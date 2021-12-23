A Fromage Family Xmas Dinner

Yes, even restaurateurs press pause at Christmas. Family has always and will always be Lisa and Kirk Chin's priority. Indeed, Lisa's wish this festive season is for us all to demonstrate more kindness towards each other. Traditions of breaking bread as a family unit is, we reckon, the best way to start. It's futile arguing about the fare. Every dish is a gastronomical delight with requests for seconds and thirds and a full bar courtesy of Harbour Wines & Spirits.

Cheers to the festive season and best wishes for 2022 and leave it at that!