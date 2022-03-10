Harbour Wines & Spirits Lenten Picks

Did you know that for most of church history, Christians fasted during Lent but didn't necessarily abstain from alcohol? Indeed, Pope John XXIII declared: “Men are like wine. Some turn into vinegar but the best improves with age.” As a result, I continue my exploration and sharing of wines among seasoned wine lovers as well as newbies, even during Lent, but in moderation of course.

My suggested food-friendly wine picks from our award-winning portfolio, to enhance the dining experience during Lent with the usual indulgence in copious amounts of seafood, are as follows:

1. Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

An aromatic, grassy, herbaceous style of Sauvignon Blanc that features ripe tropical fruits, passion fruit, lemongrass, guava notes, mouth-watering acidity and minerality. This award-winning global favourite, with five consecutive “Drinks International Most Admired” nods, pairs exceptionally well with appetisers, salads and fish.

2. Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand

Food-friendly, intense, elegant, fruit-driven in style with an array of vibrant flavours including red fruits, plum, cherry, currant, often with notes of clove, spice, silky soft tannins and a hint of dried herbs. An excellent red wine option for fish, the dining experience is elevated when it is paired with fatty fish such as tuna, salmon or sea bass.

3. Chateau De Berne Inspiration Rosé, Provence, France

Classic Provencal aromatics of fresh berries, herbs, floral notes of lavender balanced by bright acidity, creamy strawberry nuances, lingering flavours of fresh basil, thyme, a hint of tangy pepper and a dry mouth-watering, crisp finish. With its incredible visual appeal, Berne Inspiration is a perfect food wine with an ability to pair with a wide variety of lightly cooked or grilled seafood dishes.

4. MontGras De-Vine Reserva, Central Valley, Chile

Does the Bible imply veganism in Genesis 1:29-30? New to the market is MontGras De-vine Reserva vegan wines from Chile. Inspired by the fascinating world of ampelography (ie identifying the grape variety by the leaf shape of each vine), MontGras vinification process eliminates the use of animal products in the fining/filtering of the wines. Relevant to today's consumer the range includes Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir all with juicy flavours, light texture, refreshing acidity, intense fruity flavours and food pairing versatility.

5. Chic Barcelona Brut Cava, Catalonia, Spain

From Barcelona, where the classic and the fashionable intermingle, comes Chic Barcelona, a fresh and crisp cava, perfect for transforming any occasion into a Chic celebration. With its fine, persistent perlage (tiny bubbles) aromas of citrus, lime, green apple, an elegant, distinctive palate with white fruit notes and refreshing acidity. Chic Barcelona is a delicious aperitif, an ideal companion for seafood, savoury courses and salads.

6. “Julia” by Santa Julia Dulce Natural, Mendoza, Argentina

A naturally sweet well-balanced sparkler conveying smoothness, crispness, with aromatic notes of red fruits, oranges, pineapple, mango, a very refreshing but delicately sweet sensation on the palate and a long flavourful finish. A definite must-have as its low alcohol, acidity, fruit-forwardness and depth of flavour complement a wide variety of cuisines.

7. Challand Non-Alcoholic, France

For consumers who have decided to abstain from alcohol during Lent, a stylish social option is the Challand range of non-alcoholic wines (technically, alcohol-free sparkling fruit juices). Crisp, refreshing, versatile, available in different flavours, with no added sugars, its plush luxurious taste adds a touch of sophistication, style and grace to any moment.

Wishing you all a grace-filled Lenten season.

— Denzie Sinclair, business development manager, Harbour Wines & Spirits