Silence the traffickers of misinformation

The consequences of the pandemic have been horrendous. Millions have been uprooted economically, many millions more are facing social displacement and unprecedented emotional trauma because of the ruinous impact of a pandemic which experts agree is the worst in the last 100 years.

At the time of writing, some 4.4 million people globally had succumbed to COVID-19. There are some 200 million and counting cases of novel coronavirus infections worldwide.

Objective reality has not deterred large swaths of individuals and conspiracy theorists from peddling a contorted narrative that the pandemic is a hoax. We, in Jamaica, have not been spared the bite of the ignorance bug. I hear and see some in the local media, including men and women of the cloth, effectively telling Jamaicans that they should refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. Their reasons are fuzzy, at best.

The wholesaling and retailing of superstitious beliefs, religiously-tinged or not, add to the miserable quotient of ignorance which already exists in too many spheres of our public life. It does us absolutely no good.

In response to my The Agenda piece last Sunday, I got several e-mail that contained numerous links to sites which the senders said proved irrefutably that the pandemic is a hoax. As a general rule, I don't click on links from people whose motives I have a niggling feeling about. Anyways, against my better judgement, I broke my rule. I then sent these questions:

* What is your specific explanation for the over four million people globally who have succumbed to COVID-19?

* If it is not the novel coronavirus that has sickened over 200 million worldwide since November 2019, what has?

“Oh, it's just the flu,” the sender replied.

This absurd response followed the first: “5G technology, that is what is making people ill and causing their death. Covid is a big hoax, created by The New World Order interest,” the sender submitted.

You can surmise from my questions, and the responses, what I read on those links that I clicked.

My niggling feeling disappeared quickly. I ended my brief exchange with what was clearly a very confused mind. But before doing so, I sent the individual some verified information discussed below in the sincere hope that their uncritical mind would be healed.

On January 27, 2021, The Gleaner's banner headline was 'Slow walk to 5G roll-out — SMA getting ready to deploy spectrum, but telecoms not ready to invest'. The news item said, among other things: “For the record, 5G is a very expensive technology to roll out, and further requires users to have 5G-enabled handsets which likewise currently come at a very high price point,” said Antonia Graham, head of group communications at Digicel Group, in response to Financial Gleaner queries. There are no current plans to introduce 5G in the Caribbean, said Graham, instead, 'Digicel's focus for 2021' is continued roll-out of its LTE services.”

For good measure, I also sent this bit of information which I hope will disintegrate at least some of the heavy cobwebs which have evidently taken up residence in head of a trafficker of misinformation and disinformation: 'OUR says 5G technology is not in Jamaica'. The story noted these and other details: “The Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) yesterday said that there is currently no deployment of 5G technology in Jamaica and 'none of the existing mobile telecommunication providers has advised of any definite plans for the immediate implementation of this technology'.

The OUR, which regulates the telecommunications industry, said that regulatory agencies and experts worldwide have repeatedly said that there is no connection between 5G technology and COVID-19. It said, too, that 5G technologies have the potential to facilitate increased productivity and data handling.

Experts said that 5G technology makes mobile and Internet communications much faster, but conspiracy theorists say that the radiation from these towers can weaken people's immune system, making them prone to illness. However, the World Health Organization said that after much research, “no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies”.

I am firmly opposed to those who spread and promote superstitious beliefs which politically, socially, and economically retard and maim our people. We must counter them with facts.

Objective reality

Some 54,000 Jamaicans have been infected with the novel coronavirus. Just over 1,200 have died. Fifth-generation technology did not kill them. Of course, objective reality hardly matters to people who have decided that the Earth is flat.

As to the asinine contention that, “COVID-19 is just the flu,” where might that have come from. Donald Trump, maybe, who knows? Recall that in 2020 Trump compared COVID-19 to seasonal influenza. How can anyone in their right mind have Trump as the mainspring of their thought process? That defies common sense. But, then again, common sense is not that common any more.

Many months ago I pointed out in this space that, according to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) [in America], Trump quietly took the COVID-19 vaccine before he exited the White House. Those who hold him up as the centre of all things intellectual seem unacquainted with this fact, or maybe don't wish to be.

Professor John Drake, from the Odum School of Ecology and director of the Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases at the University of Georgia, in a scholarly publication 'Why COVID-19 isn't just a bad version of the flu', in Forbes Magazine on October 6, 2020, pinpoints these clear differences between the flu and COVID-19:

1) COVID-19 is more transmissible than the flu.

2) COVID-19 is more fatal than the flu.

3) We have more weapons against the flu than COVID-19.

4) We don't yet have a COVID-19 vaccine, but we have multiple flu vaccines.

5) The entire global population is susceptible to COVID-19.

These facts might not alter the views of conspiracy theorists an iota, because most are locked in a huge and terrible mental bunker in which gravity is not real and the sun revolves around the Earth.

It is crystal clear to me that some among us — owing maybe to voluntary ignorance, advanced and sinister-type motivations, variant forms of fanaticisms, or a combination — seem hell-bent on enabling the uncontrolled spread of the novel coronavirus in our country.

