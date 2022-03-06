Let all views contend

All well-thinking Jamaicans want to see a strong Opposition. We do not want the continuation of fractiousness and factionalism in the People's National Party (PNP). Some among us, simply do not get that. They believe that if one is critical of the PNP and its leadership, one is anti-PNP. Some believe that if one interrogates the actions of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and its leadership, one is anti-JLP. What nonsense!

We need to free ourselves of the millstone of allegiance to a political party when it supersedes loyalty to Jamaica and its development. Before, one is JLP, PNP, or no 'P' at all one needs to acknowledge the supremacy of being Jamaican. If the PNP in government is taking the country downhill, I believe all Jamaicans, especially those of us who have a public platform, have not just a responsibility, but a duty to, as we say in local parlance, “bawl out”. If the JLP in Government is selling Jamaica short, we are aiders and abettors of wrongdoing if we remain silent and allow Jamaica to crash. Jamaica is way more important than all our narrow personal political proclivities.

My article last Sunday apparently woke up the proverbial ants nest at 89 Old Hope Road. I received some very acidic e-mail from individuals who, among other things, declared “Mi a Comrade...” Epithets which cannot be reproduced in a family newspaper, punctuated several of their abusive missives. On social media, some were just as acrid as their e-mailing acolytes. The noms de plume, bots and burner accounts stuck out like a sore thumb.

Caustic attacks on me are not new. Unfortunately, in our emerging democracy, some among us feel and think that if a message does not accord with their selfish interests and perspectives, the messenger should be impaled and quartered. They simply do not get it that objective reality does not depend on their feeble say-so. “Truth will out.” (Shakespeare)

I believe those who steadfastly refuse to tell the emperor that he is naked do not mean Norman Manley's party any good. The Mello TV/ Bill Johnson polls say there is a 13 per cent drop in the traditional base of the People's National Party (PNP). Comrades who trumpet that this is fiction have political cataracts in both eyes and live in la-la land.

To be sure, I have no difficulty with folks being critical of my views on any subject. I welcome that. I think, though, that if we are to advance as a people, we need to interrogate ideas, perspectives and platforms — ideological or otherwise — without descending to the lowest common denominator, which includes, but is not limited to a certain four-letter word, calumnious statements and the maligning of mere messengers.

A glaring reason for the continual descent of the PNP in the polls, especially since, 2017, is the failure of many of its principals to raise the standard of their public discourse. This is not a flight of fancy, but a deduction that is buttressed by scientific poll findings. Empty and loud talk, devoid of reasoned action, is a turn-off for voters.

The late Desmond Tutu, South African Anglican bishop and winner of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize, advises, “Don't raise your voice, improve your argument.” Our politicians need to raise their standards of public engagements instead of raising hell about informed messengers whose raison d'être is the strengthening of our still developing democracy.

Honest brokers will attest to the fact that I have been critical of the PNP and the JLP in this space. Straight away some are going to say, “Yes, but you have been much more critical of the PNP, when compared to the JLP, though.” Those who posit that view need to do a dispassionate analysis of our political logbook, especially since the 1970s. Such an examination would doubtless reveal that the PNP has committed far more acts of indiscretion, been involved in far more instances of public and internal party corruption allegations, costly money scandals, political atrocities, instances of blatant political ineptitude, and the general squandering of public resources during their time at the wheel compared to the JLP.

Previously, I adumbrated numerous scandals, cited copious evidence from various contractors general and auditors general reports, court cases, and the findings of many commissions of inquiry to support the above fact-based position.

For some among us to accept fact-based positions they have to first accept that objective reality exists.

There are now some 29 radio stations, two national newspapers, several regional papers and, of course, there is social media. A key objective reality which some among us seem unable — more so unwilling — to accept is that they no longer possess the agenda-setting power they had in the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. This new reality is causing great angst to the erstwhile mind-managing class.

Among these dead and dying kings are those who put a premium on individual power, not national purpose. They situate party loyalty over Jamaica. This moribund mindset continues to demean and undermine our ability to solve common problems. We have to quickly evolve beyond it if we are to advance by the required leaps — and not mere inches as we have been doing. Why the resistance?

I will not be daunted because I believe a better Jamaica is possible. We owe that to our children.

Educating the nation

On the subject of children, I have said it before, but it bears repeating that Jamaica will not and cannot make significant jumps forward if she does not transform her education system. A prerequisite for doing so is an acceptance that there are some new and urgent realities which face our country. One of the great fault lines in our education system is a deep-rooted social snobbery. There is substantial research which locates its genesis to colonial umbilical cords.

The wide chasms in the quality of education received by children who attend preparatory schools versus primary schools, traditional high schools as compared to former secondary then new secondary schools — which former Prime Minister Edward Seaga began to upgrade to high school status in 1988 with 16 schools — and the several gradations at the early childhood level, have cumulatively served to perpetuate an unattractive and costly social and economic trait that continues to stymie our collective development.

