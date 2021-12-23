Reggae Rita's Homage to Mum

'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house not a creature was stirring, except Rita and her mother prepping food for the big day as tradition would have it.

Mummy and I would be in the kitchen till the early hours of the morning preparing the family Christmas dinner. Me being her trusty sous-chef, I quickly learned how the food should taste, and look, and was soon making separate dishes which where enjoyed by my mum and brothers.

Mummy, a “raw born” Jamaican, would cook the traditional Jamaican curry goat with rice and peas, etc, with a fusion of British roast. She adapted the menu as she is from the Windrush Generation and has resided in the United Kingdom for over six decades.

Grandma passed away when Mummy was nine years old, so she learned all her cooking skills from her big sister Doris and aunt who raised her.

After a full traditional Jamaican Christmas breakfast of ackee and salt fish, fried dumpling, fried plantain and a cup of chocolate tea, the family would open presents, watch a film or two, then a traditional table would be set and laid with roasted turkey and stuffing, curry goat, rice and peas, roasted sweet potato, roasted yellow yam, salad, gravy, roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and honey-baked ham all washed down with a glass of sorrel or carrot juice.

If you had any sense you would always leave room for a slice of Mummy's rum cake for which she is renowned.

Months before Christmas you could smell the wine and overproof rum-soaked fruit in preparation for the countless cake orders she received. That aroma, for me, says Christmas is coming. As time has passed and the recipe handed down to two generations has changed slightly, as original ingredients are not always available, Mummy has tweaked her recipe to perfection.

This year Reggae Rita's Christmas table will be laid with the following:

Large jerk chicken

Sorrel-soaked ham

Curry goat

Vegan stew peas

Rice and peas

Roast potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Boil ripe plantains

Mum's rum cake

Vegan ginger cake

Sorrel juice

As eating habits have changed over the years I find it very important to always have vegan options on every menu. The stew peas and the ginger cake are vegan best-sellers at my restaurant which go down well with both vegans and flexitarians.

The ham recipe has been something I have toyed with for a few years now and have decided to include it this year. It's not only tasty but also a great conversation starter as people are curious about why the pineapple pieces are red and so tasty. The rest of the offerings, I've kept just like Mummy would have...

Jamaican Vegan Ginger Cake

Ingredients:

450 g (3 + ¾ cups) plain all-purpose flour, sifted

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

1 ¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda (baking soda)

4 ½ tsp ground ginger

2 tsp mixed spice (pumpkin spice)

160 g (¾ cup) caster (super fine) sugar

½ tsp salt

160 ml (⅔ cup) sunflower oil (or another neutral oil)

200 g (7 oz) golden syrup

200 g (7 oz) treacle (molasses)

360 ml (1 ½ cups) boiling water

Method:

This is a really easy one-bowl recipe. Start by preheating the oven. Grease a traybake tin and line with a strip of baking parchment paper.

Tip the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, ground ginger, mixed spice, caster sugar and salt into a large bowl and whisk with a balloon whisk until well-combined.

Add golden syrup, treacle, sunflower oil and boiling water and whisk until the mixture is smooth. Take care not to over-mix, however, as this can make vegan cakes tough. The heat from the water will melt the golden syrup and treacle so that they mix in easily.

Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for about 25 minutes until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. The cake is quite delicate when warm so leave it to cool in the tin for about 20 minutes before you carefully flip it out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Jamaican Rum Cake

Ingredients:

500 g margarine

2 cups (400g) caster sugar

9 eggs

1/4 cup (60 ml) white rum

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 tbsp almond essence

Zest of one lime

450g chopped dried mixed fruit (pre-soaked in wine and rum)

2 cups (500 ml) red wine

1 cup (250 ml) dark cane sugar

2 1/2 cups (315 g) plain flour

3 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground allspice

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 pinch salt

3/4 bottle of browning

Method:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Grease and flour 2 - 23 cm round cake tins.

In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and caster sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs then add rum, lime juice, vanilla, almond essence and lime zest. Stir in mixed fruit, wine and dark cane sugar. Sift together plain flour, baking powder, nutmeg, allspice, browning, cinnamon and salt. Fold into batter, being careful not to over-mix. Pour into prepared pans.

Bake in preheated oven for 80 to 90 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean. Let cool in pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a wire rack and cool completely.

