Vegan #Mocktails

Fancy something different today? How about a vegan mocktail? The right vegan mocktail can be just as fun as your usual cocktail and even boost your immunity. Here are five vegan mocktail recipes to add to your daily routine.

Frozen bananas, dates, frozen pineapple chunks and a little coconut milk make for a delightful vegan piña colada. Garnish with a slice of fresh pineapple and top with coconut shavings.

Nutritional fact: Pineapple can work as a cough suppressant.

Blend fresh ortanique juice (or orange if ortaniques aren't in season), fresh turmeric, and carrots for a lovely shot of juiciness. Optional add-ons include coconut water and ginger. The OJ really balances out the turmeric giving it a nice orange flavour, while the carrots add a subtle sweetness. Strain and enjoy!

Nutritional fact: Great for skin and inflammation!

Cucumber Lime Spritzer: Combine seltzer (or sparkling mineral water), lime juice, cucumber slices, fresh mint, and maple or agave syrup (optional).

Mixology tip: Ensure that the seltzer (or sparkling mineral water) is well cold as it tends to assist with the flavour infusion of the cucumber. You can also try this by replacing the cucumber slices with watermelon, ginger or even pineapple. Get fancy and rim with a cucumber slice and lime wedge.

Nutritional fact: Limes are a good source of magnesium and potassium and can fight infection.

The Basil Smash combines muddled basil, seltzer (or sparkling mineral water), lemon juice, maple, or agave syrup. Shake and pour over ice.

Mixology tip: Create your own blended version by simply skipping the seltzer and blending everything else with ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge on the rim.

Nutritional fact: Basil supports liver function and can help detox your body.

If you are missing a mojito, try a mint lemonade which brings freshly muddled mint, lime juice, and maple or agave syrup together. Add ice and top with seltzer (or sparkling mineral water). Stir and enjoy.

Nutritional fact: Mint leaves are a great source of Vitamin C, A and E, as well as beta carotene.

How to make your vegan mocktails extra special:

• Use a fancy glass!

• Garnish: Use a cross section of fruit instead of a wedge for garnish.

• Flavour the rim: Use either the fresh herb or fruit associated with the drink and press it around the rim.

• Add a “twist”: Add a twist to any recipe that calls for citrus fruit. Use a peeler or sharp knife (be careful!) to cut a long strip of the rind. Twist it to release the fragrant oils, rub it around the rim, and drop it into your drink.

• Use flavoured ice cubes: If you're thinking ahead, you can make deliciously flavored ice cubes to add to your drink!

Here are some of my favourite flavoured ice cubes:

• Herb cubes: Fresh herbs + water

• Fruit cubes: chopped fruit + water

• Tea cubes: Herbal teas like hibiscus or rose

• Fruit juice cubes: Your favourite fruit juice

• Lemon wedge cubes: lemon wedges + water

