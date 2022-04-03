Of human nature and elections

What was a minor theme is now, possibly, a major one.

In 2017/18, when I did a series of weekend road trips into most of the 14 parishes, the concern that the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) were fawning over the interests of individuals who had access to the Internet, in particular social media, but paid scant attention to those who did not was a minor theme.

During two weekends last month I did road trips into parts of St Mary and St Thomas. In addition to the usual suspects of crime, the economy, and lack of desired employment, a major concern that folks expressed was a feeling of powerlessness regarding their ability to influence and shape important decisions at the local and central government levels.

This is a composite view of what I repeatedly got from folks who I talked with: “Dem nuh listen to wi again, is just those who deh a town [Kingston] and those who deh pon the Internet, dem business wid.” And, “Is just dem, and social media, a run di place now, we nuh count again.”

“Who is dem?” I repeatedly asked. “The Government”, said some, “the Opposition”, others submitted. This headwind should not be ignored.

Human nature and realpolitik

We cannot ignore the fact that we are living in a period of technological revolution. Gravitational shifts are happening globally as a consequence, many pundits say. I agree.

Some compare the technological revolution of the 21st century to the 19th century Industrial Revolution, with respect to levels of social, economic, and political displacements at all levels of society. It is blindingly obvious that the seismic shifts being triggered by the current technological revolution cannot be cancelled. We must not, however, lose sight of a very fundamental reality that basic human nature has not changed.

“What's in it for me?” Implicitly or explicitly, we all ask this fundamental question when we enter into personal, inter/intrapersonal, business, religious, and in fact all kinds of relationships. Those who pretend that they don't can try that stunt on Santa Claus and his mythical reindeer.

Within political parties, the head gets cheers or jeers within his/her party based on the ability to hand out patronage. Folks are always asking, “What's in it for me?”

As, I see it, there is absolutely nothing wrong with asking “What's in it for me?” Most here are familiar with the local saying: “Ali button, wuk fi nutten.” No one wants to find himself or herself plastered with that unenviable label. That is reality. Utopian altruism does not exist in this mortal world. That is reality, too.

Folks in the rural parts of St Mary and St Thomas with whom I spoke recently, fear — a palpable fear — that the ruling JLP and the Opposition PNP are rapidly becoming hostage to what trends on social media, the whims and fancies of so-called influencers, and/or the idiosyncrasies of transient celebrities.

If what I recently picked up in parts of the mentioned parishes is representative of feelings in rural parts, generally, and also nationally, then both political parties, and indeed the entire Jamaica, need to be very, very concerned, since it would suggest that the JLP and the PNP are rapidly becoming estranged from close to a half of Jamaica who currently do not access the Internet, or social media in particular.

Those who think this should not be a matter for great concern might not recall that unprecedented 37 per cent voter turnout in our 18th parliamentary election held on September 3, 2020, and 30.8 per cent in our 16th local government election held in 2016.

Over many years I have been using this space to, among other things, draw concern to the spiralling voter disinterest in our country. It must concern all well-thinking Jamaicans. I don't foresee that there will be any great enthusiasm for the next parish council elections that will positively shift the low voter turnout trajectory we are on. The party which gets out the majority of its base and a smidgen of the rational middle will win.

Relatedly, a major reality is rapidly flying past the JLP and the PNP, it seems. I get it that we live in a technological age. I get it, too, that social media is a key instrument for measuring public sentiment. I also get it that the current technology revolution changes everything and, therefore, everything must change. That change, however, should not mean the creation of a technological castaways class who are left behind and effectively excluded from a major lever of democratic participation.

I believe this is how democracies begin to die and/or fall into deep recession. We in Jamaica cannot afford either. We must nourish our democracy.

Lay of our Internet land

Jamaica has a population just shy of 3 million. Datareportal.com notes that 56.5 per cent of Jamaica's population live in urban centres, while 43.5 per cent live in rural areas. Under the heading 'Internet Users in Jamaica', the mentioned site notes the following:

• There were 1.63 million Internet users in Jamaica in January 2021.

• The number of Internet users in Jamaica increased by 6,935 (+0.4 per cent) between 2020 and 2021.

• Internet penetration in Jamaica stood at 55.1 per cent in Janaury 2021.

Under the heading 'Social Media Statistics for Jamaica', Datareportal.com notes the following:

• There were 1.50 million social media users in Jamaica in January 2021.

• The number of social media users in Jamaica increased by 200,000 (+15 per cent) between 2020 and 2021.

• The number of social media users in Jamaica was equivalent to 50.6 per cent of the total population in January 2021.

It's connected!

Voters typically make up their minds long before — sometimes as long as two years before — they go behind the cardboard partitions/curtains to cast their ballot in a local and general election. Political experts, globally, have demonstrated this fact time and time again with the use of various kinds of qualitative and quantitative data. Many in the JLP and PNP do not understand this.

