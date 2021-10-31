The electric slide

This week Tesla, the American electric vehicle manufacturer company, had a market capitalisation value which exceeded US$1 trillion, and this made its chairman and CEO, Elon Musk, the richest person in global history with a net worth of US$300 billion.

To put Tesla's value more into perspective, if you added the combined value of Toyota, Volkswagen (Audi and Porsche) Mercedes, Ford and, Chrysler they would not surpass the value of Tesla. Taking it closer home, it's hard to imagine that the wealth of one individual could fund the Jamaican budget for the next 150 years.

The most recent tactical gambit by rental car company Hertz in ordering 100,000 Tesla cars for its fleet no doubt helped to push the confidence in Tesla stocks and give the impression that the company has cornered the global electric vehicle (EV) market. However, this is not so. The number one producer of 'plug-in' vehicles globally is the Chinese manufacturer BYD Company Limited, founded in Shenzhen in the mid-1990s to manufacture batteries for the old 'brick-size' cellphones and digital cameras.

Although the West may have missed it, last year BYD opened one of the world's largest battery plants — a 10 million-square-foot (225 acres) facility in Qinghai province, employing 250,000 staff and this company sells approximately 30,000 pure EVs or plug-in hybrids in China monthly ( Bloomberg Businessweek, April 2019).

China is the world's biggest car market, selling 20 million vehicles a year, and already has more than 40 different electric vehicles available, most made by the Chinese. In fact, the Chinese Government has mandated that, by 2035, all new vehicles sold in China must be powered by 'new-energy'; 50 per cent being electric, fuel cell, or plug-in hybrid and the remaining 50 per cent hybrid vehicles ( World Economic Forum, November 2020).

It's electric!

Last year consumers spent US$120 billion on electric car purchases, a 50 per cent increase from 2019. Governments in 2020, across the world, gave US$14 billion on direct purchase incentives and tax deductions for electric cars, which accounts for a 25 per cent rise year-on-year.

An electric vehicle operates on electricity and not fuel. Instead of an internal combustion engine, these vehicles run on an electric motor that requires constant supply of energy from batteries. These vehicles can use one or more than one electric motor or traction motors for propulsion and are powered either by a collector system through electricity from a charging station or by self-charging devices such as regenerative braking systems and turbochargers.

Electric vehicles are four times more energy-efficient and cheaper to fuel. Owning and operating the average USA gasoline-powered vehicle costs close to US$10,000 a year when driven 15,000 miles (27,000 km) according to the auto club AAA, and that vehicle is parked 95 per cent of the time. Tesla's Model 3, priced at US$35,000, or $5.1 million, can travel 220 miles (396 km) on a full charge. As of June 2021, the cumulative sales of legal plug-in electric cars in the US totalled approximately 2 million units since 2010. The global projections by the International Energy Agency (IEA) of the number of battery-powered and hybrid vehicles suggests an increase from 10 million in 2020 to nearly 140 million by 2030.

In May, Ford announced its revolutionary Ford F150 Lightning. This new electric torque pickup led to 100,000 immediate pre-orders of the vehicle not yet built. By September the company disclosed its mega US$11.4-billion investment of a twin battery plant and power line-up of advanced EVs which would create 11,000 new jobs (Ford 2021).

The replacement of horses by cars as the main means of transport in the early 1900s did not take long. It happened in only 10-15 years. The writing has been on the wall for some time for the conversion from gasoline powered cars to EVs, and some researchers argue more than 90 per cent of all passenger vehicles in the US, Canada, Europe, and other rich countries could be electric by 2040 as more countries move to reduce their carbon emissions footprint. These projections estimate the reduction of oil use by 21 million barrels a day and the removal of 3.2 billion tons CO2 emissions (International Monetary Fund & Georgetown University 2017)

Norway plans to ban the sale of fossil fuel burning cars and vans in 2025. Governments in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and France have promised the same by 2040. Germany, the origin of Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, is contemplating a similar ban.

Closer to home, in our region Trinidad and Tobago has announced that effective January 1, 2022 it will remove all Customs duties, motor vehicle tax, and value-added tax on the importation of battery-powered electric vehicles with an age limit on imported used battery-powered electric vehicles of two years. They are also developing funding proposals for the instalment of 'ultra-fast' solar electric vehicle chargers. This is in pursuance of goals and objective towards net-zero under the Paris Agreement goals. Barbados is leading in the region with over 400 registered EVs and is one of world's top users on a per capita basis (Forbes, December 2018).

Ja's got to move

According to Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) the country has very few EVs registered. The Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) is currently responsible for the research and development of proposals for a “Regulatory framework to facilitate the penetration of electric vehicles” on the island. No timelines have been given thus far, but the entity has suggested that the country will soon lead the region.

At present, EVs are General Consumption Tax (GCT)-exempt; however, they attract an import duty of 30 per cent, aggregate duties of 30 per cent, and a Customs administration fee of US$460 ($67,500).

While some gas stations have begun installing EV charging stations at some of their locations, the Government must begin the installation of solar charging stations across our major hubs and city centres for when the policy is implemented, and initiate the training of a cadre of high-voltage engineers, mechanical electricians and emergency response teams who are adept at dealing with EVs and other hybrids.

In April 2016 the Government of Jamaica signed the Paris Agreement gaining access to technology transfer and financial, technical, and capacity-building support for adapting and mitigating activities to address the impact of climate change. Prime Minister Holness will meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other global leaders at the November COP26 meeting on climate change. The UK Government is setting aside US$16 billion for its 10-point plan, with three times as much coming from the private sector to create and support 250,000 highly skilled green jobs by 2030. The plan offers US$776 million in grants for those buying zero- or ultra-low emission vehicles to make them cheaper to buy (International Trade Administration 2021).

Perhaps we can adopt a similar blueprint? With increased production of EVs and other hybrids, the Government of Jamaica must now be proactive in this area and give personal tax credits, incentives, and subsidies to Jamaicans to push us in the right direction to meet the next decade of automotive technology and solar charging stations. These steps would be in the national interest not only to protect our environment with less CO2 emissions, but will go a long way in helping our country and our people cope with high energy costs.

Lisa Hanna is Member of Parliament for St Ann South Eastern, People's National Party spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, and a former Cabinet member.