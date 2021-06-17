Chef Andre Fowles pops up in New York

Andre Fowles Pops Up at Kings County Imperial Williamsburg with Jamaican x Chinese Menu

Celebrated Jamaican-born chef Andre Fowles has partnered with chefs Joshua Grinker and Tracy Young of Kings County Imperial restaurant to debut a special, limited-time Jamaican and Chinese collaborative menu. a three-time Food Network Chopped Champion, the culinary director of Miss Lily's and Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards culinary ambassador, Fowles' distinct Caribbean technique and style were introduced to Kings County Imperial's beloved Chinese, market-driven menu in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, yesterday.

“There are so many Chinese influences in Jamaican cooking, so the flavours are familiar to me. I grew up eating Chinese food in Jamaica made with local ingredients from the island,” says Fowles. “The first time I tried Kings County Imperial, I was hooked! The boldness and the spice hit home for me.”

“Andre and I met at Kings County Imperial and immediately bonded over our mutual realisation that both Chinese and Jamaican cuisine share so many similarities in terms of spice and depth of flavour,” says Grinker. “I've also been somewhat obsessed with the Afro-Caribbean flavours of the West Indies, particularly Jamaica. As a kid I'd ride my 10-speed to Christie's on Flatbush to get a beef patty and coco bread, and as an adult my travels led me to the roadside jerk grills near Saint Ann's Bay that really informed my cooking. I'm thrilled to work alongside Andre for this collaboration.”

The Jamaican x Chinese menu includes:

• Chinese Beef Patties with five spice beef filling and flaky pastry

• Jerk Pan Chicken & Corn with Andre's house-made hot sauce and papaya chutney

• Fried Whole Fish with escovitch pickle, Sichuan sauce

• Tamarind Hanging Pork Ribs with pork cracklings

• Jamaican Oxtail Stew with butter beans, crispy shallots, spinner dumplings

The Jamaican x Chinese menu at Kings County Imperial will be available seven days a week from 5:30 pm to 10:00 pm for in-restaurant (outside or inside) dining only in Williamsburg for a limited time. Reservations are not required but can be booked through resy.com.