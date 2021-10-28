Moon Palace Serves Up A Royal 7-Course Breakfast Toast To Tourism

It was a breakfast fit for royalty when Moon Palace Jamaica, in Ocho Rios, celebrated the “ King” and “Queens” of tourism — five tourism stalwarts who were among the distinguished Jamaicans invested with 2021 National Honours Awards — Paul Salmon, CD, chairman, Rockhouse Hotel; John Byles, CD, executive director, Chukka Caribbean Adventure Tours; Camille Needham, OD, executive director of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association; Nicola Madden Greig, OD, group director of sales and marketing, The Courtleigh Group and Donald Grizzle, OD, CEO, Charela Inn.

Hosted by Clifton Reader, managing director of Moon Palace and President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), the breakfast was reminiscent of a Chaîne des Rôtisseurs gastronomic presentation minus the several matching wines for each course. No loss though, the Champagne and mimosa served were more than fitting libations.

The white gloved service impeccably delivered in synchrony course by delectable course by the hotel's staff, included:

• Tea — hot chocolate and coffee service

• Mini pastries basket

• Fruit kebab with chocolate yogurt dip

• Beggar's purse with smoked salmon, goat cheese and honey

• Club croissant with turkey ham, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and jerk mayo

• Green banana split, rundown pickled mackerel

• Ackee and saltfish stuffed Johnny cake

• 75% Republica del Cacao Chocolate profiteroles

The “brawta” was a Dulce de leche Alfajor cookie Palace logo, and mini gift box to take-home.

It was indeed a meal fit for Tourism Royalty.