The Roasters are here!
Foodie News...Foodie News...Foodie News...Thursday, December 02, 2021
|
If anyone needs a sign that it's time to put up the Christmas tree, we've got you. Thursday Food spotted The Best Dressed Chicken merchandiser Sherene Graham stocking the brand's famous roasters at Progressive Foods Portmore, and that's as sure a sign as any that the holiday season is upon us.
“It's exciting to dispatch the first deliveries of roasters,” says Lorraine Kemble, brand manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. “It's a tradition we look forward to every year as we know that it signals the start of the season of joy.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy