Mark Golding had better switch gear

People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding's position atop the shaky political perch will be pulled hither and thither by increased tensions, and dogged by cock-ups, inexpert optics, and amateurish political choreography until he achieves a victory at the ballot box. The strains of a still-very-divided PNP, and the sough of local government elections in the offing, doubtless are among the principal reasons a preventable embarrassment has landed on the doorsteps of the Comrade leader.

Recall that recently Golding was up and out on the political hustings in Petersfield, Westmoreland, located in the constituency of Westmoreland Central, which, except in recent times, was a stronghold of the PNP. In my The Agenda piece on June 6, 2021 I noted, among other things: “Golding's sojourn to Westmoreland Central last week, notwithstanding the pleasantness related to completing a house for a long-serving PNP member, had more to do, in my view, with the fact that he senses a possible escape route from the political trials and tribulations which have afflicted the PNP since the country rejected them in 2016.” Golding's political junket out in Westmoreland Central has turned out to be a political boo boo.

Political fiasco

Consider this Jamaica Observer headline 'Stop order placed on first house being built under PNP's OT Fairclough Trust Fund', or its Nationwide News Network counterpart 'PNP-controlled Westmoreland Municipal Corporation Places stop order on house construction financed by party's trust fund'. The news item said, among other things: “A stop order has been issued on the construction of a house in Petersfield, Westmoreland, which was being built by the People's National Party (PNP) through its O T Fairclough Trust Fund.

“The trust fund was set up by PNP President Mark Golding to help party workers in need.

“However, the PNP-controlled Westmoreland Municipal Corporation has placed a stop order on the construction of the house.

“Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore, who's also chairman of the corporation confirmed that the stop order was issued recently.”

I think the establishing of the mentioned trust fund is an excellent idea. Golding deserves commendation for setting it up. The JLP would do well to institute a similar incentive programme, if it does not already have one. There is no sin in copying a good idea, especially when its implementation benefits the needy.

I hope the PNP has established rigorous accountability systems that will safeguard the monies in the trust against imprudent and corrupt use. Another scandal like the slimy campaign money scandal allegations which engulfed the PNP in mid-to-late 2016, would exacerbate the torturous crick in the PNP's neck. The campaign scandal still hangs over 89 Old Hope Road like a great pall. It has done near irreparable damage to Norman Manley's party.

But back to Golding's recent political jaunt in Westmoreland Central and the mentioned stop order by the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation. However it is sliced or diced, this is not a good look.

Own goal

The PNP should have dotted all the i's and crossed all the t's regarding the construction of this house — its maiden project. The stop order was a preventable embarrassment. It conjures up images of the Dr Shane Alexis pickle in 2017.

Recall the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) revealed that Dr Alexis was a Canadian citizen who did not hold a Jamaican passport. At the time of the revelation Dr Alexis had been nominated to represent the PNP in the October 30, 2017 by-election in St Mary South Eastern against the JLP's Dr Norman Dunn. The issue of Dr Alexis's nationality spun the PNP into a conundrum. He was trashed by Dr Dunn. There are loud ironies here too.

“The Andrew Holness-led Administration has blindsided us with public relations.” That statement has been the hobby horse of Golding since he took the reins of the PNP. Golding and the PNP maintain that the Holness Administration continues to look good in several areas “not because of real results”, but because of clever propping up on the scaffolding of public relations.

Of course, those who have eyes to see realise that the PNP is merely attempting to delegitimise the objective achievements of the Administration. Political defence mechanisms are easy to diagnose; they jangle.

I have said in the space previously that public relations does not ignite positive public sentiment unless firmly buttressed by credible results. This is a common sense principle.

Going forward, Golding is going to have more than a little difficulty inveighing against the legitimate use of public relations by the Holness Administration in light of the Westmoreland Central débâcle. If he continues to pursue the line that the use of public relations by the Holness Administration is “mere gimmickry”, as one PNP spokesperson said, Golding will come off looking like a poppyshow.

Switch gear

Golding needs a credible platform to excite the 63 per cent of the voters who have distanced themselves from the electoral process. Where is Golding's and the PNP's new and/or better ideas on how to grow the Jamaican economy? Where is Golding's and the PNP's new and/or better ideas on how to create a better education system, and greater social equality? I could posit another dozen related questions.

Like his predecessor, Golding say he wants a “society that works for all”, but where are the specifics on how that will be achieved?

After seven months as PNP president and leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition, surely Golding must have realised that folks are not interested in a return to the democratic socialism. Many political pundits and social commentators had predicted that Golding, a lawyer and former investment banker, would have given a new direction to the rickety ship that is the PNP. They thought he would have quickly offloaded severely damaged cargo. They have been proved wrong, very wrong.

On December 3, 202, Golding effectively re-stamped the shadow Cabinet left by Dr Peter Phillips, except that he window-dressed it to a 19 crew. The reduction in numbers, of course, was a consequence of our 18th parliamentary election held on September 3, 2020. Recall the JLP trounced the PNP 49-14.

Dejà vu?

