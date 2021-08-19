wearerumcountry

IT'S pretty fair to deduce that Jamaica is rum country. From a good ole rum punch to rum and water, neat or on the rocks, breaking ground or mourning a loved one, rum has long been part of our collective unconsciousness. It's in our music too, as evidenced by Beenie Man and Fambo's Rum & Red Bull that's as popular today as it was following its 2011 release — for a minute it felt like our nation's second national anthem.

Esquire magazine scribe Samantha Hunter recently opined, “Historically, Barbados is considered to be the birthplace of rum, but the island of Jamaica gets the credit for refining the rum-making process and putting rum on the map globally.” No need to dispute that! Indeed, National Rum Day was Monday, August 16 and National Rums of Jamaica launched its highly anticipated Long Pond ITP-15 ( Ive Trelawny Pot rum mark, aged for 15 years), a first in its 268-year history. Its high ester (ester rums are distilled using pot stills) gives it the quality and distinctiveness that is typical of the northern style of rum produced in Trelawny.

This special edition rum — only 3,870 bottles were produced — was aged in charred American oak barrels for 15 years. Thereafter, the barrels of rum were carefully selected by master blender Robert Gordon. The Long Pond ITP-15 is honey-gold in colour with aromas of local spices, subtle vanilla, and a spicy oak finish. Dr Debbian Spence-Minott, chief marketing and business development officer, describes it as a smooth, sipping rum to be had neat or on the rocks.

Master blender Robert Gordon's tip: Sip with reverence and allow the rich, spicy Jamaican flavours to transport you to a happy place.

@plantation.rum 100% Pot Still Jamaican Rum — the Xaymaca Special Dry. This rum is an ode to the quintessential Jamaican-style with an expression of intense aromas and flavours of black banana and flambéed pineapple. This is a blend of rums distilled in Long Pond and Clarendon distilleries. “With Xaymaca Special Dry I wanted to dive into the iconic culture that is unique to Jamaican rum. I wanted to work with these complex flavours of overripe exotic fruits with an almost animal intensity. We can still find certain white rums with this famous 'rum funk'. I think, however, that this great terroir expresses itself perfectly in an aged rum. That is why we are launching Xaymaca Special Dry, which is a tribute to this ancestral culture of rum,” explains Alexandre Gabriel, master blender and creator of Plantation Rum.

@hampdenestaterum — the house of pure single rum since 1753. This rum is 100% artisanal distillation in copper, double-retort pot stills. Hampden's pure single rums are produced, aged, and bottled without any additives, using a natural fermentation process. No added sugar, tannins, caramel, or glycerin these rums are wholly genuine and authentic — with nothing artificial. The spirits have been aged for more than seven years in Jamaica in a tropical climate. This is equivalent to more or less 21 years of ageing in Europe.

#rumcountry

Let's lift your spirits! Find and follow me on Instagram @raihndrops