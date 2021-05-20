West Parade Welcomes Popeyes

The historic downtown Kingston city centre of West Parade is home to the newest branch of Popeyes quick-service restaurants.

Situated in the heart of the teeming thoroughfare which seemingly never sleeps it is the ideal location for the hundreds of commuters who daily use the surrounding bus parks which serve as the starting point for many journeys to other parts of the city and rural towns affectionately referred to as “country”.

Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe, head, sales and marketing, Restaurant Associates Ltd (RAL), franchisees of Popeyes, Burger King and Little Caesars, said, “We have brought the Cajun flavours of Popeyes to West Parade and people are loving it. This is a bustling village in itself with people rushing to the market, the many historic churches that abound, [and] to and from work and school. This is the corridor in which they get transportation to various destinations and whether their journeys are long or short, they take time to ensure they have their favourite Popeyes products, including fried chicken, shrimp, mashed potatoes and gravy and biscuits, or our famous chicken sandwiches. We are happy to be here and Parade West has really given Popeyes a warm welcome.”

Noting that this is the 11th Popeyes store to be opened in Jamaica, McDonald Radcliffe noted that “despite the setbacks of COVID-19, we have remained committed to continued growth and employment generation. This store employs 22 persons and we intend to open more stores this year that will increase overall employment”. RAL already boasts seven Popeyes stores in Kingston, and one each in Portmore, May Pen, Negril, and Savanna-la-Mar.

RAL began operations in Jamaica with the Burger King brand in December 1984 and has steadily expanded its locations and brands and now boasts more than 45 stores islandwide. Its Popeyes, Burger King and Little Caesars brands have become embedded in the hearts of Jamaicans and have developed a familial bond with customers, suppliers and shareholders alike. RAL believes strongly in nation-building and as such, the company has invested heavily, through the three brands, in youth, education, sports and entertainment.