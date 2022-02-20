The hard times demand action

It was just after 5:00 pm. About 15 minutes into my wait for a relative who was attending a church function two Saturdays ago, a man wearing a dreadlocks hairstyle rode up to my car window. He beckoned to me to open it. He had a mask under his chin, so I signalled to him to put up his mask. He did.

“Hail, mi General,” he said. “Is a small favour I ah beg you,” he declared.

He was dressed in a hard hat and a high-visibility safety apparel (HVSA) vest.

What is that?” I inquired.

“Mi ah wonder if yuh coulda gi I a smalls,” he chimed.

“Why,” I asked.

“Mi need it fi buy food fi mi yute,” he stated.

“You look like yuh coming from work,” I said.

“Yes, I work construction,” he volunteered.

His upper arms were covered in what looked like cement. He had several masonry tools on his bicycle.

He continued, “I did fi hold a food dis evening, but di boss nuh turn up fi pay wi,” he said dejectedly. “So I, I ah see if I can raise a ting to buy food,” he murmured.

I could see that he was embarrassed to ask. I believed him. If he were an actor, well, he deserved an Academy Award. I gave him some money. We spoke for a bit. My relative soon arrived. It was time to go.

Hard times are upon our land. But for a few Jamaicans, we are all feeling the terrible pangs of hard times.

Recently, Reuters reported that: “World food prices jumped 28 per cent in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the UN's food agency said.

“The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 125.7 points in 2021, the highest since 131.9 in 2011.”

As I noted, in my The Agenda column last week, it is necessary for the Government to point out that our rising cost of living, among other things, is being fuelled by powerful global factors well beyond our pay grade. Saying “it is happening everywhere” is not sufficient, though.

Folks elect governments to solve problems which they cannot, individually, solve. They expect some kind of solution, which at least gives the hope that tomorrow is going to be better than today. If folks become convinced that their tomorrows are going to be as bad, or worse than their yesterdays, they give up. Then the cauldron of despair starts to run over.

The Andrew Holness-led Administration should not allow chronic despair to take a stranglehold on the vocal minority and/or the silent majority. History has shown us that when times are hard leaders must adopt the roles of explainer-in-chief, consoler-in-chief, and embrace a largely communitarian posture.

In hard times leaders need to soothe the psyche of the people, not with ridiculous propaganda, and Anancy-ism, but with honest engagements.

“Inflation can be the way democracies die,” said Charlie Munger, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. This is not hyperbole.

Folks have got to be convinced that their elected officials are firmly on their side. Again, history has shown us that when times are hard leaders have to feel, as well as analyse. Leaders have to show an understanding of conventional wisdom and change it, when and where needed. And they have to apply reason and good instinct, simultaneously.

Upcoming budget

On the critical matters of instinct and reason, I sincerely hope the Holness Administration is not planning to implement additional taxes. If our Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke were to do that he would, in my humble view, start on a downward spiral of rapidly cancelling out the positive public sentiment that he has up to now justly earned.

I believe we are taxed to the limit. Rising inflation is pitiless, especially upon the working poor and the middle class. Dr Clarke, I hope, is coming with strategies to allow folks to breathe, not suffocate. I don't believe the people of this country are willing to entertain a cowitch or corich budget at this time.

Cowitch, as some folks in St Mary, where I hail from, pronounce it, is a bean pod, but it is covered with brown itchy velvety hair that can be easily shunned off by the wind or by direct contact. The plant is a stinging nettle which causes great discomfort to those who come into contact with it, and also to those who get in contact with those who have been stung by its velvety nettles.

Clarke may well need to reduce a major tax. It might sound counter-intuitive, but I think now would be a good time to reduce at least one major tax. Which one, some will doubtless ask.

Recall that, with effect from April 1, 2020, there was a reduction in the standard rate of the General Consumption Tax (GCT) from 16.5 per cent to 15 per cent. Were I in the shoes of the Administration, I would reduce the standard rate of GCT to 12.5 per cent.

I think another substantive reduction in GCT would go a very long way in helping thousands of Jamaicans, especially the working poor and middle class.

These days many are now having to, as we in local parlance, “cut wi yeye and pass” quite a few much-needed goods and services. It is full time the Holness Administration moves up from 1.5, and make a big leap to 2.5. The times demand it.

I believe the Government should also give contributors to the National Housing Trust (NHT) a special one-time allowance. At present, the NHT is refunding contributions up to 2014 in 2022. Why not allow contributors to access refunds for 2015 starting on August 1, 2022, as an Emancipation back-to-school partner draw?

Face to face

Incidentally, on the subject of school. I see where the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) is “kicking up rumpus”, as we say in local parlance, about the Government's planned resumption of full face-to-face contact after the upcoming midterm break.

