MalbecWorldDay

Malbec World Day (MWD) is on April 17, Every. Single. Year. We here in the wine world never miss a Malbec Day or any occasion really to celebrate and drink wine! Celebrated for the first time on April 17, 2011, MWD is a historic and cultural event in the global promotion of wine and today is part of an international calendar of celebrations. Hooray!

Malbec is the undisputed heavyweight of Argentina and has its origins in a region located in the south-west of France, believe it or not. There it is called “Côt”. It was introduced in Argentina in 1853 by French agronomist Michel Aimé Pouget (1821-1875). It is from the Argentine wine industry that malbec revealed its true potential. Argentina has a controlled designation of origin (DOC) for malbec in some regions, which protects the name of the area and forces producers to maintain a high level of quality in their wines.

Fun Facts

• 109,686 acres are planted with malbec in Argentina. That's roughly eight times the size of Manhattan!

• 106 million litres of malbec was exported by Argentina last year — enough to fill over 50 Olympic-size swimming pools!

• 10,922 feet is the highest vineyard at this altitude in the north-west of Argentina. That's five times higher than the Shanghai Tower!

When I Sip, You Sip, We Sip!

Welcome to the word of Trivento! @triventowines

Trivento Eolo was born in Luján de Cuyo, a traditional wine-growing region in Mendoza recognised worldwide for being the terroir that gives the best malbecs. Grown at an altitude of 983 metres on high grounds that extend over the north bank of the Mendoza River. Soil, water, climate, and winds in union with man, have cared for this vineyard for generations, to reveal the authentic expression of this terroir in each vintage. Appearance — intense red, with violet tones and black tints. Aromas — ripe fruits like cherries and figs. Its aging in barrels provides notes of dark chocolate and tobacco, perfectly balanced. Palate — Sweet entry, with balanced tannins, it delivers a complex and silky mid-palate. This is a full-bodied wine with a persistent finish. This wine can be purchased directly from Harbour Wines & Spirts. Get to sipping via Facebook and Instagram@harbourwinesandspirits.

What happens when you mix an 80+ year-old vineyard, Luján de Cuyo's finest terroir, with the winemaking expertise of entire generations? Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec, Mendoza's best-kept treasure. Harvested in 2018, this 100% malbec is grown in Agrelo, Vistalba, Las Compuerts, Perdriel — Luján de Cuyo — Mendoza. It's aged for 12 months in French oak barrels and 5% in French oak foudres (large wooden vats). Then another 12 in the bottle. The colour is an intense red with violet tints. Aroma — the aromatic profile expresses the sharpness of red fruits such as raspberries and blackberries. Intense and deep on the nose. Palate — full-bodied palate with vibrant tannins. Round structure and a juicy finish.

Trivento Reserve Malbec — 2018 was a good year #lifeoutside. This malbec, like all wine, pairs well with friends and loved ones! It comes from the Uco Valley, Luján de Cuyo — Mendoza. The wine is fermented for 20 days in stainless steel tanks, then four days of post-fermentation maceration. Natural bad lactic fermentation is followed by aging for six months in a barrel. The colour is a bright intense red with violet and bluish hues. On the nose you will enjoy the aromas of cherries, strawberries, and raspberries with balanced notes of vanilla and coconut from the oak. The mouthfeel is balanced, with sweet, drinkable tannins and a velvety finish.

“All of them are my favourites! It all depends on the occasion. The Birds & Bees Sweet Malbec is a fantastic option for cocktails like a Sweet Sangria. The Golden Reserve Malbec is perfect for date night, and the Eolo, as a very special gift for a very special person. The Trivento Reserve Malbec is an outstanding, easy drinking wine for everyday consumption.” — Shauntelle Duffus, junior brand manager, Harbour Wines & Spirits

Find Trivento at Fromage, Trio, District 9, Jamaica Inn, Half Moon, Tryall, Rockhouse, Skylark, Hedonism II, Hermosa Cove, Runaway Bay HEART, Broken Plate, Spring Garden Seafood & Steakhouse, and Blue House Boutique Hotel & Villas

Transporting “Caymus Style” to try a Napa Valley Malbec

@caymuscab Red Schooner, Voyage 6 is from the famous Wagner family, owners of Caymus Vineyards wines and brands. The grapes for this Malbec journey by ship from Mendoza, Argentina to Napa Valley, where they are made into wine by the same hands that make Caymus Cabernet, with the same supple style. Once the fruit is received a slow and delicate formation is employed to extract a deep colour and rich tannins. It is then aged for 15 months in French oak barrels (50% new), before bottling. The Red Schooner label is highly unusual, with no vintage date, varietal name, or grape origin listed. Instead, this wine is known by the voyage from which it travelled. Voyage 6 refers to the 2015 vintage. This wine is a “Caymus style” of Mendoza Malbec – “an iron fist in a velvet glove”, rich fine tannin and a refined character. The colour is a dark reddish purple. Voyage 6 opens with lush earthiness on the nose, as scents of ripe plums mix with Medjool dates, wildflowers, sueded leather, and a fresh leafiness. The flavours of this wine present red plums, Chocolate Graham Crackers, brown spice, and soft leather. The tannins are smooth and cool, giving an unusual softness. A wisp of smokiness on the finish creates an alluring entreaty to return for another sip. Grab a bottle for your at home tasting at Betco Premier offices and at Jamaican Liquor Warehouse.

