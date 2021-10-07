Low on Cash?
Alex D-Great Shows How to Stretch Your DollarThursday, October 07, 2021
BBQ Chicken Neck & Ginger Festival
This recipe is perfect for a Friday evening get-together with family and friends.
Serves: 4
Cook Time: 35 minutes
Overall Cost: J$850.00
Ingredients:
2 lbs chicken neck
¼ cup ketchup
3 tbsp soy sauce
½ small onion
½ small Scotch bonnet pepper
6 oz brown sugar
1 lb flour
1 tbsp baking powder
2 oz cornmeal
½ cup oil
½ cup water
2 tbsp ginger powder
Salt & pepper to taste
Method:
In a pot boil chicken necks with salt, pepper, soy sauce, Scotch bonnet pepper, onion and 4 oz brown sugar for 25 minutes.
Then add ketchup. Let simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened.
In a bowl mix flour, remaining sugar, cornmeal, ginger powder and baking powder.
Slowly add water, then make dough and set aside.
Finish chicken necks in oven or on preheated grill.
In pot with oil heated at medium heat roll small portion of the dough
Corn Beef & Ripe Plantain Loaded Fries
This recipe was shared with me by a friend, Diana Ogilvie. It's unforgettable! Have fun with it!
Loaded fries are taken to a whole different level.
Serves: 4 people
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Overall Cost: J$690.00
Ingredients:
tin corn beef
1 each ripe plantain
½ small onion, diced
½ small tomato, diced
2 lbs Irish potato fries (sweet potato fries
optional)
1 small Scotch bonnet pepper
1 cup oil (for frying)
¼ lb cheddar cheese
1 small sweet pepper
Method:
In a pot sauté corn beef with tomato, onion and Scotch bonnet pepper and set aside.
Peel and cut ripe plantain in cubes and fry, then set aside.
In a pot of heated oil, sauté the potato fries (sweet potato fries optional)
Place fries in a bowl and start to load. Add corn beef, fried ripe plantain, sweet pepper, and cheese. Feel free to add any additional topping that you love.
Enjoy!
Fish and Yam Croquettes with Guava Jam Dip
If you love roast yam and salt fish this will be your new personal favourite. Lets dive in!
Serves: 5
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Overall Cost: J$880.00
Ingredients:
½ lb salt fish
1 lb yellow yam
½ small tomato, diced
½ small onion, diced
2 scallions
1 Scotch bonnet pepper
¼ lb flour
1 egg
¼ lb breadcrumbs
½ cup oil
Method:
In a container with water soak salt fish overnight.
Peel and boil yellow yam until extremely soft.
Drain and crush in a bowl. Add scallion, diced onion, diced tomato and chopped Scotch bonnet pepper.
Clean and pick salt fish then add to the yam mixture.
Portion and shape the yam and salt fish mixture into hearts or cylinder shapes, anything that's fun. Then set in your refrigerator for 5 minutes.
In three separate bowls add the egg in one, the flour in one, and the breadcrumbs in the next.
Now it's time to bread your croquettes. First dip it in flour, then egg and then breadcrumbs.
Fry to perfection! You can also add cheese if you like.
Put jam in a hot pot and your dipping sauce is ready.
Enjoy!
Boiled Egg in Ginger Ramen Soup with Peanut & Green Onion
I call this a lazy man's soup because it is so easy yet compact.
Serves: 2
Cook Time: 7 minutes
Overall Cost: J$350.00
Ingredients:
2 each boiled egg
1 pk ramen noodles
½ small ginger
3 cup water
2 tbsp toasted peanut
1 tbsp sugar
2 stem scallion, chopped
½ tbsp soy sauce
1 small Scotch bonnet pepper
Method:
Put water to boil.
Add ginger, soy sauce, sugar and Scotch bonnet pepper, then add noddles.
Boil for 6 minutes.
Serve in a bowl then garnish with peanuts, chopped scallion and boiled egg.
Enjoy!
