When a U-turn could have saved us

There is absolutely no sin or shame in making a U-turn so soon as you realise that you are heading straight over a precipice. To do otherwise is not only foolish, but suicidal.

Just under seven-and-a-half weeks after the Andrew Holness-led Administration opened up the entertainment and creative sectors it was forced to reverse course. Except for those who have chosen to remain in a state of abject ignorance, everyone else is aware that the country is experiencing a third wave of novel coronavirus infections.

Following Holness's press conference last Monday, screaming headlines in some sections of the media, and commentary on some radio programmes, sought, calculatingly it seemed, to present the pivoting of the Administration as the political equivalent of lepromatous leprosy.

In my humble view a U-turn in the face of great national danger is the adult thing to do. Our history is replete with examples in which former prime ministers not only failed, but failed miserably to resist the gravitational pull to stay the course, even when the nation was heading for an almighty cliff.

Michael Manley and democratic socialism

In 1972 former Prime Minister Michael Manley promised that democratic socialism would deliver a better Jamaica for all Jamaicans. The opposite happened. If Manley, our fourth prime minister, had made a U-turn when the economy started to go south in 1974 it is highly probable that Jamaica would be in a much better economic state today.

Manley stuck to his guns. Democratic socialism, an idiotic scheme modelled on Fabianism that was hatched in Britain, proved a cruel experiment in Jamaica.

These statistics on growth from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) speak to how Manley's policies turned Jamaica into an economic basket case: 1970 (11.9 per cent); 1971 (3.0 per cent); 1972 (9.1 per cent); 1973 (1.3 per cent); 1974 (-3.9 per cent); 1975 (-0.3 per cent); 1976 (-6.5 per cent); 1977 (-2.4 per cent); 1978 (0.6 per cent); 1979 (-1.8 per cent); and 1980 (-5.7 per cent).

While oil crises in the 1970s and a downturn in bauxite sales were important negatives to Jamaica's balance of payment problems, the weight of the redistribution policies was the death knell to our economic growth. Manley not only ran out of ammunition by 1978, the entire country did too.

In the aftermath, the Bank of Jamaica had to print money for the country to survive. The treasury had been drained. The Bank of Jamaica ran out of reserves in foreign exchange for the first time, and had to use funds set aside for paying debt. The Bank of Jamaica could not supply the amount of foreign exchange to the banks, which were under pressure by business clients and others to pay bills for goods ordered by companies and to meet other demands for foreign exchange. In addition, there was a growing flight of capital.

Unemployment increased to a record 27 per cent, aided by the fallout of the make-work projects.

The value of the total production of the economy (gross domestic product [GDP]) in 1980 was 17.5 per cent less than in 1972, after decreasing every year but one.

Inflation increased by 250 per cent, peaking at 49.4 per cent in 1978.

These and other grim details are outlined in the The Gleaner, October 23, 2016.

Edward Seaga and the JLP

If Edward Seaga, our fifth prime minister, had made a U-turn immediately as the divisiveness in the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) under his leadership had started to fester in the early 1990s, it is highly probable that the JLP would have won the 2002 General Election. By the late 1990s, early 2000s, divisions in the JLP were nasty sores. The P J Patterson-led People's National Party (PNP) won 34 seats and the JLP, 26, in 2002.

Recall the gigantic fissures in the JLP? Recall the explosive headlines about 'Gang of Five', 'Gang of Seven', 'Gang Eleven and Fifteen', and the perennial images — subliminal and otherwise — of Seaga as the self-christened “One Don”.

Some will doubtless say the systematic demonisation of Seaga by sections of a complicit media and detractors at the time like Trevor Munroe, and some institutions of higher education caused the JLP to lose four general elections. The fact is, though, the part did lose with Seaga.

Political atrophy and attrition took hold on many of the internal structures of Alexander Bustamante's party under the leadership of Seaga. He was not a consensus politician, but moreso a conviction politician, like his political ally, former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the Iron Lady of British politics.

Thatcher was not one for making U-turns. Recall in a speech to the Conservative Party conference in October 1980 Thatcher played on the title of Christopher Fry's popular play The Lady's Not for Burning in insisting that she would press ahead with her many controversial policies. “You turn if you want to,” she told a packed conference hall. “The lady's not for turning.”

Seaga, like Thatcher, was always right to some, and always wrong to others. He ignited extreme passions, which often resulted in physical onslaughts by some of his loyal rebels, sycophants, and ardent admirers.

If Seaga had made a U-turn when the first crippling pall of division started to hover over 20 Belmont Road, the JLP might have been spared the agony of 18½ years in the political wilderness and Jamaica a great deal of economic misery.

The Patterson-Davies years

If P J Patterson, our sixth prime minister, had made a U-Turn when the economy started to go south in the early 1990s it is highly likely that Jamaica would be in a much better economic position today.

Patterson served as our prime minister for 14 years, our longest-serving. I believe he is, to date, our worst. Patterson, like his predecessor in the PNP Michael Manley, pursued similarly disastrous policies.

The PNP's 18½ years in power, between 1989 and 2007, left Jamaicans poorer. These statistics reflect the destruction of the strong economic scaffolding which the PNP inherited: 1989 (7.0 per cent); 1990 (6.3 per cent); 1991 (0.5 per cent); 1992 (2.7 per cent); 1993 (2.2 per cent); 1994 (1.9 per cent); 1995 (2.5 per cent); 1996 (-0.2 per cent); 1997 (-1.6 per cent); 1998 (-1.0 per cent); 1999 (1.0 per cent); 2000 (0.9 per cent); 2001 (1.3 per cent); 2002 (1.0 per cent); 2003 (3.5 per cent); 2004 (1.4 per cent); 2005 (1.1 per cent); 2006 (3.0 per cent); and 2007 (1.4 per cent). (Note: The year 1990 enjoyed momentum from the JLP Administration of Edward Seaga.)

