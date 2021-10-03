Lost connection?

All warfare is based on deception…Pretend inferiority and encourage arrogance…For to win one hundred victories is not the acme of skill. To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill. — Sun Tzu, The Art of War

During the day on Friday September 23, 2021 I tracked the news on a captivating day in geo-politics from Washington to Ottawa to Beijing. But it was not until I watched the 7:00 pm news on TVJ that my spider senses started to tingle and I saw a common thread weaving itself from the aforementioned capitals to actions of the US embassy in Kingston.

To understand my perspective, the context of the story needs to be created. So let's follow the thread:

Three years ago the Canadian Government detained Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, in connection with an extradition request from the US. The allegation was that Meng misled the HSBC bank over the nature of Huawei's relationship with Skycom Tech Co Ltd, a Hong Kong company that primarily operated in Iran, which put the bank at risk of violating US sanctions against Iran. This action infuriated China and they retaliated by detaining two Canadian nationals on suspicion of spying. China was accused of hostage diplomacy. In August, China intensified the tension by convicting one of the detainees and sentencing him to 11 years in prison.

Two Fridays ago the US Justice Department reached an agreement to what amounted to a prisoner swap. Meng admitted to some wrongdoing and returned to China. Shortly after China reciprocated, releasing the two Canadians. This was far more than a prisoner swap. The New York Times explains that this episode is part of the US's effort to block Huawei's, and China's, domination of 5G communication networks, and lingering resentments over Huawei having initially allegedly stolen much of its technology from a major American competitor.

The US retaliated on Huawei in other ways. In 2019 Huawei was blocked from purchasing key technologies in its production process. The US also pressured Japan, UK, Australia, Sweden, France, and India in either banning or placing restrictions on using Huawei technology.

Recall the lead story in the Sunday Observer of October 25, 2020, which suggested that the US had a tiresome dissatisfaction with the Jamaican Government which had manifested in media diplomacy. The headline howled: 'US warns Jamaica against Chinese 5G'. It continued in smaller print: 'Island's financial sector could be hit hard, says Ambassador Tapia.

Tapia's cynicism is very clear and consistent; the US Government has strong security concerns, alleging that Chinese 5G vendor's hardware and software may have back doors which could facilitate surveillance by the Chinese Government. Another issue, not mentioned in the article, was the possibility that China could use its 5G access to degrade or disrupt the network, internationally, in the event of a geopolitical conflict. So the two issues under consideration regarding Huawei's 5G were security/surveillance and network vulnerability.

It is important to bring some clarity to the security/surveillance claim. In 2013, Edward Snowden leaked highly classified information from the National Security Agency (NSA) to The Guardian in England. In a series of exposes Snowden outlined the extent of the US global surveillance of the telecommunications industry. The report indicated that the NSA tapped directly into the servers of nine Internet firms, including Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Yahoo to track online communications. He was quoted as saying, “We hack network backbones — like huge Internet routers, basically — that give us access to the communications of hundreds of thousands of computers without having to hack every single one.”

A more recent revelation sheds further spotlight on US surveillance. This was a report in February 2020 by The Washington Post, Germany's public broadcaster Zweites Deutsches Fernsehen (ZDF) and Schweizerische Radio - und Fernsehgesellschaft (SRF) in Switzerland. The report indicated that Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) jointly operated a Swiss Company, Crypto AG, a market leader in encryption technology. The CIA and BND rigged the machines so that they could track communications. More than 120 countries purchased Crypto AG hardware for their embassies and government institutions. Two exceptions were China and the Soviet Union. This allowed tracking of all communications — classified, top secret and otherwise — between these countries and their embassies. This was considered the intelligence coup of the century. This operation lasted from 1970 to 2018, when Crypto AG was liquidated.

As an alternative to using Chinese 5G, Ambassador Tapia had submitted a proposal to the Jamaican Government from Rivada Networks, a US telecommunications company, that would come to build out a 5G network at zero cost to the Government. An incredible offer from a capitalist. The Government has been dragging its feet in responding to this proposal and the ambassador might well be peeved at this delay.

On October 20, 2020 CNN reported that senior officials throughout various departments and agencies of the Donald Trump Administration were alarmed at White House pressure to grant what would be essentially be a no-bid contract to lease the Department of Defense (DoD) mid-band spectrum — premium real estate for the booming and lucrative 5G market — to Rivada Networks, a company in which prominent Republicans and Trump supporters have investments.

Similar to the DoD offer, the proposal to build a 5G network at zero cost would be a no-bid contract. Such contracts tend to be fraught with cronyism and generally lack transparency. Not that the Government hasn't done no-bid contracts with the Chinese. This, however, would be different.

The Integrity Commission would start an investigation in the procurement process and would correctly claim a process violation, especially when there are other interested and capable local parties. More importantly, accepting such an offer would radically change the business model of the local telecommunications industry, in which the Government/Rivada would be owner of the network and companies like Flow and Digicel would be charged rent — over which they would have no control.

I found this proposed procurement process unacceptable to the telecommunications companies and abhorrent to the development of the Jamaican digital economy. The new Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz was hard-pressed to accept this offer, but he had an out option. He delayed responding to the offer with an eye on the November 3 US presidential elections. Tapia, like all other US ambassadors, were formally asked to submit their resignations after Trump lost the election.

Tapia left the country soon after, but this did not reduce his attention in Jamaica. Give the ambassador credit, he is tenacious. On July 13, 2021 the former ambassador, in an interview with Nationwide News Network, indicated that he was doing his best to correct an injustice that was done when the US State Department revoked the visa of Daryl Vaz, the minister of science, energy and technology.

So two Fridays ago we not only had the prisoner swap deal, but also Minister Vaz's visitor's visa was reinstated with a rare waiver. So what got my spider senses tingling wasn't the optics of the waiver that suspiciously looks like the Vaz may have been involved in wrongdoing, it is the possibility that the minister may be compromised and conflicted as it relates to Jamaica acquisition of 5G technology.

Jamaica is caught in the middle of a geopolitical, technological, superiority confrontation between China and the US. It manifests itself with Huawei, Tik Tok, 5G, among others. The Chinese have massive technological prowess and superiority in artificial intelligence, blockchain (which Jamaica may want to incorporate into its national identification), 5G, and other technologies which will drive the digital economy. The geopolitics of 5G is far more than a security or visa issue. The US would rather see the business relationship between Jamaica and China be at a minimum.

Vaz is expected to head a delegation to the USA next month for ICT and cybersecurity consultations. Is it that the US has chosen to forego or forgive the allegations against Vaz in order to achieve a greater goal? My spider senses suggest that I should ignore the current comments from the former ambassador, who is speaking in the capacity of a private citizen. Is it that that the cost of the visa is the acquiescence of the minister, who could be considered to be on a one-year contingency since his visa has only been granted for a year.

Minister Vaz's decisions will be closely scrutinised. My spider senses are tingling with anticipation.