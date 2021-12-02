The Roasters are here!

If anyone needs a sign that it's time to put up the Christmas tree, we've got you. Thursday Food spotted The Best Dressed Chicken merchandiser Sherene Graham stocking the brand's famous roasters at Progressive Foods Portmore, and that's as sure a sign as any that the holiday season is upon us.

“It's exciting to dispatch the first deliveries of roasters,” says Lorraine Kemble, brand manager, The Best Dressed Chicken. “It's a tradition we look forward to every year as we know that it signals the start of the season of joy.”