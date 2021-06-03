Disruptive, Innovative and Cutting-Edge Cuisine
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie News...Thursday, June 03, 2021
|
Located atop the roof of the new Progressive Plaza (nestled between Sovereign and Sovereign North) sits a restaurant called Broken Plate. If you ask the owners, they would say Broken Plate 2.0 as it represents the evolution of their concept of an “epicurean experience”. The entire product which Broken Plate has provided is nothing short of amazing and consists of what can only be described as a unique blend of disruptive, innovative, and cutting-edge cuisine as well as world-class service.
Broken Plate restaurant was opened May 11, 2018, with a relatively new approach to dining. Originally located on Munroe Road, it has now moved to a new location. This new version is certainly on a different level in terms of agility, 'experimentalness', and disruptiveness. It is agile because it constantly adjusts to the needs of the customers. It is also experimental, but in a positive way. For example, whether it's the Sunday brunch which brings the world of culinary delights or fusion to Jamaica or the frequent and anticipated pop-up appetising options, or just one of those days when you get to try one of their utterly and delectable cutting-edge epicurean responses to traditional dishes, Broken Plate is always pushing the boundaries of food art and science and can therefore also be described as disruptive.
The menu consists of a few old favourites such as the tantalising curry goat pasta, duck breast brochette, Scotch bonnet mussels, lamb shank, and fish or shrimp tacos. However, they have added some new heavenly delights such as the decadent goat cheese balls (a must-try), an interesting, and very different approach to curried goat patties; the pork belly; or the rib eye and tomahawk steak. There is also a range of exciting and different desserts with keto and sugar-free options as well. For me, the Keto ice cream is the go-to, guilt-free comfort food.
World-class service
Broken Plate has something for everyone. Whether it is keto, Atkins, gluten-free, Palo, Mediterranean, or any variation of vegetarianism, Broken Plate staff tries to ensure that each customer experience is unique and pleasant and will genuinely go out of their way to ensure that the customer is satisfied. Certainly, in today's world, this rare quality and clear representation of how serious they take their business. Furthermore, it can also be seen as a celebration of the owners' understanding and acknowledgment of the complex realities that we live in today and the urgent need to pivot in order to maintain or obtain some form of competitive advantage.
Inarguably, Broken Plate represents the complete epicurean package which will keep you going back for more.
— Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards judge Professer Lloyd Waller
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy