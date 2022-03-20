“Absolutely not!”

That was the pompous response Opposition Senator Peter Bunting imperiously delivered when asked if he was going to resign following the recent Integrity Commission Report, which, among other things, said that Bunting, a former minister of security, and Robert “Bobby” Montague, also a former national security minister, granted gun licences to individuals with criminal traces after they had been rejected by the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) process in Jamaica.

Those who were expecting that Bunting, like Montague, would have tendered his resignation, must have landed here from Mars recently, or maybe are denizens of the mythical lost planet of Atlantis. I recommend that these inhabitants read George Orwell's classic, Animal Farm. “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others,” is one of the priceless lessons that mere mortals who have read Orwell's allegorical masterpiece should never forget.

Animal Farm is a critique of Marxist-Leninist thinking which, in practical application, gives power and privileges to an elite and situates party loyalty on a supreme pedestal. The ruler elite is sovereign, not the people.

No surprises at all!

Even those with a slight understanding of local party politics should have anticipated that the People's National Party (PNP) would have resurrected from their playbook — the old circle the wagon ploy to protect Peter Bunting.

I saw and heard this excerpt from the Integrity Commission's damning report on the FLA being widely cited and circulated in sections of the media last week: “Peter Bunting, MP, then minister of national security, granted the issuance of a firearm user licence for a .38 revolver and 12 gauge shotgun and denied a firearm user licence for a 9mm pistol to Person PB1/Person X50.

“The DI [director of investigation] reiterates that, notwithstanding the (a) unquestioned discretion of of the minister; (b) the panel constituted by the minister to review the cases for appeal; and (c) the fact that in at least one instance the charges against the applicant were dismissed, the DI concludes that the adverse traces in all instances remained. In point of fact, the DI has not gleaned any evidence of subsequent investigations, which were conducted on the instruction of the then minister or further intelligence reports requested to substantiate his decision to grant the firearm user licences on appeal.”

Well-thinking Jamaicans who cry out that, on the strength of this finding alone, the PNP needed to ask Bunting to “do the right thing and resign”, clearly do not understand the adage, “A leopard can't change its spots.” That does not mean, of course, that those spots should not be pointed out, especially to those who pretend to be blind.

Those who suffer with convenient political amnesia will not recall that when Anthony Hylton failed the country and embarrassed our nation with the Krauck and Anchor cock-up he was given political hugs and kisses by then Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller.

Those like PNP Chairman Emeritus Robert “Bobby” Pickersgill who have drank the kool-aid of, “We believe that it is best for the People's National Party to form the Government; therefore, anything that will lead or cause us to be in power is best for the PNP and best for the country,” will not have any recollection that when septuagenarian A J Nicholson made the dastardly “flexi-rape” remark in Parliament, he did not resign and Simpson Miller did not fire him. Nicholson remained the majority leader in the Senate, minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, and a senior Cabinet minister.

And those who work overtime to ensure that our politics is stunted at the ignominious juncture of a brutal “fight for scare benefits and spoils carried on by hostile tribes”, of course, will not recall that when Phillip Paulwell, minister of science, technology, energy, and mining, bungled and botched the 381-megawatt energy project, he was stoutly defended and embraced by Simpson Miller in Parliament.

“ 'Let me make it quite clear: I have a minister of energy in place. Unless he does something wrong that would affect and impact the Jamaican people in a serious way and the Government of Jamaica [he will not be fired],' Simpson Miller said, in responding to a question from Opposition Leader Andrew Holness.” ( Jamaica Observer, June 4, 2014)

As I see it, the PNP is 'immaturing' with age, instead of maturing. Norman Manley's party seems obsessed with puerile preoccupations and a curious kind of political death wish which is rapidly turning 89 Old Hope into a mere pressure group, if not a cult.

In previous articles I have chronicled Phillip Paulwell's extremely costly blunderings. He is, in my view, an archetype of ministerial bungling. Notwithstanding what former Prime Minister P J Patterson dubbed as Paulwell's “youthful exuberance”, Paulwell was promoted to a vice-president and then chairman of the PNP. He is now the spokesperson on energy.

Recall that the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) called for Phillip Paulwell to resign in the face of the damning 2018 auditor general's report which fingered two years of his ministerial stewardship.

Dr Peter Phillips, then president of the PNP, in a press release, said he had “full confidence in Phillip Paulwell as the Opposition spokesman on mining and energy and he will not be removed from that responsibility”. ( Jamaica Observer, December 11, 2018)

I am not in the least surprised that the PNP and their satellites have vigorously rebuffed calls by Jamaica Accountability Meter Portal (JAMP), Jamaicans For Justice ( JFJ), Stand Up for Jamaica (SUFJ), and numerous other civil society groups for Bunting to resign.

And I am certainly not surprised at this banner headline, ' 'No corruption' Golding defends Bunting's role in gun licence approvals'. The Gleaner of last Monday also noted these and related details: “People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding has dismissed the notion of sanctions against Senator Peter Bunting for his role in the granting of gun licences to two persons with criminal traces, for which he was cited in a special report to Parliament.

