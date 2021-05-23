It boils down to principles

“It is not titles that make men illustrious, but men who make titles illustrious,” said Niccolò Machiavelli, Italian political philosopher. I think, far too many in public life, particularly local representational politics, have made the colossal error of believing that it is the former not the latter that decides importance and greatness. I think, though, that a critical mass is seeing straight through the veneer of a title and its alter ego of status depravity, which is pervasive in our country. We continue to ignore this critical sign at our own peril.

The unprecedented 37 per cent — an abysmally low voter turnout — in our 18th parliamentary election held on September 3, 2020 should have sent a jolt to our collective consciousness. A majority of Jamaicans are sick and tired of a politics that has largely stunted the country's potential.

Credible polls over a period of nearly three decades have found stronger and stronger evidence of massive disaffection from the political process. Some, though, will never get the memo.

Well, since an overwhelming majority are fed-up, why the hell won't they do something about that which ails them, some will doubtless ask. They have! Thousands have withdrawn from the political process lock, stock, and barrel. Others — among them some of our best and brightest and significant numbers of our essential workers — take a more visible stance and are migrating to the United States of America, Canada and Britain in droves.

While these and related realities are staring us in the face, we have folks in the streams of representational politics who are preoccupied with a fight to the death to preserve antiquated ways in which titles can make them illustrious. That preoccupation has effectively shut out competence and patriotism, as well as foster a culture in which an announcement is king — not successful implementation.

Frightening casualty

The ability to stand up and pronounce that certain actions are not in the national interest is one of the casualties of our highly polarised politics that is drunk on self-importance.

Margaret Thatcher, former three-time prime minister of Britain, once remarked that she did not enter politics to “become somebody, but to do something”. I am not confident that a majority of our politicians are motivated by an unquenchable drive to change people's lives for the better. Too many are participants in what former Prime Minister P J Patterson described as “a fight for scarce benefits and spoils carried on by hostile tribes that seem to be perpetually at war”. The war which Patterson describes, among other things, causes huge casualties.

The tragic stories of general elections are well documented. Our politics also inflicts injuries which some may well categorise as worse than death. Many of its combatants develop political cataracts in both eyes, some a frontal or interdental lisp, while others suffer severe loss of testicular fortitude.

Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States, famously said, “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official...” Substitute the word “president” with a political party and see the increase relevance to our Jamaican experience. We begin to understand the inverted matrix which regrettably has primacy in representational politics.

Overturned wagon

This inverted dominance has come to the fore in two imbroglios which have dominated the local media cycle in recent weeks.

In early April allegations began swirling that Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright is the man who was seen violently assaulting a woman in a video which had been making the rounds on social media. Wright has yet to formally confirm or deny whether he is the man in the now-infamous video. I continue to believe that this is hugely unacceptable.

Five Sundays ago, I said among other things in my The Agenda piece: “I believe the Andrew Holness-led Administration must separate itself from Wright with dispatch. If they fail to do so, well-thinking Jamaicans would be correct to conclude that the Administration's recent pronouncement against gender-based violence was mere hot air or, worse, a cruel ridiculing of the sufferings of thousands of citizens in this country.”

I went to say, “Lethargy is not a sensible political strategy in these times.”

I have not recoiled from this position.

Some who do not understand the urgency with which the country needs to shake off the antiquated trappings of a politics that has impoverished it have not taken a liking to those comments and related commentary — as evidenced in some of the e-mail responses I received. I am encouraged, though, that the vast majority of responses to the mentioned position are favourable.

I remain convinced that folks are tired of mealy-mouthed expressions of concerns, unfulfilled promises, useless pontifications, purposeless grandstanding, and pointless political palliatives. Well-thinking Jamaicans are clamouring for seismic actions which will steer us away from the long-standing and very costly afflictions that have thwarted the social, economic, and political development of our country.

Circling of an overturned wagon is not a prudent political strategy. Bombarding social media with those who hide behind the obedient letters on a compliant keyboard too cowardly to even reveal their real names, let alone show their faces, does not increase political stocks. I think the sooner both major political parties understand this, the better.

They need to understand, too, that, spokespersons who attempt to defend the indefensible are invariably betrayed by a pronounced stutter.

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time,” said Abraham Lincoln, America's 16th president.

The leadership of the ruling JLP, in late April, announced that its Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament George Wright would take a leave of absence. Wright has also been relieved of all party duties. I wonder what the coming days will bring.

The contentious e-mail trail

There is a school of thought which says we should allow an individual to wrestle with his/her conscience, because he/she will invariably lose. That idea presupposes that everyone's conscience is a rational and impartial inner voice. It's not so!

