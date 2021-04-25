Let's get serious about our women!

Our main responsibility as parliamentarians is to create a society in which all Jamaicans can access the best opportunities and thrive in harmony without any threats of violence. Additionally, we must build an economic climate and mindset that will grow the Jamaican economy in a way that increases the per capita income for all our citizens.

Since the start of this year we have all had a front row seat to the 'open season' of gruesome atrocities being levelled at our women. The social media videos and daily police reports of the kidnappings, brutal beatings, and other violent crimes have cast Jamaica into a dark age, where our women are the victims of pervasive gender-based violence. This did not happen overnight, but developed over centuries of entrenched gender inequality predicated on the assumption that women were to be subjugated only to domestic responsibilities.

Inequality, in any form, is wrong, and the world turns slowly for those who are mired by its injustice. The fact that it is only now some countries are acknowledging their systemic racism created by slavery, where white people presumed themselves superior to black people is an indictment.

Last week we all watched and breathed a sigh of relief as the guilty verdict of police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd was handed down in the United States. Finally there was a tipping point to dismantle the ingrained racial inequality we had been witnessing.

When will we see the tipping point for the dismantling of gender inequality in Jamaica?

Few people recognise that, in Jamaica, it was not until November 20, 1944 that all Jamaican women were given the full right to vote. Moreover, it was not so long ago that Jamaican women could not sign a bank loan without the consent of their husband, own land, or lead an organisation. Furthermore, many of our mothers and grandmothers were never expected to attend university, but rather to stay at home and raise families. Notwithstanding these obstructions, our Jamaican women have prevailed in business, education, management, and their other chosen fields of endeavour.

Regrettably, however, like racism in the US — which has led to the ongoing unjustifiable murders of black people — misogyny in Jamaica not only continues, but appears to be escalating as more of our men come face to face with more of our women becoming independent and forthright. Our outcome has been the upsurge of gender-based violence.

In 2016, some 24 women were killed by their partners. The Jamaica Constabulary Force reports an average murder rate for women as 13 per 100,000; higher than the 10 murders per 100,000 threshold for epidemics established by the World Health Organization (WHO). This reality was amplified last June by Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey as he reported that domestic-related and interpersonal violence played a significant role in the number of murders being committed in Jamaica. Sadly, our beautiful country now ranks second in the world for femicide. (UN 2019)

According to recent data, nearly 30 per cent of our women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, with more than one in every four women experiencing intimate partner violence. Our female children are also not spared as over 70 per cent of our girls (under 18) who have been victims of crime report they had been raped. In March and April last year over 700 new cases of abuse against women and girls were reported to the Victims Support Unit. Subsequently, the Government opened a shelter for victims of domestic abuse, which is the first of three that have been proposed.

This level of violence reflects the fundamental inequalities in our approaches and treatment of our women, which we have swept under the carpet for far too long. Somehow we have been led to believe that it is okay for men to abuse women; and, in some quarters, it is expected. “Lawd, if him nah lick you, him nuh love you.” Or, “It's the norm, girl, every now and then my man beat me; but is only when I misbehave a little.”

It is time we take some responsibility, especially as the Government and elected officials, to arrest the development of this violence with the urgent goal of eradicating it once and for all. This will not happen with just reactionary parliamentary speeches.

The signs of sociopathic, psychopathic, masochistic, and even misogynistic behaviours are exhibited at an early age. So why are we missing the signs? Have we done enough studies to see where these incidents are most prevalent to thereafter look at whether we need to implement more social workers, psychologists, and counsellors to aid in the national sensitisation and tackling of domestic conflicts and other mental health issues?

Last week, Minister of Gender Olivia Grange reported to Parliament a set of initiatives her ministry will be implementing aimed at “transforming prevailing negative gender ideologies and inequitable gender relations” in our society. While the initiatives are helpful, they are not far-reaching enough for real change. Additionally, a closer examination of the $523.7-million budget for women and gender activities for this financial year reveals that the lion share of 70 per cent or US$366.2 million is allocated to teenage pregnancy (administration is given 25.2 per cent) and only $25 million, or less than five per cent is for sensitisation or changing attitudes towards women.

If we are truly serious about solving this crisis of gender-based violence in Jamaica we need to accept first the magnitude of the problem, then allocate the necessary resources (both human and financial) to implement modern scientific approaches, education, and legislation to help our people so that they don't grow up to strangle a woman to death or beat her into submission with a stool thinking that's acceptable.

We must seize this moment as a call to action with all of us working together to effect real societal change going forward. The bipartisan joint statement from all the female parliamentarians this week was a good start to signal the need for unity to end this seeming pandemic, and courageously declare the war on women is over.

Lisa Hanna is a Member of Parliament and People's People's National Party spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade.