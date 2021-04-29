The Best Dressed Chicken Modern Dinner Favourites

If anyone knows how to bring a flash of brilliance to a chicken dinner it's Chef Brian Lumley. “Chicken is my go-to protein; it's quick, nutritious and most importantly, versatile,” says Lumley whose latest posting as executive chef at District 5 at The R Hotel in Kingston has ignited the interest of his longtime fans. With a hefty workload that includes a weekly brunch, as special events, Lumley enjoys cooking for himself as a kind of therapy. “Developing menus and running the kitchen doesn't happen without some sort of rejuvenation at the end of the day, so I make myself a standout dinner at least four times each week. Who's going to feed the chef better than me?” he quips with his signature smile.

Enjoy his recipe for Callaloo Three Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast made with the Best Dressed Chicken.

Callaloo Three Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast

Ingredients:

For the chicken

5 The Best Dressed Chicken Boneless Breast

1 tsp seasoning salt

1 tsp salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp rib rub seasoning

2 tbsp jerk seasoning

2 tbsp green marinade

½ cup vegetable oil

For the stuffing

1 tsp thyme

2 stalks scallion, sliced

2 tsp garlic

1 tbsp onion

½ lb callaloo, chopped

1 tsp Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

100 ml coconut milk

2 oz yellow cheddar cheese

2 oz white cheddar cheese

2 oz Parmesan cheese

Salt & pepper to taste

For the Thai Red Curry Sauce

2 tbsp red curry paste

2 cups chicken stock

2 sachet coconut milk powder

½ oz thyme

3 stalks scallion

Method:

On a clear flat surface, place the chicken on a non-reactive bowl and season well with spices.

Stuff the chicken with the filling and seal the pockets with toothpicks to hold in place.

In a saute pan on moderate high heat, sear the chicken breast on all sides for 2-5 minutes each side or until golden coloured. Add about a tablespoon of butter and enough water just to cover the base of the pot. Place in a 350°F oven to finish for 8 minutes. Allow to rest before slicing and serve with the thai curry sauce hot.

For the sauce

Sweat the scallion and thyme in a sauce pot until the seasoning becomes soft and translucent.

Pour in chicken stock and bring to a gentle boil. Add red curry paste and adjust with salt and pepper. Add coconut milk, simmer on low heat for 10 minutes or until thick and creamy. Enhance with a bit of honey, chopped ginger and scallion to taste.