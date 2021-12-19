Has Holness delivered?

As I see it, the primary duties of a prime minister in any self-respecting country boil down to two essentials or deliverables. These are defending the country's national interests at home and abroad and improving the conditions of the people who entrusted him/her to make possibly life-altering decisions that they cannot, effectively and efficiently, individually make for themselves. Andrew Holness has been prime minister of Jamaica approaching six years now. I believe that is adequate time to draw reasonable conclusions based on results, or lack thereof, regarding his management of the country's affairs.

Holness, like previous prime ministers, has strengths and weaknesses. Those who are looking for a prime minister who has all strengths and no weaknesses had better join the long line to Utopia.

Superman ain't real

If it were possible to fuse the best traits of our former prime ministers to create a superman-type, he/she, I suspect, would have to have these plus other qualities: The tenacity of Sir Alexander Bustamante; the dogged determination of Sir Donald Sangster; the natural affability of Hugh Lawson Shearer; the unrivalled charisma of Michael Manley; the phenomenal work rate, affinity with numbers and visionary outlook of Edward Seaga; the deliberative mindset of P J Patterson; the common touch genius of Portia Simpson Miller; and the mental acuity and spontaneous ability to explain, even the most complex matters, in simple ways of Bruce Golding.

The reality is, there is no superman/woman prime minister anywhere. And, in any event, even the mythical Superman had a weakness — kryptonite.

I suspect that folks in Western liberal democracies like ours do not want a Superman prime minister, either. Why? We want someone who understands human foibles and feelings. We want someone who understands what biting hunger is. Someone who can walk with kings but keep that common touch. Someone who knows what it means to rise from the ashes like the proverbial phoenix. And someone who can empathise and sympathise in times of emotional, social, and physical tragedy.

To fulfil most or, ideally, all these expectations is an awesome responsibility. It cannot be easy to carry the burdens of an entire country on one's shoulders. So I do not envy Andrew Holness for a single second.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Harold MacMillan famously said, “I asked to be prime minister; therefore, I take the good and the bad that come with the job.”

Holness's stewardship must be assessed no matter the weightiness of the burden he carries. He came to us nearly six years ago and begged us to give him the job of prime minister. He promised to make folks' lives better. Has he delivered?

National finances

With respect to the financial management of the national purse, Holness has done a very good job. Our international credit rating has remained positive. Remittances remain very healthy. These positives have become staples in very recent years.

The stock market continues to be vibrant. The business and consumer indexes are very buoyant. Jamaicans are registering new companies in record numbers. Incentives for small and micro businesses are being increased under the Priority Investment Project launched in November his year.

Foreign currency investment holdings, as a proportion of total investment, increased to 33.0 per cent at the end of April 2021 from 30.4 per cent at the end of April 2020, according to Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) figures, and the central bank reported last month that our gross international reserves, as of November 17, 2021, totalled approximately US$4.7 billion. This is the best position we have been in since we gained political independence in 1962.

Jamaica is honouring all her debt payments on a timely basis as required by our constitution. There is no shortage of foreign currencies. Capital flight, that was prevalent in the 1970s and 90s, has been silenced. And the Government is no longer “sapping up liquidity” all over the world, as was the norm in the 90s.

Inflation has started to rise in recent months. While still relatively low, compared to the 70s and 90s, it is a mounting concern at the gas pumps, small shop counters, pharmacies, supermarket cash registers, and indeed wherever goods and services are purchased by the abject and working poor.

Today, we have an independent BOJ, an entity with the charge to, among other things, focus on inflation with forensic precision. This is a standard operating practice in self-respecting democracies. Financial institutions now have to compete, instead of simply waiting for the issuance of government paper — as was the norm in the 90s.

But, no one can deny that bank charges are still far too high. Happily, though, Jamaica is no longer tagged with the ignominious label of “the financial basket case of the Caribbean”.

The Environment

Between 2016 and 2020, especially, the Holness Administration made many decisive steps to protect and preserve our environment. Defining the boundaries of the Cockpit Country is one of its biggest winners to date. It is a decision of monumental importance.

The Cockpit Country is an area of outstanding ecological and cultural significance located in the north-west of Jamaica. It may well be considered an island within an island and contains specially adapted plants and animals found nowhere else in the world. It is also the source of potable water in western Jamaica.

The Cockpit Country also replenishes the aquifers of five major rivers — Black River, Great River, Martha Brae, Montego River, and Hector's River. These rivers supply water to St Elizabeth, Trelawny and St James.

The ban on some single-use plastic items is another major high point for the protection of the environment achieved by the Holness Administration. Plastics are enemies of the environment. Plastic bottles, for example, are estimated to take some 400 years to decompose in a landfill. Those who said the sky was going to fall when some plastics were banned need look up.

Other very consequential environment protection measures of the Holness Administration include:

• completion of the parish development orders;

• significant increases in capacity and connection to proper sewerage systems;

• tabling and enacting of a modern biodiversity policy;

• converting Goat Islands to a nature reserve, thereby reversing the decision to make it a port and logistics hub powered by coal. Recall, former Transport Minister Dr Omar Davies under a People's National Party Administration told us a few years ago that, “It wouldn't be right to refuse a proposal for investment on account of two likkle lizard and so on.” ( The Gleaner, August 24, 2014);

• the ongoing project to plant in excess of 3 million trees;

• declaration of the Black River Morass a protected area; and

• tangible measures to protect the island's mangroves and watershed areas.

