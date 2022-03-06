It takes bold leadership to lead your kingdom

In 1997 Tiger Woods made history when he won the coveted Masters Tournament golf championship with the widest margin of victory. At 21 years old, he had achieved professional golf greatness. So what did Tiger Woods do immediately after winning the tournament? He reviewed his methods and completely changed his swing. Why? To increase his competitiveness for the future.

Analysts declared that Tiger's habit of constant innovation made him stay ahead of the curve and gave him dominance during that period. Furthermore, his demonstration of not relying on his past victories for relevance provided bold leadership and disrupted the traditional norms of the sport.

It takes bold leadership with fearless innovation to transform anything, whether yourself, a sport, or a relationship. These skills are even more critical for improving a country and its people; it is the sole responsibility of policymakers to create the economic climate and mindset to grow a nation's economy; precisely, the per capita income of its citizens.

Enter the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a member of the G20 and the largest of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). With 28.5 million people, Saudi Arabia carries 16 per cent or 266.5 million barrels of the world's proven oil reserves. Its total gross domestic product (GDP) is US$700 billion, approximately 24 times that of Jamaica.

With these essential natural resources to power worldwide energy sources, this nation need only rely on its natural oil reserves for its wealth far into the future.

But it is not doing that. It is innovating and diversifying the economy with proactive adjustments to strategically reposition itself globally as it rapidly changes old socio-cultural traditions to more progressive approaches, especially for women.

A modern society with ancient charm

Located between the two ancient centres of civilisation, the Nile River Valley and Mesopotamia, the Arabian Peninsula, was the crucial crossroads enabling the complex trade routes to transport agricultural goods desired in Mesopotamia, the Nile Valley, and the Mediterranean Basin.

These items included almonds from Taif, dates from the many oases; spices, frankincense, and myrrh from the Tihama plain.

Islam (the second most popular religion) was born in Mecca during the seventh century. The Islamic Empire thrived well into the 17th century until it splintered into smaller Muslim kingdoms.

King Abdulaziz Al-Saud established the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1932. Since then, it has moved from a desert nation to a current, sophisticated state, and a significant player on the international stage. However, it was not until September 2019 that it opened, for the first time in ninety years, with non-religious tourism.

This move stems from the Royal Family's bold Vision 2030 to shift into the future using its strategic location as an integral driver of international trade through Africa, Asia, and Europe. A critical component of this ambitious goal is the creation of 2,000 entertainment, cultural, and sporting events to attract over 46 million visitors with the renewal of nearly 3,000 acres surrounding the birthplace of the Arabian peninsula: Diriyah and At'Taurif.

I was invited to Rihaydh for a first-hand view of this transformation by my lifelong friend Gerard Inzerillo, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO. The entity is responsible for the reconstruction of roughly 1,700 acres. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2026 and expected to generate 55,000 new jobs with an annual GDP contribution to the Saudi economy of US$27 billion. Furthermore, Saudis and tourists will access a diverse selection of new facilities for their leisure, entertainment, housing, education, and religion. The development includes 38 unique hotels, 100 new restaurants (including Michelin Star restaurants), nine museums, over 100 retail shops, two grand mosques, two state-of-the-art universities, over 20,000 new residences, 14,000 underground parking spaces, and the rejuvenation of the landscape with 1 million plants, scrubs and palm trees. In addition, Diriyah is the largest civil engineering project globally, employing over 11,000 people.

For me, one of the most striking aspects about the development is its attention to detail. This nation is not trying to build a shiny new city, but rather preserving and enhancing the historical authenticity of its architecture and landscaping.

Let's change our swing

Saudi Arabia's foresight towards development is impressive. First, the research, then the long-term solutions, and finally their commitment to recruit and hire qualified experts for the deliverables.

Compare that to some of our approaches which have not changed in decades. For example, our agricultural policy supports the protection of the Irish potato industry, not because we have any competitive advantage in growing Irish potatoes, not because we can compete on the world market in Irish potatoes. Still, instead, we put on blinkers and think that saying it is locally produced justifies the decision to protect and incentivise it.

Our production cost to produce locally grown Irish potatoes is 750 per cent above the world market. The current farm gate price is US$1.14 per pound or $176.00 per pound. The world market price of Irish potato is US$0.15 per pound or $23.00, so Jamaicans pay more than seven and a half times the world market price for this product. There is no value in producing any agricultural product when we cannot do it efficiently and cost-effectively or at least 40 per cent above world market prices. Instead, we remain focused on banning imports, which only serve to create agricultural monopolies to benefit a few.

As a result, Jamaicans pay among the highest food prices globally, whether locally grown or imported, when our main objectives should be to increase our people's overall wealth or reduce the food cost to the majority of our people.

The global ganja/cannabis and pepper sauce markets are expected to reach US$97.3 billion and US$3.77 billion, respectively, by the end of 2026. To succeed in exporting any of these products at even a one per cent world market share would transform Jamaica into the country we all yearn for. So, perhaps, we should focus on exporting scotch bonnet peppers and value-added products from the scotch bonnet using the foreign exchange to buy all the Irish potatoes we need.

It is time to review our methods to structurally transform our economy for diversification, seeing ourselves as a value-added export country focusing on products and services to increase our global competitive advantage for the future.

It will take bold and fearless leadership to change. But Saudi Arabia changed its 'swing', and it's time Jamaica does so too.

Lisa Hanna is Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, People’s National Party spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, and a former Cabinet member.