It seems a political creepy-crawly — very similar to the one that afflicted the former Opposition Leader and PNP President Peter Phillips — has firmly attached itself to Golding.

Recall the numerous political faux pas, blunders, and slips which beset Phillips's fruitless three-and-half-year prime ministerial bid. The cock-ups during the September 3, 2020 General Election were particularly egregious. They exuded an amateurish streak that was visible even to those who have only a slight understanding of political strategy.

I think that if Golding is to have a fighting chance of becoming Jamaica's next prime minister, among other things, it is imperative that he throws out much more of the political bad booze which many of his predecessor's handlers imbibed with astounding regularity.

Recall that I summarised their 'political strategy' as “say something, anything, about everything”, and I forecast, from the get-go, that it was destined to fail. It did.

Golding and the PNP are in a trance if they believe that a political ripe mango is going to just fall into their empty sack.

Chamber fuss

I think it is high time, the Opposition leader reins in Senator Lambert Brown. I believe Brown succeeds in turning away more and more voters from the PNP every Friday. Golding is sleeping on the job if he has not already detected this obvious source of political haemorrhaging.

Many years ago the late journalist/talk show host Wilmot “Motty” Perkins remarked on the radio that a particular video which was generously used by the PNP in the run-up to the 1993 General Election translated to 1,000 votes against the JLP every time the electorate saw it. The video showed Senator Ryan Peralto, now deceased, throwing a tantrum about leadership designations in the then severely divided JLP. The weekly hissy fits of Brown remind me of the 'Peralto Effect'. If one desires lessons in how to exude the persona of a political Chernobyl, Brown is the man to call, it seems.

Consider this reportage from Nationwide News Network on June 5, 2021: “Brown stirred controversy in the Senate a few weeks ago when he said he endorsed jungle justice which is against Jamaica law.

“The Opposition senator later withdrew the comment, but did not apologise, while noting that he stands by what he described as a personal view.

“Brown again raised more eyebrows in the Parliament two weeks ago when he quoted in the Senate the words of a PNP activist and former East Kingston enforcer who lamented to US media that he had fled Jamaica to escape rising crime.

“Senator Brown again drew the ire of Government senators on Friday when, during debate on the Extradition Act, he referred to a member of the Government side as a liar.”

The Senate is supposed to be the more cerebral of the two houses of Parliament. That necessary distinction has been eroded in recent years, thanks to the actions of thespians like Brown. I think he is trying to resurrect an amalgam of noted PNP senators of the past. He has failed. It is noticeable that his attempts at alter ego regenerations are devoid of intellectual weight.

I think it is high time that the Senate recover some sense of humour, even if it has lost everything else. Pointless sneering, jeering, snivelling, and snarling might well advance the interests of one or two of the honourable ladies and gentlemen who sit in the Upper House, but the interests of the Jamaica are not being enhanced.

The Senate should not be characterised by savage word wars among a seemingly highly privileged group. Wit, humour, eloquence, the ability to think on one's feet, a razor-like focus on ideas, policies, not personalities, and above all courtesy are the hallmarks of a great parliamentarian. One should not need progressive or transition lenses or large reservoirs of emotional intelligence to see that.

Headline: 'Lambert Brown clashes with Gov't senators over his defense of the use of comments of a reputed don in the Upper House' ( Nationwide News Network, July 2, 2021)

Headline: 'What happens when the Senate 'draws' Lambert Brown's tongue' ( Jamaica Observer, July 3, 2021)

Headline: Editorial, 'Lambert Brown's shameful doubling down' ( The Gleaner, May4, 2021)

These screaming headlines might not do justice to the recent contributions of Senator Brown, but they surely emit a very nauseating smell. We, the citizens, should not be compelled to hold our noses for an inordinate period. A return to a more cerebral concentration is long overdue in the Senate.

We want justice!

Some weeks ago there was a letter to the editor in this newspaper titled 'We want justice' is back!” Jamaica Observer, May 20, 2021.

The letter said, among other things: “Just last week I was suggesting to my colleagues that, despite the many cock-ups, missteps, and restrictions from this Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Government, we hadn't seen the littering of demonstrators on the nightly newscasts and in the newspapers bearing their 'we want justice' signs.

But I awoke to news on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 of residents bawling out for justice behind their cleverly written placards advocating justice.

This is a sign of the decline.

Andrew Holness had better look and listen to this cry of the people. A Government that is repeatedly petitioned for justice is one on the way out.

I don't agree with some of the political deductions raised in the letter because they fly in the face of our political realities. We have been seeing these 'we want justice' demonstrations for donkey's years. They are often accompanied by roadblocks and citizens shouting, “Wi nyah guh een 'til we get justice.”

In many instances, these demonstrators do not achieve anything even remotely resembling justice. In my humble view, an additional strategy needs to be added to peaceful protests.

A lesson

On June 24, 2021, a 12-story oceanfront condo in Miami collapsed into a heap of concrete and metal, killing dozens. Surviving residents and their families mourned for the first 24 hours. Before the second 24 hours were complete they took another positive action, they filed a class-action suit against the condominium's association.

There is a lesson here for us, all of us.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.