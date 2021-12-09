That's the Spirit!

In the first of two Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) “spirited seminars,” Shaken + Stirred patrons had a part of the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience (JSAERE) brought to them. Appleton Estate Experience Senior Tour Guide Tiffany O'Meally led keen patrons through a private tasting of three rums — Appleton Estate Signature, Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve, Appleton Estate Rare 12 Year Old Casks. Patrons got a crash course in rum tasting and learned about the legs (that show the viscosity of the rum), the green ring of ageing (the meniscus seen at the top of the rum), and the notes of orange peel, a signature of Appleton Estate rums. The group was in high spirits from start to finish, and it seemed a great way to kick-start the weekend.