Located atop the roof of the new Progressive Plaza (nestled between Sovereign and Sovereign North) sits a restaurant called Broken Plate. If you ask the owners, they would say Broken Plate 2.0 as it represents the evolution of their concept of an “epicurean experience”. The entire product which Broken Plate has provided is nothing short of amazing and consists of what can only be described as a unique blend of disruptive, innovative, and cutting-edge cuisine as well as world-class service.

Broken Plate restaurant was opened May 11, 2018, with a relatively new approach to dining. Originally located on Munroe Road, it has now moved to a new location. This new version is certainly on a different level in terms of agility, 'experimentalness', and disruptiveness. It is agile because it constantly adjusts to the needs of the customers. It is also experimental, but in a positive way. For example, whether it's the Sunday brunch which brings the world of culinary delights or fusion to Jamaica or the frequent and anticipated pop-up appetising options, or just one of those days when you get to try one of their utterly and delectable cutting-edge epicurean responses to traditional dishes, Broken Plate is always pushing the boundaries of food art and science and can therefore also be described as disruptive.

The menu consists of a few old favourites such as the tantalising curry goat pasta, duck breast brochette, Scotch bonnet mussels, lamb shank, and fish or shrimp tacos. However, they have added some new heavenly delights such as the decadent goat cheese balls (a must-try), an interesting, and very different approach to curried goat patties; the pork belly; or the rib eye and tomahawk steak. There is also a range of exciting and different desserts with keto and sugar-free options as well. For me, the Keto ice cream is the go-to, guilt-free comfort food.

World-class service

Broken Plate has something for everyone. Whether it is keto, Atkins, gluten-free, Palo, Mediterranean, or any variation of vegetarianism, Broken Plate staff tries to ensure that each customer experience is unique and pleasant and will genuinely go out of their way to ensure that the customer is satisfied. Certainly, in today's world, this rare quality and clear representation of how serious they take their business. Furthermore, it can also be seen as a celebration of the owners' understanding and acknowledgment of the complex realities that we live in today and the urgent need to pivot in order to maintain or obtain some form of competitive advantage.

Inarguably, Broken Plate represents the complete epicurean package which will keep you going back for more.

— Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards judge Professer Lloyd Waller