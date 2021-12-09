The day's early drizzle gave way to a very light Christmas breeze, with the mirth, music, the food and cocktails combining to create a mellow party atmosphere that was an ideal way to welcome the first day of December and kick off the holiday season. We're talking, of course, about the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) and its S'Catch of the Day interactive night out. As the punny name suggests, the event was all about seafood and Scotch.

As patrons milled about the Jamaica Food and Drink Kitchen, they enjoyed the fare from Rainforest sushi chef Eliseo 'Oggie' Caliguia and chef André Sewell. Chef Oggie prepared salmon and tuna nigiri, poke bowls, an array of rolls — shrimp tempura, dynamite, spicy tuna, and California. Chef Sewell impressed and satisfied attendees with garlic butter-poached shrimp primavera; blackened lobster with caramelised pineapple salsa; crab and brie tartlette; smoked salmon pâté crostini; and fermented sorrel liquor sherbet (made in small batches with liquid nitrogen). Johnnie Walker Black cocktails washed all that delicious food down.

S'Catch of the Day had a real cinq à sept vibe. Some folks held court, others darted around checking in with friends they hadn't seen in a while and a few shimmied to the deejay's mixes. But everyone was well fed and in high spirits, and it showed.