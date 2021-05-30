The befuddled PNP still showing signs of rust

SEVEN days from today Mark Golding will be observing — some may say celebrating — seven months atop the shaky political perch of the People's National Party (PNP). I am yet to see a clear direction, credible set of policies, programmes, or, indeed, a credible platform from Norman Manley's party. Instead, I am seeing more of 'the same ole, same ole', which, among other things, caused 89 Old Hope Road to suffer a penetrating political pounding in our 18th parliamentary election held on September 3, 2020.

Incessant attempts to prick blood, political blood, specifically from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, key members of his Administration, and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), in general, over the last 27 weeks, by Mark Golding, leader of the Opposition and president of the PNP, have not only failed, they have failed miserably.

Golding's most recent barracking of the Holness Administration on plans to construct the Montego Bay perimeter road has, in my view, left the Opposition wiping egg off of its face, yet Golding, seems intent on digging the PNP into a deeper political crater.

The PNP continues to be stuck in the political doldrums. It once boasted that it was the political party of natural choice. That, of course, was never the reality. What is real is that the PNP is increasingly being operated like a rudderless ship.

I have provided copious evidence in previous articles. But, the drift of the PNP seems to continue unabated. Last Monday, for example, Radio Jamaica reported, among other things: “Opposition Leader Mark Golding says, while subcontracting might appear to bring a greater level of transparency to the process, 'it will not benefit the Jamaican taxpayer because the contract price is that which the taxpayer will have to pay the main contractor who's been selected without any competitive bidding process'.”

Golding makes as much sense here as an individual who looks at a sphere and insists that it is flat. Like reflex action, I anticipate some are going to say, 'But it is the responsibility of the Opposition to oppose.' That is true, but it is also true that a sensible and practical Opposition ought to also know that there are times when supporting the Government helps to significantly increase its own political stocks.

Straightaway, I anticipate some are going to say, 'But… but... an Opposition which supports every move an Administration makes and every breath it takes is antithetical to a functioning democracy. They are not incorrect. At the same time, an Opposition which is seemingly obsessed with the political suffocation and strangulation of the Government invariably renders itself as petty.

Plans to start construction of the Montego Bay perimeter road are immensely popular in western Jamaica. Why? Traffic in Montego Bay and its environs is a literal nightmare on most days.

I lived and worked in Montego Bay for three years. I know first-hand that traffic in Montego Bay, between 6:00 am and 4:00 pm, moves at the pace of an injured sloth over a hill. Thousands of critical production hours are wasted in traffic every single day.

There are those who say plans for this Montego Bay perimeter road are being rushed. I believe we are 25 years late.

Golding, in the mentioned Radio Jamaica news item, also said: “It was obvious the Government was only playing catch-up by announcing the subcontracting process after they had been criticised for not putting the road project to competitive tender.” His remarks suggest to me that he has not grasped that, in politics, the tactical and strategic is a single scale — in need of careful balance. Golding needs lessons in how to balance the tactical and strategic.

He seems to have forgotten also that the PNP was trounced in western Jamaica in the last general election. The party did not win a single seat in St James, Trelawny, Hanover, or Westmoreland.

Consider this from the mentioned news item: “The parliamentary Opposition says the recent announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness to allow subcontracting on a competitive basis under the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project has not gone far enough to address its concerns.”

At the same time, Golding said: “The People's National Party is not opposed to the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project.” His utterances, as reported in the mentioned Radio Jamaica story, along with statements in Parliament and remarks from PNP spokespersons in recent weeks would have certainly caused well-thinking folks to conclude otherwise.

Aimless political ping-ponging from Golding and the PNP has become sad to watch.

Political point-scoring gone wrong

Golding is on record, for example, as saying he does not support squatting. Recall at his installation, and in subsequent remarks, Golding has spoken glowingly about helping to create a Jamaica in which inequalities are halted. Recall, too, this banner headline, 'River clash — No relocation of flood-hit Weise Road residents — Golding' ( The Gleaner, November 13, 2020) that seems diametrically opposite to Golding's pronouncements in Parliament.

According to Golding: “There's no need to relocate the residents. They don't want to be relocated. Just clean the gully and maintain the gully edge; that's all that needs to happen.”

The news item also noted, among other things: “Describing the homes on Weise Road as 'well-established', Golding criticised the prime minister's address in Parliament on Tuesday about informal settlements.”

Being penny wise and pound foolish, this approach, if we can call it that, has proven severely costly, especially in terms of precious human lives lost over many decades. Some, because of political expediency, close their eyes to these harsh realities.

“Most of the area, he said, is unstable due to several geological forces.” The 'he' being quoted by The Gleaner on November 22, 2020 was Professor Simon Mitchell, a sedimentary geologist and head of The Earthquake Unit at The University of the West Indies.

Mark Golding is a lawyer by profession.

Professor Mitchell also said: “You are dealing with relatively unstable banks of these river systems. These river systems can migrate, and if they move they will take whatever they go through. This is one of the reasons why you have to think about training the rivers properly to try and prevent their migration.”

It is very easy to decide whose word carries more weight in this life-and-death scenario.

