Street Food Vending: Food Safety Basics

Street food vending is popular because it is convenient, affordable and tasty. On your way to work, pick up your morning fruits from your favourite vendor; no need to wonder what is for dinner, grab a roasted breadfruit on your way to the bus park. Street food vending is not only popular, but it is also very important because it is the income steam for many people.

One of the concerns with the street food vending scene however, is the increased probability of food safety breaches. This is because vendors may not have basic food safety knowledge or observe food safety practices. A 2019 study on food safety knowledge, attitude and behaviour of street food vendors revealed [for the most part] poor food-handling practices and unsanitary conditions. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) further stated that consumers are oftentimes unaware of the health hazards associated with street vended foods.

Furthermore, there is the concern that these vendors are not regulated in accordance with the Public Health (Food Handling) Regulations or any food safety standards. For example, the vendors may be without a food handler's permit. It can be difficult to regulate street vendors because they are most times mobile or temporarily at any given location. In most vending locations, there is a lack of sanitary facilities including potable water. This may be compounded by lack of knowledge, regarding basic food safety practices or the risks that certain foods pose. For example, “fully loaded” hotdogs and burgers are options being offered for sale; however, containers with mayonnaise are not kept chilled. Most times these food carts are observed without handwashing stations.

One of the simplest and most affordable ways to provide a handwashing station is to retrofit a bucket, or similar container, with a pipe tap. This can be attached to the cart for the washing of hands. It may be difficult however, for a street food vendor to have an adequate supply of water for handwashing and cleaning up, since there is only a limited amount of water that a vendor can carry. A five-gallon bucket of water will not last all day.

Food safety is not the only consideration; the hygiene practices of these vendors themselves must be taken into account. As a society, there is a major issue with public urination; in less than 12 hours, at least three different taxi drivers were seen demonstrating this bad habit. Unfortunately, in the high-traffic areas, where these food vendors ply their trade, public convenience may not be readily accessible. Or if accessible, they may not be utilised. The more stable street food vendors sometimes will have an arrangement with business owners to use their facilities. It begs the question, though, for those without such an arrangement: Where do they go?

Street food vending is a vibrant part of our culture; therefore, food safety knowledge, attitudes, behaviour and hygiene practices of vendors must be improved.

Discussion question: How important should food safety be for street food vendors?