Also, the vast majority of voters do not determine the mentality of a governing/ruling party, or that of an Opposition, via the generous application of a nostalgic barometer. Instead, they focus on personal and tangible benefits which are delivered in the present, which positively impact their pockets and dinner tables.

At the same time, I think most voters give significant consideration/support to the promises in a manifesto that are personally beneficial to them — providing they are convinced that those promises/commitments will be realistically delivered in the short to medium term. Ideological or material, politics is always transactional. When folks begin to feel that they are increasingly being forced out of the transactional equation they will simply “tek weh themselves”, as we say in local parlance.

Right quick I expect some are going to say, “Cho, your likkle road trip observations don't matter.” I heard that in 2017/18, too. Doubting Thomases, who figure that the voice of especially rural folks don't matter, should refresh their memories as to how many seats of the 63 seat Parliament are rural. Recall that after road trips into all but two parishes during 2017/18, I noted these simmering cauldrons, among other things, in my column on November 24, 2019:

i) frequent power outages and the negative impact on lives and livelihoods;

ii) suffocating bank charges and shoddy customer service;

iii) destroying of people's homes, livestock, etc, by bauxite soot;

iv) deteriorating telecommunications services

Several weeks after the mentioned article the cauldron boiled over, not because I said it would, but because people's concerns were not adequately addressed by the State. As we say in local parlance, “Pressure buss pipe.” Alienation burst pipes, too.

Pressure on Mark

On the subject of pressure, PNP President Mark Golding, doubtless, was under agonising pressure when he spoke at a meeting of the party's National Executive Council (NEC) at Manning's School's auditorium in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, last Sunday.

' 'Call it!' — Golding says delay in local government elections 'undemocratic' ' was the banner headline in this newspaper last Tuesday.

The news item said, among other things: “ 'I am calling on the Government, we must call the local government elections without further delay. Stop running from it. Call it! It is profoundly undemocratic, and it is in fact really abhorrent to say that you can't call a democratic election because you want to promote unity. Unity and democracy are not inconsistent,' he said.”

I think this is all political fluff. I believe Golding's handlers advised him to go on the offence. Offence, some pundits say, is the best defence. Of course, that presupposes you have something in the bag. I don't see anything of game-changing weight in Golding's.

I believe this huff and puff that will amount to naught.

“We have a system now where we are supposed to have a local government election every four years. It is written into our laws and it was extended because of COVID, which we understood. But they came and did it again for another year, using COVID as a pretext, so we know that was absolute nonsense. That was just a mere sham,” he said.

“ 'An election is a one-day event, with a short campaign before. We don't have political violence anymore in this country, thank God, because of the efforts made by prior leaders. There is no reason why we can't have a local government election this year. And we should have it now that COVID is not over but we are treating it as if it were over. We must go ahead and call the local government elections; that is what the local government system requires,' he said.” ( Jamaica Observer, Tuesday, March 29, 2021.)

Very sharp political daggers are at Golding's throat.

Recall, many months ago, I said in this space: “People's National Party (PNP) President Mark Golding's position atop the shaky political perch will be pulled hither and thither by increased tensions, and dogged by cock-ups, inexpert optics, and amateurish political choreography until he achieves a victory at the ballot box.” ( Jamaica Observer, July 11, 2021)

I have been proved right, several times, since that political forecast.

In previous articles I have illustrated that the deep divisions in the PNP had widened, notwithstanding the generous application of the party's unity dressing. Golding, in my estimation, is a weak political leader on borrowed time. He is hanging by a thread over a giant precipice. And there are several with a “lean, hungry look,” (Shakespeare) who are anxious to push him.

Last November I wrote in this space that Holness needed to call the local government election in early December 2021. I think Holness missed a golden opportunity then. I maintain that stance.

The stakes are very high for the JLP. They cannot afford to lose the next polls. To do so would throw a political lifeline to Golding. The next parish council elections will be a referendum on the Andrew Holness-led Administration now approaching seven years, specifically its management of the COVID-19 crisis and the present state of the economy, measured against what folks are feeling in their pockets and seeing on their dinner tables.

If Golding loses or fails to secure what can be categorised as a decent draw, political war will follow, and his leadership will be challenged at the PNP's next annual conference. Or, worse, a sort of palace coup might be staged by the remnants of the OnePNP faction, who are still licking their wounds and waiting by the river to see the bodies of their enemies float by. Some in the PNP might even get it into their heads that a certain letter — the subject of which centres on continued confidence — should be taken to the governor general. Were that to happen, Senator Damion Crawford's alleged prediction for Golding's “two year” political longevity would be fulfilled.

Golding did the political equivalent of 'flossing' at the NEC last Sunday. He would do well to, as we say in local parlance, “pinch the likkle” that the PNP has in its coffers.

The birds, those reliable Black-bellied Plovers, Bananaquits, and John Chewits, warble that 89 Old Hope is running on financial fumes. I think Golding is leading a party that is rapidly becoming a pressure group.

The PNP is today donning a cloak which has written on the back, “Too strong to disappear, but not strong enough to win a consequential election.”

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.