Golding seems to be going the way of his predecessor, Dr Peter Phillips. He continues to espouse antiquated redistributive policies which bear no resemblance to production and increased wealth creation. This approach has not worked anywhere, because it simply cannot and will never work.

To his credit, Golding seems to have a sound understanding of many of the major problems that ails this country — if his maiden budget presentation can be used as a sufficient index. But, like his predecessor, he is trapped in a vortex of a Fabian doctrinaire.

Maybe the PNP needs to take some lessons from the British Labour Party, its fraternal peer, which long ago ditched some of the burdens that weighed it down like albatrosses.

I am beginning to wonder if Golding is channelling Dr Phillips, because he too seems to suffer with political schizophrenia — a political malady which destroys political credibility with near-lightning speed. I have pointed to ample instances previously.

Divided, you lose

And then there are the continued crippling divisions which ravenously eat away at the already weakened floorboards at 89 Old Hope Road.

The birds, those reliable Black-Bellied Plovers, Bananaquits and John Chewits warble that there is much disquiet over who were assigned to and the manner in which the 18-member junior shadow Cabinet was configured.

They shriek that some in the inner sanctum of the PNP are tweeting that the junior shadow Cabinet is an attempt to sideline the People's National Party Youth Organization (PNPYO), some of whose members are viewed as insufficiently resolute about Mark Golding's leadership.

The divisions in the PNP are obviously still severe. Its members need to understand that folks do not vote for a divided political party, or one whose platform entering an election is 'welcome to hard times'. That is rudimentary politics.

The PNP's political learning curve, among other things, continues to be thwarted by deep divisions. History seems ready to repeat itself.

On March 11, 2017 I stated the following beliefs, among other things, in my The Agenda column: “Phillips is yesterday's man leading the political party of last week.”

In an article several weeks later, I noted, inter alia: “Dr Phillips will be the first head of one of our two major political parties/Opposition leader not to become prime minister.”

Mark Golding is not Dr Peter Phillips. I am not making a similar forecast about Golding. I believe Golding, unlike Phillips, is politically salvageable. But, first, he needs to learn how to be an effective leader of the Opposition. A functioning democracy needs an effective Opposition.

There are three critical hurdles which an Opposition party needs to surmount if it is to wrestle power from the incumbent. Firstly, the party has to be firmly united behind its leadership. Secondly, the party has to present a convincing and attractive focus, mission, and vision for the future of the country. And, most importantly, the leader of the Opposition must convince a critical mass within his/her own party, then the country at large, that he/she is prime ministerial material.

One does not need to be a political Einstein to see that, in relation to the mentioned political hurdles, the PNP has been weighed in the balanced and found wanting. Those who watch the swirling of the political tea leaves see too that the political lignum vitae is once again maturing, even though it is not ready to blossom.

Deafening silence!

I believe Golding wasted a golden opportunity, last week, to gain some much-needed political points at a key temperature-setting moment.

Headline: 'Dayton's Cross to bear — PNP activist files defence against Campbell's defamation suit with signed statements from alleged victims' ( Jamaica Observer, May 26, 2021)

Headline: 'Sex scandal erupts — Accusers say PNP's Campbell wooed them with gifts, trips' ( The Gleaner, May 26, 2021)

Up to the time of writing this column Golding had not made a statement on these serious developments involving the general secretary of the party which he leads. His silence, at a minimum, is dreadfully alarming.

I believe the Mark Golding-led Opposition must separate itself from Dayton Campbell with dispatch. If Golding and the PNP fail to do so, well-thinking Jamaicans would be correct to conclude that recent pronouncements against gender-based violence, all forms of harassment, and abuse were mere hot air or, worse, a cruel ridiculing of the sufferings of thousands of citizens in this country.

I heard Campbell on Radio Jamaica last Wednesday saying he has no objection with a police investigation into allegations which came to public attention last week. I think Campbell should step aside from the general secretary post while any such probe is carried out. It is the right thing to do!

He has consistently and strongly rejected sexual assault claims. He will doubtless have his day in court. But there is also the court of public opinion, and Campbell is a public figure.

Some among us, for reasons best known to them, have been involved in a game of a 'cross-threading' (deliberate obfuscation) in relation to one's constitutional rights and one's political obligations, including that as an exemplar. I submit that the two are quite separate issues that ought not to be confused. We wait on our system of justice to pore over the matter and identify the truths therein.

Frightening!

Headline: 'Worrying trend as 'brazen' police hopeful present bogus certificates' ( The Gleaner, May 24, 2021)

The news items said, among other things: “The recruitment chief of the Jamaica Constabulary Force [JCF] has expressed grave concern at the willingness of police hopefuls to try and beat its vetting systems with bogus academic qualifications.”

I am glad the culprits are being caught. I can imagine the damage those cheats would do to the already fragile image of the JCF were they to become part of its ranks.

Fortunately, systems are being implemented which are making it harder for those who think it right to live by the sweat of someone else's brow.

Bandoolooism and ginnalship, among other foibles, are largely responsible for Jamaica's failure to realise her full potential.

The Good Book warns that: “Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.” (Proverbs 20:17)

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.