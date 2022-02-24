Little Caesars Debuts New Pizza Creation Inspired By Gotham City’s Caped Crusader

Just in time for the all-new film, the Batman Pizza is in stores for a limited time.

Little Caesars, home of the Hot-N-Ready and the Crazy Calzony, is partnering with the all-new film The Batman for a global promotion to bring a bat-shaped, Batman-inspired pizza to fans of the legendary comic book character and pizza chain across the world. The Batman is coming to theatres in North America March 4 and internationally beginning March 3, 2022.

The Batman Pizza is created by combining a pizza lover's own dynamic duo: A pizza and a calzone. This bat-shaped product features a pepperoni pizza with a parmesan and buttery-tasting, calzone-like crust filled with mozzarella cheese and a side of Crazy Sauce. The new menu item will be available at participating locations in Jamaica for $1,550, starting January 31, 2022.

“Anyone can now bring superhero vibes to pizza night by trying the new Batman Pizza,” said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. “It's the most delicious part of our partnership with the upcoming film The Batman.”

The Crazy Calzony was originally introduced by Little Caesars in August 2021 as a limited-time offer in the United States, adding an instant classic to the chain's already-storied menu.

Customers can order the Batman Pizza via third-party delivery partners available across participating stores. Customers can also stop in and get the Batman Pizza without preordering.

Available at participating locations. Prices may vary when purchasing through third-party delivery partners and may include additional fees.

About Little Caesars

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 US states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its Hot-N-Ready pizza and famed Crazy Bread, Little Caesars has been named “Best Value in America” for the past 14 years (based on United States nationwide survey of national quick-service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates — 2007-2020 entitled “Highest Rated Chain — Value for the Money”). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients like a 100% Mozzarella & Muenster cheese blend, dough made fresh daily at every store, and sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognised and appealing characters: Little Caesar.

About The Batman

Warner Bros Pictures Presents a sixth & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, The Batman. The film is set to open in theatres internationally beginning March 3 and in the United States March 4, 2022; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros Pictures.