Young Thursday Food baker Jolie Smith whips up yet another delightful sweet treat that's certain to elicit warm smiles all around.

White Sponge Vanilla Cake with Chocolate Sprinkles Strawberries & Buttercream Frosting

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons unsalted butter at room temperature

2/3 cup (160ml) canola oil or vegetable oil

2 cups (400g) sugar

1 tablespoon clear vanilla extract

2 2/3 cup & 2 tablespoons (345g) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (235ml) milk (room temperature preferred)

6 large egg whites (room temperature)

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare two 8-inch round cake pans by lining the bottoms with a round of parchment paper and generously greasing and flouring the sides. Be sure to shake out excess flour.

In a stand mixer (or using an electric mixer), beat butter on medium-low speed until creamy.

Add sugar and oil and beat until all ingredients are well-combined and creamy.

Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl and then stir in the vanilla extract.

In separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt.

Measure out milk.

With mixer on medium speed, gradually alternate between adding the flour mixture and the milk to the butter mixture, starting and ending with the flour mixture. Stir until each one is almost completely combined before adding the next.

Pause occasionally to scrape down sides and bottom of bowl.

In separate bowl combine your egg whites and, using a hand-mixer on high speed, beat until stiff peaks form.

Using a spatula, gently fold the egg whites into the batter. Take care to scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl so that ingredients are well-combined. Take care not to over-mix.

Evenly divide cake batter into prepared pans.

Bake on 350°F for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre of each cake layer comes out clean or with few crumbs (should not be wet). For best results, rotate cake pans halfway through baking to ensure even baking.

Cakes will be a light golden-brown when done baking.

Remove cakes from oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes. Run a knife around the inside rim of each pan and invert each onto a cooling rack.

Allow to cool completely before covering with butter cream frosting

Slice strawberries down the middle to garnish.

Chocolate sprinkles for crusted appearance on the side of cake.

Sprinkle silver edible decorative balls between strawberries and ruffled frosting on top.