Physical infrastructure

The last three administrations have continued apace with major road infrastructure improvements. This makes sense for Jamaica's growth and development for the next 50 to 100 years.

The completion of Mandela Highway, Hagley Park Road, Constant Spring Road, Alexandria to Brown's Town Road Project in St Ann, Junction Road improvement in St Mary, Ferris Cross to Mackfield in Westmoreland, Marcus Garvey upgrade, and substantial upgrades of numerous portions of our road network islandwide have made life easier for thousands of Jamaicans.

Major expansions to several of our ports and harbours is also a major feather in the hat of Holness. For example, the dredging of the shipping channel within the Kingston Harbour to accommodate larger New Panamax container vessels, which will now be passing through the region following the recent expansion of the Panama Canal, will impact on the country's ability to earn much-needed foreign exchange and doubtless enhance the employment numbers.

Employment

In 2018 the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) released figures which indicated that more people were employed than any other time in our history. Despite the ravages of the pandemic, the country's employment numbers are today very strong. To his credit, Holness and his team seemed to have put chronic unemployment, usually galloping at 15 per cent, 20 per cent, and up to 27 per cent in the late 70s, in Jamaica's rear-view mirror.

Consider this: “The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) is reporting that the unemployment rate for July 2021 was 8.5 per cent.

“This is 4.1 percentage points lower than the 12.6 per cent out-turn for the corresponding period last year, according to Statin's Labour Force Survey for the month.

“Director General Carol Coy says data from the survey show that the number of unemployed people went down by 49,200 or 30.4 per cent to 112,500.

“ 'The number of unemployed males fell by 43.4 per cent. In comparison, the number of unemployed females declined by 17.5 per cent,' she informed.

“Coy further indicated that the unemployment rate for youth, aged 14 to 24, was 23.9 per cent, 6.4 percentage points lower than the July 2020 out-turn of 30.3 per cent.” ( Jamaica Observer, October 20, 2021)

Last month this newspaper reported: “The local economy continued its positive growth trajectory expanding 6.3 per cent in the July to September quarter when compared to the similar period last year.” ( Jamaica Observer, November 24, 2021)

Today, our regional neighbours are more respectful of the Jamaican passport. Countries which usually laughed, mocked, and jeered Jamaica are now looking at our model of economic recovery as a guide to re-crafting theirs.

Rampant social decline

Not all is hunky-dory, despite the very strong management of the national economy, very significant steps up the physical infrastructural ladder and unprecedented improvements in employment. As I have pointed out previously, long-standing social decay is today a dominant theme in nearly every aspect of our daily life.

The social descent is evident on our roads; in much of our music and interpersonal relationships; as well as in business transactions. There is rampant slippage and a general absence of traditional social manners. Unenlightened self-interest is now king. Basic civility, an adhesive of viable social contracts, is disappearing fast.

There is a fixation among too many of us with that which is located below the waist. Decrepit behaviours are glamourised. The 'milk of human kindness' — here I am borrowing from Shakespeare — has all but totally dried up.

We need to switch modus operandi and relocate enlightened self-interest as a dominant theme to preserve our considerable economic gains. If not, we will continue two steps forward and four back.

Last week, while on my way to a popular hardware store in Liguanea, I realised that there was an unusual traffic pile-up. Though unusual for the time of day, I decided to make the trek. It took me 25 minutes in traffic from the Waterfalls club to the United States Embassy, which is a distance less than 200 metres. Why? Yellow tape had been stretched across the road just above Sovereign Centre. Why? I learned later that a taxi man had 'bad drive' an elderly motorist. It is reported that an argument ensued and the elderly man allegedly pulled a licensed firearm and shot the taxi driver. A woman going about her legal business was also shot in the fracas. This is not an untypical occurrence. Folks are too often unable to settle disputes without bloodshed. It is now an epidemic.

The murder figures for the last 40 years show that domestic disputes account for a close to 46 per cent of murders for each of those years. Even cursory research will spit out numerous stories in which “son kills father over land”, “sister throws acid on friend”, “woman kills man in lovers' squabble”. I could on.

Institutional decline

Our long-standing institutional decline continues to be an albatross around our necks. I have pointed out in this space before that robust institutions are the oxygen of democracy. And that is why, for example, the Global Competitiveness Report (GCR) published by the World Economic Forum identifies the strength of institutions as the first of its 12 pillars which determine the level of productivity, competitiveness, and prosperity earned by an economy.

I give Holness high marks for the piloting of numerous legislation which have advanced institutional mobility in the financial sectors, but his Administration has been moving at snail's pace with long overdue and paradigm-shifting legislation needed to advance our education and justice systems. And, of course, constitutional reforms seem stuck in a permanent state of gestation.

I am a firm believer in achieving positive societal improvements via the route of paradigm shifts in a country's legislations. Examples are aplenty.

Our country must decide where she wants to be in the next 50 to100 years. Time is not on our side.

Merry Christmas to everyone!

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.