According to reports in the media, JTA President Winston Smith is concerned about the ongoing possibility for transmission of the novel coronavirus. Media reports say Smith wants the Government to consider postponing the full resumption of face-to-face classes until at least May 2022. What is the magic about waiting until May 2022, Sir Smith?

I am wondering what would happen to the citizens of this country if the police, nurses, doctors, civil servants, and other categories of workers employed by the Government were to ask for a parallel consideration to that of the JTA.

I think Smith's lobby for a postponement until May 2022 does not sufficiently take into account the estimated 1.3 billion in-person class hours lost over 23 months of physical school closures as reported in sections of the media.

The JTA's ask for a postponement does not seem to have adequately factored in the reality that, after over two years of the pandemic, there is now a template to deal effectively with the virus, namely vaccination, physical distancing, and sound public and private hygiene.

Information in the public domain says well over 70 per cent of the nation's teachers are vaccinated. This is good. Our teachers deserve kudos here. What they do not deserve kudos for is their continual lobby for more time to elapse before the full resumption of face-to-face learning.

Of course, I expect that some are going to shout, but how will teachers achieve effective physical distancing in crowded classrooms? The reality is they can't. So does that mean thousands of children are to continue sitting at home for another two years or maybe more when mountains of data internationally show that endemicity is now a reality, regarding the spread of the variants of the novel coronavirus?

Ignorance is a ticking time bomb in this country. We need to defuse this explosive as a matter of great urgency.

For those who are unsure as the huge deficits that exist in the education system in this country, they would do well to examine the findings of the Orlando Patterson-chaired Commission on Education Transformation that was released recently. The report makes for grim reading, but so did similar reports before it.

The commission found that the majority of Jamaican students were failing to achieve mastery of foundational subjects such as mathematics and science. The report says the state of primary education is “extremely troubling”. The commission found that 56 per cent of Jamaican grade 6 students have no research skills and are unable to find information on assigned subjects.

Last April, the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) told us that “65 per cent of Jamaicans, aged 25-54, have no examination passes at secondary level”. And recent reports in sections of the media have told us that thousands of our children are not responding well to online classes for numerous reasons. What more convincing does Smith need?

100 years in smoke

On the point of convincing, I am convinced that many of our municipal corporations (parish councils) and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development are doing an exceptionally poor job at maintaining local infrastructure. This ministry, headed by Desmond McKenzie, urgently needs some fresh air.

Last Sunday, Brown's Town courthouse went up in flames. According to reports in sections of the media the absence of a functioning fire hydrant thwarted efforts to put out the blaze. Media reports say the courthouse was recently refurbished. How can we spend millions of dollars to refurbish a courthouse and not factor into the repair equation a non-functioning fire hydrant metres from it? Millions of dollars have gone up in smoke.

What is just as tragic is that 100 years of history has also gone up in smoke. It will now cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to build a new courthouse and host court cases at a temporary facility, simultaneously. The St Ann Municipal Corporation and its parent ministry evidently fell down on the job.

Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck has done a commendable job of refurbishing courts across the country. It seems, though, that where one ministry is succeeding, another ministry's blatant failure is cancelling out those successes.

On the matter of successes, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang should be given plaudits for the construction of some new and modern police stations and substantial repairs to dozens. Support facilities which fall under his ministry have also seen major facelifts. To his credit also, the security forces have benefited from major improvements in tactical and infrastructural capabilities. Dr Chang has the hardest job in the Cabinet. Notwithstanding that reality, certain basics must never be overlooked.

I would like Dr Chang to say publicly whether the new and refurbished facilities across the country — which I gather have cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars — are outfitted with fire detection and prevention devices.

Missed opportunity, again

“Why you walking with us? You're not PNP!” said Mark Golding, leader of the Opposition. “It's a direct disrespect... Is sen' dem sen' yuh fi do this!” he added.

As evidenced in this bust-up with Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright, the Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition missed another good opportunity to demonstrate that he has grown wiser, now approaching two years into the job. I think Golding, again, allowed himself to be politically outfoxed.

Even those with a slight understanding of local politics would have recognised that Wright strategically inserted himself, as we say in local parlance, “inna the video light”. Wright became the focus of the news and thus stole the thunder of the Opposition's walk from the southern end of Duke Street towards Gordon House during the recent ceremonial opening of Parliament.

I suspect, the media headlines would have been quite different if Golding had engaged Wright in a conversation — if even only for the purposes of the cameras. Golding's handlers appear to have let him down, again.

I have cited numerous examples in previous columns. I think they should have anticipated the political chess move involving Wright. Golding's on-camera quarrel with Wright, in my humble view, caught him in an intemperate state, where a calm, mature, and calculated reaction was just what the doctor ordered.

Every leader is different, but I think a P J Patterson or a Michael Manley would have acted judiciously.

Golding was politically out-choreographed, again.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.