The majority, yes, the vast majority of our children do not have the same or even remotely similar chances of succeeding academically, socially, and otherwise in our present education system. This is wrong!

Among other things, we need to speed up the demolishing of the reinforced concrete walls of systematic social snobbery in our education system as it encourages most of our children to feel that they are less than.

Many continue to stoutly resist measures which, I believe, will significantly increase the life chances of a far greater portion of the population. Why? I believe they do not want 'others' to have some of what they have, and get some of what they are getting.

It seems to me that many among us are happy providing that a Victorian template which breeds social snobbery and related antediluvian traits are enabled, whether tacitly or otherwise. This is wrong! Recall the fortress-like resistance to the removal of obligatory fees at the secondary level which was implemented in 2016. For many, it remains “a riddle wrapped in a mystery” (Winston Churchill) as to why some who earned up to postgraduate degrees at great public expense were the most vociferous against the removal of obligatory fees for secondary school students. It is no puzzle to me.

Some prophesied that within a year the education system would keel over financially. It did not happen. Their mathematics on the subject was demonstrated to be fuzzy at best, and deficient at worst. Nonetheless, some among us still pontificate that secondary schools should have the power to levy obligatory fees. This is wrong!

Straight away, some are going to retort, “But Jamaica does not have a problem with access, the great elephant in the room is quality. We need to focus on improving quality.” I believe this is a 'one yeye' perspective on what is needed. I believe that transforming the education system will require a multifaceted approach. I don't believe it is beyond us to implement measures that will safeguard our gains in access while simultaneously improving teacher quality and related issues.

I think we have it within us to increase student achievement and reduce social snobbery at the same time. As I see it, the long-standing problems in the education system are octopus-like. All the tentacles have to be “brought under manners”, as we say in local parlance, simultaneously. Either, or; this or that, will not stop the rot.

Is there a lesson?

In recent days, I have seen a debate in sections of the media on the Ministry of Education and Youth's, Sixth Form Pathways Programme (SFPP). Some advocates are having kittens because of what they say is a plan to allocate some $2 billion to finance the mentioned initiative.

Then there is this red herring that students, at age 16, will be compelled to stay in school for an additional two years, whether they meet the standards for college of university training. How this blatant abuse of human rights would be executed must be a closely guarded secret.

My research into the SFPP does not lead me to conclude that our students will be corralled. I must point out to those who are burning the proverbial bad lamp for the SFPP that, up until the 1970s, students who attended “seckie”, a derogatory reference for junior secondary schools at the time, left school after completing grade 9.

The Michael Manley Government at the time, among other things, mandated that students in these schools get two additional years. Manley's mandate gave a second and third chance to thousands of especially poor students from very poor families.

Programmes were structured so that the two additional years enabled the students to achieve improved vocational and related academic skills. The measure proved critical to improving the life chances of thousands.

As I see it, an either, or; this or that straitjacket formulaic diagnosis cannot adequately address the problems in local education.

“You cannot tell a story unless you prove you are able to listen to one,” my old folks used to tell me. I find that many who critique matters of public interest these days, fall desperately short this highly desirable minimum. Owing to this appalling deficit, new thinking is often suppressed and deep-seated prejudices — founded oftentimes on class differences — corrode narration and poison attempts at analysis.

Of course, some are going to say, “Look, if you don't have the money to implement the SFPP, all is wasted wind.” As I understand it, nearly 70 per cent of the ministry's budget goes into salaries and benefits. I think this is the real fly in the ointment.

I think there could be some huge savings if the Andrew Holness-led Administration were brave enough to take the bull by the horns and make some key adjustments as regard the bloated size of the public sector. Do we really need the current army of people who do little more than replicate very basic functions, and do so very inefficiently? Rationalising existing programmes which are not providing value for money is another open-sesame. I don't see how the SFPP will usher in the Stone Age in education.

Lessons in observation

Russia's invasion of the Ukraine is a terrible episode in human history. A lot has been written in this newspaper condemning the invasion, I join in that. There are some very important lessons for a small island State, like ours, that we should not ignore. There are questions we need to ask ourselves and urgent actions that we must speed up and/or begin.

For years I have been saying in this space that we need to radically cut the importation of especially agricultural items which we can commercially grow here. What happened to “made in Jamaica”, “grown in Jamaica”? Have we noticed that electronically Russia is being cut off from the rest of the world. In our rush to digitise we had better ensure that we have an efficient paper-based backup system for a rainy day. And those who say away with physical cash and in with cryptocurrency only had better do so more analysis on that supposed panacea.

A word to the wise should be sufficient.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.