Our black entrepreneurial class was almost decimated in the 90s by the cruel and inhumane high interest rate policies of the Patterson Administration. His finance minister, Dr Omar Davies, I believe, has gone down in our political history as the worst, to date. In my view, he had only one distinction as finance minister — he got everything wrong as regard the management of our national purse.

Some may say that assessment is harsh, but what is truly harsh is the absolute devastation visited upon thousands of Jamaicans by the disastrous economic policies pursued at their watch. Many Jamaicans have never recovered, and some have not lived to tell the tale.

If Patterson and Davies had made a U-Turn even in the late 90s, maybe even a quarter of the 45,000 small- and medium-sized businesses that went under during that era would be in existence, flourishing even, employing hundreds of especially young Jamaicans and boosting the economy.

All the companies — in this abbreviated list — capsized while the PNP held office in the 90s: Mutual Life, a company that operated locally for over 100 years; Goodyear tyre company; West Indies Glass; Homelectrix; Workers' Bank; Raymar's Furniture; Charley's Windsor House; Thermo Plastics; Berec Batteries; Century National Bank; Crown Eagle Insurance; Crown Eagle Insurance Commercial Bank; Island Life Insurance Company; American Life Insurance Company; Eagle Merchant Bank; Ecotrends; Times Store, another company that operated in Jamaica for just over 100 years; and Things Jamaican, which had its location turned into a detention centre by the PNP.

The 90s was a period of boom in the world economy. The economies in the Caribbean grew on average three per cent to five per cent during the period. Ours floundered!

One of the worst things, a country can do is to trust socialists with the implementation of capitalist policies. They simply cannot do it successfully — because they do not understand them.

Portia Simpson Miller's turn

If Portia Simpson Miller, our seventh prime minister, had made a U-Turn when corruption started to rear its ugly head during her second stint at Jamaica House, it is conceivable that Jamaica would today be in a much better economic position.

The Simpson Miller-led Administration between 2012 and 2016 was tainted by allegations of corruption and political ineptitude. Hundreds of millions were wasted on phantom schemes such as the non-starter technology park and film lot fiasco at the abandoned Goodyear Factory in St Thomas. To date we have not heard the full story on the Krauck and Anchor cock-up, the botched the 381-megawatt energy project, Trafigura, Outameni, the chikungunya crisis which cost this country $7 billion and 13 million lost man-hours of production time, according to data from the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

I could list another dozen scandals which we are yet to hear, as they say in the street, what really went down. And, which 'top dog' was held accountable? None! That is the real great tragedy.

Bruce Golding's bad luck

Bruce Golding is the only prime minister that has had the decency to resign when faced with consequences of national scandal. If Golding, our eighth prime minister had made a U-turn when the Christopher “Dudus” Coke extradition matter came before him, he might have got a second stint at Jamaica House.

The Economist magazine , on October 1, 2011 , described Golding as “Jamaica's most successful leader in decades”. For varying reasons, some will doubtless disagree with that characterisation. I think there can be little disagreement that Golding's tenure, among other things, was marred by a mix of bad luck, bad timing, and bad judgement. Golding took office just about when the world economy started to nosedive. Except for maybe the Great Depression of the 1930s, the global recession during 2007/8 was unparalleled. Jamaica received a gut punch from the 2007/8 global economic crisis. Simultaneously, he had the dual citizenship cases involving Daryl Vaz, Gregory Mair, and Shahine Robinson. A nightmarish Opposition did not allow Golding any space to roam.

Holness made the turn

A U-turn, contrary to what some pundits say, is a crucial safety valve, especially in Western liberal democracies. Recall Prime Minister Holness stripped Andrew Wheatley of the energy portfolio as the then Administration sought to cauterise the haemorrhaging from the Petrojam scandal. Wheatley later resigned from the Cabinet.

Recall Ruel Reid was asked to step down amid an investigation into allegations of corruption at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

Call Holness's actions a U-turn, reverse course, backtracking, back-pedalling, or whatever. Those political measures helped to preserve his political beacon.

The Trafigura scandal was a big factor in the PNP's election loss in 2016, and the Dudus imbroglio played a big role in the JLP's defeat in December 2011. I believe that the avoidance of a U-turn by a government, in the midst of evidence that points to its necessity, is not only careless, it is antithetical to good governance and democracy.

Shove or nudge

As I see it, all efforts to achieve herd immunity boil down to the employment of one of three strategies — a pleasant nudge, an almighty shove, or a combination of the two.

A friend of mine says it's time to forget the carrot and utilise the stick. Whichever method or mix of methods we embrace, one thing is clear, too many Jamaicans are refusing to protect themselves and the general public. We still see people wearing masks under their chin, nose, and on the back of the hand. And, of course, there are those who refuse to be vaccinated for reasons which I discussed in a previous article.

I think if we are going to get back or near to a pre-COVID-19 normal we are going to have to injure some feelings. The Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is wreaking havoc globally, it does not respect vaccine hesitancy or resistance, rich, poor, bond-servant, or free.

At the time of writing, Jamaica had recorded 14 more COVID-19 deaths, forcing the count to 1,268. There were 375 new cases, with ages ranging from 46 to 98 years, driving the total to 56,165 with 7,165 being active. People in hospital numbered 350, with 79 being moderately ill and 35 critically so. The SARS-CoV-2 has no loyalty, it just wants a host.

Garfield Higgins is an educator and journalist. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or higgins160@yahoo.com.