Norman Manley, the founding president of the People's National Party (PNP), once remarked that some among us suffer with a corruption of consciousness. I agree!

In recent times, we have seen great evidence of the corruption of consciousness. The public discussion of the contentious e-mail reportedly sent by former Senator A J Nicholson to now Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith in 2018 and one sent in 2019 is an example.

The PNP wants us to believe it is a party of moral rectitude when it is anything but. It continues this rather ridiculous façade of attempting to don the cloak of a moral superstar, not realising that it is naked — or does it?

Like sharks which had been set on a feeding frenzy, PNP representatives — some of whom have been in political hibernation for many months — sprang into action to defend, sanitise, and deodorise a series of e-mail allegedly sent by Nicholson. Among them was one particular dispatch sent at 5:24 AM on September 23, 22018, in which, among other things, he told Johnson Smith that, “Rape is causing unusual havoc and turmoil in both [Jamaica's capital city Kingston and the US capital, Washington, DC] with and devastating outcomes.” It concludes: “KARMA? MORE TO COME!!”

The title of this e-mail was “RAPE…REAL…RAPE”

Where is the cause for claims of harassment, many spokespersons from Norman Manley's party, bleated? On social media, some whose genetic connections to 89 Old Hope Road are well known, shouted, “There is nothing in the e-mail to warrant even an ounce of legitimate concern.”

These are some of the very same folks who, for days, bombarded the airwaves and social media platforms with calls for an end to harassment in all forms, gender-based violence, and attacks on women and children. I think 89 Old Hope Road is in need of a tremendous amount political group therapy.

Unlike some, however, I was not shocked at the convenient amnesia on display. I had seen the movie before. Evidently, the PNP is yet to grasp some of the major reasons that it lost the February 2016 and September 2020 general elections.

Fresh breeze needed!

Jamaica is at a critical point in her development. We need political leaders who are thinking about the development of our country a 100 years from today. Personal political expediency has brought untold hardships upon the people of this country. We should treat with a bag of salt the utterances/decisions of those political leaders who wholesale and retail their so-called deepest convictions after factoring only the personal political benefit to them and their party.

I continue to believe that we need more political thermostats and fewer thermometers. Folks are tired of the Anancy figures in our politics, who believe they can pull wool over our eyes.

I think folks are fed up with low-voltage thinkers and non-performers in our politics. They get absorbed by the trappings of State office and forget their obligations to the people. We do not need any more political leaders who use their political appointments as mere crutches to prop up their fragile sense of self-importance. The seeds of 'title-ism' left by British colonialism are now big trees.

We need more political leaders who implement fiscally and socially responsible policies and programmes that will help Jamaicans to unlock our immense potential.

Trade unions

Last Sunday, May 16, 2021, I wrote, among other things, in this space: “Our trade unions need a new mission and vision... I fear that if some of them continue in the present mode, like the dinosaur, they will become extinct.”

It did not take long for my concern to be vindicated. Within days, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, came this Jamaica Observer headline: 'Retired cops say Gov't owes them $1.7 billion in pension payments'. The news item said: “The Jamaica Police Federation is demanding answers from the Government over an estimated $1.7 billion owed in pension payments to 387 retired officers, some of whom served the constabulary for more than 40 years.”

How many times have we seen this kind of story in the newspapers or heard/seen them in the electronic media over the last 30 years? Teachers, nurses, correctional officers, civil servants, all categories of government workers are impacted by the travesty of not being able to get their pension payments/allotments on time, in the correct amounts, sometimes many months after retirement. These are often Jamaicans who have given their entire working years to public service, and we thank them by having them squirm and suffer great public and private embarrassment in the evening of their years.

By any calculation this is unjust and wicked. Some who have the power to ensure that Jamaicans get their correct pension payments, and on time, clearly do not understand the anguish of retired citizens. It is time that the unions get the Government to ensure that systems are set in place to ensure that retired workers get their correct pension payments on time. I humbly submit that this is one way in which the unions would be far more beneficial to members.

Protracted wage negotiations which take five or seven months, and sometimes even longer, to conclude, I suspect, don't really benefit workers. It's full time the unions work out a way for salary negotiations to be completed in a maximum of 90 days. Local unions need a new negotiation focus and new techniques.

There was a time in Britain when the trade unions figured that their strength was predicated on the ability to bring the country to its knees when it suited their purpose. They did it often, especially when the Conservative Party was in power. Prime Minister Thatcher ruthlessly cut off that stranglehold. The unions soon learned that they gained far more when they negotiated in a non-confrontational atmosphere.

A word to the wise should be sufficient.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.