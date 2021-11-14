Will the BOJ increase its policy rate on November 16?

The central banks of England, Jamaica, and the United States meet eight times a year to decide on monetary policy. At each meeting they decide whether to change the policy rate and by how much.

The penultimate meeting of the Bank of Jamaica's (BOJ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the year 2021 will be held on Tuesday, November 16. This meeting will be closely watched. Indeed, at its last meeting (September 30), the MPC raised the policy rate from 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent. The rate was held constant, at 0.5 per cent, for approximately two years, undoubtedly due to the economic devastation visited upon the economy by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The BOJ's policy rate is the interest rate on overnight balances in the current accounts of deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) held at the BOJ. Financial institutions react to changes in the policy rate by changing their interest rates as they see fit.

There is concern about the impact the rate hike will have on the welfare of firms and consumers. However, we cannot only look at the actions of the BOJ. In fact, it is best to deal directly with the concerns of vulnerable groups, instead of initiating broad policy measures which are likely to disproportionately benefit groups which are relatively well off.

In September 2021 the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service made available $3 billion to the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) to support loans to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). And, in October 2021, the ministry provided $4 billion for its cash transfer programme to vulnerable Jamaicans who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. While we can certainly debate the sufficiency of these measures, the point is, fiscal policy can supplement monetary policy.

Given Jamaica's history of high inflation there is general support for an inflation-targeting regime. The so-called “impossibility trinity” says that a country cannot have an independent monetary policy (such as inflation targeting), free movement of capital, and a fixed exchange rate. Indeed, if the BOJ were to fix the exchange rate, in an environment where money moves relatively freely into and out of the country, it would be impossible for the BOJ to carry out monetary policy which is independent of exchange rate considerations.

The adoption of an inflation-targeting regime meant that the BOJ had to reduce its involvement in the foreign exchange market and allow the market to work more freely. However, while a flexible exchange rate is necessary in an inflation-targeting regime, the swings in the value of the Jamaican dollar, vis-à-vis the US dollar, appear too volatile.

Forward contracts could help to reduce the volatility of the exchange rate. A forward foreign exchange contract locks in a specific exchange rate, for a specific amount of foreign currency, to be “delivered” at a specific date in the future.

The BOJ should consider selling non-deliverable forward contracts as is currently done by the Central Bank of Brazil — an inflation-targeting central bank. Non-deliverable forward contracts do not provide the holder with the foreign currency needed at the settlement date; rather, it compensates the holder in another currency, such as the domestic currency, for differences between the exchange rate specified in the contract and the spot rate at the settlement date. Therefore, unlike the current flash interventions of the BOJ, in which foreign currency is pumped into the market at its discretion, the sale of non-deliverable forward contracts allows the market forces of supply and demand to work and could develop the fledgling market for forward contracts.

The BOJ has signalled that it is able and willing to increase the policy rate within the next 12 months. Still, I don't think there will be any further increases until sometime in the first quarter of 2022, assuming, of course, that inflationary winds remain strong.

Dr Samuel Braithwaite is a lecturer in Department of Economics at The University of the West Indies, Mona. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or braithwaitesamuel@gmail.com.