@Catenawines The Catena brand boasts over 100 years of pioneering high-altitude malbec under the leadership of a fourth generation Argentine Vinter — Laura Catena, and chief winemaker Alejandro Vigil. Catena Malbec goes through an extensive cold maceration for five days to extract aromas. Fermentation follows for about 12 days with a post-fermentation maceration (soaking) of 19-22 days. Wild yeasts are used then it spends 12 months in the barrel. This wine is generally consumed shortly after release but will also age beautifully for 10 to 20 years. The Catena Malbec presents a deep violet colour with purple reflections. This microclimate blend of four unique vineyards offers intense aroma, soft texture, and concentrated flavour. Deep aromas of ripe red and dark fruits are joined by delicate violet and lavender notes, with traces of vanilla and mocha. A rich, concentrated mouthfeel is highlighted by flavours of blueberries and blackberries with a touch of leather and cinnamon. The wine has well-integrated tannins, bright acidity and a flinty minerality that provides exceptional length to the finish.

@alamoswines A classically Argentine wine, Alamos Malbec offers a prime example of the country's signature variety. Grown at high-level altitudes, this Malbec offers layers of dark cherry and blackberry with a velvety mouthfeel. Alamos Malbec opens with striking floral violet aromas, the rich palate is filled with flavours of juicy plum, black cherry and cocoa powder. Deft oak usage adds layers of complexity with tones of spice and vanilla. The full, firm structure and balanced tannins create a luscious mouthfeel and expansive finish, and an entirely unforgettable wine.

@lucawines Luca Malbec is an artisanal wine by Laura Catena dedicated to preserving Mendoza's Old Vines and grower traditions. Referred to as “The Best of The Best” by The Wine Advocate, the very first vintage of this wine was in 1999 named after Laura's newborn son. Luca Wines was the first to bottle old vine Malbec and work with small family-owned vineyards. It is certified sustainable by Bodegas de Argentina and is organically farmed. Not to mention appearing twice in Wine Spectator's Top 100 List in 2008 and 2014. Spice and black cherry cola aromas with notes of cocoa. The berry flavours pop on the palate from its depth and lively acidity, finishing with hints of espresso. “We are farmers and families together” – Laura Catena, owner, Luca Winery

El Enemigo Malbec: El Enemigo is produced in the foothills of the Andes Mountains at Piedemonte al Sur, of Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza. Winemaker, Alejandro Vigil, is also the Chief Winemaker at Bodega Catena Zapata and the former head of the soil division at Argentina's Wine Institute. Rich and concentrated, this wine offers aromas of black fruit, cherry and dark berry fruit on the nose followed on the palate by a full-bodied wine with flavours of spice, blackberry, black cherry, pepper, and a slight floral character. The finish is elegant and lengthy.

Distributed by Select Brands Catena and Alamos Malbecs is available at restaurants and supermarkets islandwide, while the Luca and El Enemigo are available at Uncorked locations in Kingston and Montego Bay.

@trapichewines The world's favourite malbec and most awarded, Trapiche Vineyards stands out for its premium standards in viticulture and winemaking. Founded in 1883, Trapiche is one of the oldest brands of wines produced in Argentina. The leading export winery of Argentina, Trapiche produces more than 3.5 million cases of wine per year and is available in over 80 countries. Featuring four tiers of wine, Trapiche offers something for every wine drinker — from entry level varietals to world-class single vineyard wines. Their grapes have never been touched by any chemicals, herbicides, or fungicides — sustainability is key!

Less has never been more! Trapiche Pure Malbec is grown in vineyards from the Uco Valley, in the Province of Mendoza. The process involves manual harvesting, selection of bunches, destemming, selection of the berries, and fermentation with native yeasts in stainless steel tanks. Then there is a natural malolactic fermentation. The wine is then rested on lees in concrete pools for eight months before it is bottled. Trapiche Pure Malbec is deep red, and coloured with some violet hues. On the mouth, it is round with a touch of minerality, while possessing a great concentration of fruit and an elegant finish.

Trapiche Terroir Series Malbec – Finca Ambrosia - Single Vineyard – Gualtallary – Valle de Uco – Mendoza! Every harvest, our vintner and his team hand select this deluxe collection of our three most exquisite malbecs, each of which are 100% sourced from unique vineyards, that aim to communicate our rich diversity. We are proud to say that these wines consistently score 93+ points from major US wine publications. This is a beautiful malbec! It is deep red in colour with ruby highlights, aromas of red fruits and spices with subtle smoky notes. On the mouth it is fresh and mineral displaying a long and persistent finish.

Distributed by CPJ the Trapiche Pure Malbec is available at Sovereign Supermarket, General Foods Liguanea and CPJ Markets in Kingston and Montego Bay. The Single Vineyard can be purchased at any of the CPJ Markets in Kingston and Montego Bay.

“Being able to experience Argentina and the varying terroirs as I have, makes appreciating their wines far more enjoyable. The Trapiche Single Vineyard Malbec and a nice steak hits the spot for me”. Ohran Cato, CPJ Category Manager (Wine Portfolio)

Malbecs and food! Jamón, BBQ, game …go incredibly well with steak, grilled meats, pasta, soft to spicy food, and semi-hard cheeses like Gouda, Edan or Gruyère.

Let's have a virtual drink this weekend! Take a screenshot, share, and tag @raihndrops using the hashtag #MalbecWorldDay. Let's lift your spirits! #savourresponsibly and enjoy!