Why? I don't think it is difficult to figure. It is political and personal desperation on steroids.

The friends of COVID-19 who bleat that we should resist vaccines are strangers to facts. Millions of lives have been saved by vaccines. Consider this from the Cleveland Clinic, one of the best health and medical research facilities in the world: '13 vaccines that save lives around the world'. The publication noted, among other things: “For hundreds of years man has been fighting disease. Since the beginning of vaccination programmes in the 20th century millions of lives have been saved. Simply put, not being vaccinated can be a matter of life and death.” (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/vaccines-that-save-lives-around-the-world-infographic/, January 14, 2014)

For those who are yet to be convinced that vaccines work they should look at the devastation being wreaked in the states of Florida and Texas in the US. Numerous reputable media entities, including the British Broadcasting Corporation ( BBC) and Reuters have quoted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr Rochelle P Walensky, thus: “COVID-19 cases are continuing to spike in communities where vaccination rates are low.” Walensky says this is leading to “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”. On June 29, 2021, the Associated Press (AP), reported that: “Nearly all COVID deaths in the USA are now among unvaccinated.”

We are seeing a similar awful reality explode across almost all the continents. In the USA, which many of us use as our yardstick to measure reality, novel coronavirus cases are spreading exponentially in 'Red States' [states that predominantly vote for the Republican Party]. Why? Principally, because many Republican leaders have devoted the last few months telling their constituents that they should ignore public health guidelines. Many are now ruing that position. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is wreaking havoc among their populations.

Some Republicans are scrambling to reverse course. Why? They recognise that negative political consequences are in the offing.

Richard Nixon, America's 37th president, is reported to have said, shortly before he resigned: “It's the lie that gets you.” I guess many global leaders will soon understand the truth of that statement. Those who demonised physical distancing, mask wearing, and the severity of the novel coronavirus are seeing the deadly effects of their lies unfold right before their eyes. Myths and false information are costly, often fatally so.

Recently, I watched a heartbreaking news item on CNN in which an Alabaman doctor related how many of her unvaccinated COVID-19 patients begged for the vaccine before they had to be intubated. The BBC reported last Wednesday that Alabama is now a hot spot for infections. Alabama's Republican Governor Kay Ivey recently had a Damascus moment. Last week she remarked: “It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.” (Source: PBS)

Bound to happen

The rich countries of the West were never going to sit or stand idly by and watch their economies torn to shreds by an uncompromising stance that individual freedom is more important than the collective good, this in the midst of a pandemic.

Recall that US President Joe Biden recently announced a requirement that all federal employees and on-site contractors be vaccinated or submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements. Since Biden's announcement, these mega-employers in the USA have announced COVID-19 vaccine requirements for at least some of their employees. They include Disney, Walmart, Google, Facebook, BlackRock, Morgan Stanley, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Washington Post, Lyft, and the list is rapidly expanding.

This bit of news from Reuters last week was obviously a natural progression: “The Biden Administration is developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to the United States to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of eventually lifting travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday.”

Nearer home

Here in the Caribbean, momentum for vaccine mandates has been building quickly.

Consider these:

Headline: 'Antigua PM warns of mandatory vaccination for nationals' ( Jamaica Observer, May 4 2021)

Headline: 'Barbados, Guyana considering mandatory COVID-19 vaccination' ( Jamaica Observer, July 30, 2021)

Headline: 'St Vincent to make COVID vaccination mandatory for front-line workers' ( The Gleaner, August 2, 2021)

Those who think Jamaica a hugely dependent economy is going to stymie this gigantic global wave are living in la la land.

Freedoms versus public good

I believe in the fundamental importance of individual freedoms, but I also recognise that there are very rare occasions when the safety of public health and welfare, can result in fundamental rights having to be temporarily restrained as a means of achieving the public good.

Some for reasons best known to them who refuse to recognise that Jamaica has a huge public health crisis on our hands that crisis is rapidly eating away the lives and livelihoods of all Jamaicans. Sections of the media reported last Thursday that several hospitals across the island had run out of bed spaces for COVID-19 patients.

At the time of writing this article Jamaica had recorded four more COVID-19 deaths, forcing the count to 1,211. There were 200 new cases, with ages ranging from three months to 97 years, driving the total to 53,839 with 5,138 being active. People in hospital numbered 216, with 54 being moderately ill and 37 critically so.

According to reports in sections of the media, the Government's latest vaccine blitz achieved just under 50,000 doses being administered over seven days. The target was 150,000.

It seems that dark clouds are on the horizon. It is not a matter of if, but when the Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 lands in Jamaica. Some 135 countries have already confirmed the highly infectious variant on their shores. I think it is already on ours.

The more transmissible Delta variant is creating waves of cases in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The Andrew Holness-led Administration needs to get much more serious about vaccines. Time is not our side. And the world is not going to wait for us while we diddle and daddle on this life and death matter.