“Golding, who is also the Opposition leader, pushed back at critics who have called for Bunting's resignation from the Senate and as shadow spokesman on national security, arguing that there are clear differences between Bunting's cases and those of Robert Montague, who quit the Holness Cabinet late Friday night.

“He insists that the Integrity Commission (IC) special report, which was tabled in Parliament last Tuesday, made 'no allegation that Mr Bunting, as the then minister, in any way misdirected himself'.

“ 'He explained the facts of each case. One never resulted in a charge at all, and the other was a situation where the conviction was expunged. So that was a legitimate exercise of his discretion. So to be insinuating that there was any improper motive or corruption is just inconsistent with the facts, and I don't think that it helps the nation for false equivalence to be drawn in different cases,' Golding said.”

Missing the mark

The devolution of Norman Manley's party is well and truly advanced.

Norman Manley, the founding president of the PNP, was one of the most decent politicians to have ever served this country.

The current PNP is playing true to form.

Speaking of true to form, it is often said that diagnosis is easy, but that treating and/or correcting a problem/disease is really where the rubber meets the road.

Last Tuesday, Mark Golding did a brilliant job of diagnosing and reiterating many of the long-standing problems of this country in his budget presentation. He also did an excellent job of highlighting the horrific impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on especially the working poor and the middle class. Golding's understanding of the destructive consequences of rising inflation, soaring gas prices, surging prices in the supermarket and market, and the spiralling costs of critical goods and services was spot on.

His presentation, however, came to a screeching halt when he started to list a trailer load of promises for a future PNP Administration, but did not provide a scintilla of insight as to where and/or how the resources would be garnered to fulfil them.

I believe that, except for two good suggestions, namely Golding's call for a reduction in the import duties on barrels which Jamaicans send home for their loved ones, which makes eminent sense in these bitingly hard times, and his cogent argument for an increase in the tax-free value from US$50 to US$150 on imported personal items, the Opposition leader's presentation fell flat.

As he did in his maiden budget presentation in 2021, Golding, last Tuesday, missed another glorious opportunity to score a major political goal. He does not seem to understand that the JLP, under Andrew Holness, has rediscovered Sir Alexander Bustamante's winning mentality. I don't think that Golding understands that to beat the current JLP he needs to literally shift the centre of local political gravity. He has to rebrand the PNP as competent, well managed, and focussed. This is not its current reality, according to scientific poll of the last six years.

Golding's presentation in large part reminded me of what I believe was the political equivalent of the suicide note, which the PNP offered the country in the form of a manifesto in the run-up to the September 3, 2020 General Election.

Opposition parties which say, “wait until we win the general election then we will tell you where the resources will come from” clearly don't understand the proverbial saying: “Tom drunk, but Tom nuh fool.”

A critical mass no longer falls prey to bait-and-switch political tactics. They are insisting that those who request their vote show them the money, now!

Recall the PNP made spectacular promises of freeness here, there, and everywhere. Its mountains of promises were so ridiculous that many started to wonder out loud whether there were joint brainstorming sessions involving the PNP and the Jamaica Progressive Party (JPP). Recall the JPP, among other things, promised to pay off Jamaica's national debt 'quick o'clock', as rustic folks, like to say 'quick and fast,' as our youngsters say on the streets these days. The JPP has disappeared from the radar.

Golding does not seem to understand one of the basic rules of modern politics. Always campaign on a deliberately modest manifesto.

The pressure is on

I quite understand that Golding is under severe pressure to enliven the base of his party, which the recent Mello TV/ Bill Johnson polls found has disintegrated by 13 percentage points. Golding needs to understand, though, that exciting the PNP's base while further turning off the rational middle will not win him any significant political traction.

It is wonderful to say a major programme to rid the country of deplorable and dilapidated housing stock across the country will be spearheaded by a future PNP Government, prioritisation of early childhood development will be enhanced, and a transformation of the financing of tertiary education will take place, but unless strong economic growth via investments, not borrowing, underpin these pledges, then all is but fool's gold.

The horrendous consequences of 'run wid it', which was presided over by the P J Patterson Administration of the 90s, while Dr Omar Davies headed the Ministry of Finance and the Planning, are still very fresh in the minds of the people. Folks, do not want 'run wid it' 2.0. Folks also do not want to resurrect a nightmare era which still sends severe chills down their spines. Hundreds of Jamaicans lost their lives in the turbulent 1970s and in the run-up to the blood-drenched 1980 General Election. I think those who continue to conjure up the ghosts of division by ascribing blame for the bloodbath of the 70s and 80s to one side, be it JLP or PNP, mean this country no good.

Approaching two years into the job, I don't believe Mark Golding is the man to take the PNP back to Jamaica House.

Shortly after Dr Peter Phillips became president of the PNP and Opposition leader I predicted that he would become the first leader of one of our two major political parties not to become prime minister. I was proved right.

I am predicting that Mark Golding will become the second leader of one of two major political parties not to become prime minister of Jamaica. Golding has now firmly defined himself as the past. His antennae for the national political pulse and mood are woefully deficient.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.