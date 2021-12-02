A Flavourful JFDF Fiesta

A Flavourful JFDF FiestaThursday, December 02, 2021
|
Mamacita! was the second interactive night out on the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) calendar. Patrons grazed on delicious Mexican-inspired fare and sipped on tequila-based cocktails while milling around the JA Food and Drink Kitchen. Pink Apron chef Charissa Henry-Skyers pumped out seemingly endless portions of Korean pork bulgogi tacos, citrus-marinated chicken nachos, and BBQ mole pork tenderloin tostadas. Of course, there were lots of Pink Apron aioli on hand to drizzle.
On the patio, Chef Alex D-Great satiated palates with tamarind jerk pork tacos, Baja-style fish burritos and deep-fried tamales topped with citrus pimento chicken. As guests oscillated between both food areas, they could quickly grab Don Julio cocktails. The Don Paloma (tequila reposado and grapefruit) and the Don Limonada (tequila blanco and limeade) were the evening's signature sips. Mamacita! fulfilled its promise of serving lots of delicious tacos, tequila and hot tamales.
