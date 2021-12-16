A Christmas Ham Story with Hamilton's Smokehouse

Everyone knows that the Christmas ham is the most anticipated feature of the holiday table. And while there is a lot of attention when the ham makes its debut, the story continues if you know how to execute days-after magic. Discover these three recipes from Hamilton's Smokehouse.

Sorrel Ginger Glazed Ham

Ingredients:

1 Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham

1/2 cup cloves

1.5 cups sorrel flowers, from leftover sorrel, minced

1 cup water

2.5 cups sugar

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated/minced

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a 9 x 13-inch square pan, place the unwrapped ham. Add water to cover just about a third of the pan and cook the ham for 15 minutes for each pound it weighs.

Chop the cooked sorrel flowers into tiny pieces, or pulse it in a blender if low on time.

Place all the ingredients in a pot on medium-high heat and stir until the sugar is fully dissolved.

Mix the cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water and stir into the sorrel glaze. Continue to stir until the glaze.

Brush a little of this glaze over your ham every 15 minutes until the ham is fully cooked, leaving you with irresistibly sticky sorrel ginger glazed ham.

Ham and Corn Fritters

Ingredients:

2 cups Hamilton's Smokehouse Chicken Ham, chopped

1 cup corn, canned

2 cups flour

1 medium red bell pepper, dice small

2 teaspoons baking powder

1.5 cups water

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 cup escallion, sliced

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Oil for frying

Method:

Place a medium-sized frying pan on medium-high heat with about two tablespoons of a high smoking point oil like vegetable/canola oil.

Stir the flour, baking powder, paprika, salt and garlic powder together. Add the water and stir until you have a smooth and thick batter.

Add the rest of the ingredients and stir. Add more water if needed.

Slowly drop in your fritters with a spoon and flip when golden.

Ham Fried Rice

Ingredients:

2 cups Hamilton's Smokehouse Ham, chopped

3 cups rice cooked

2 tbs sesame oil

1.5 cup frozen peas and carrots thawed/leftover vegetables

3 tablespoons soy sauce more or less to taste

3 eggs lightly beaten

2 tablespoons green onions chopped optional

Method:

Preheat a skillet and scramble the eggs on medium-high heat with 2 tablespoons of oil. Set aside

Preheat a large skillet or wok to medium heat. Pour oil in the bottom. Add white rice and soya sauce.

Stir until rice is fully coated. Add chopped ham, peas and carrots until heated.

Stir and fry the rice and veggie mixture until heated through and combined. Add chopped green onions if desired.