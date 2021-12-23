A Jamaican Christmas in Minnesota

A Jamaican Christmas in MinnesotaThursday, December 23, 2021
|
“I am 100 per cent Jamaican and proud of my culture,” shares Dr Altreisha Foster as she reveals her red, white and silver tablescape finished with black silverware and black wine glasses for a modern, unconventional touch, at the recently concluded Jamaica Observer Lifestyle Webinar. Her Christmas tree is consistent with the tablescape and includes ornaments peculiar to the family: A hanging bentho family ornament, a cake mixer, cupcakes, Taekwondo blackbelt ornaments, ballet slippers, and anime toys.
Thursday Food opens a napkin (albeit virtually)!
Table setting for 8.
Menu
Appetiser
Crab cakes
Beef patties
Entrée
Escoveitch fish
Brown stew chicken
Curry chicken
Curry goat
Oxtail
Honey baked ham
Tomato rough
Rice and peas
White rice
Mashed potatoes
Brussels sprouts
Asparagus
Beverages:
Sorrel wine served in clear ornaments
Italian pink lemonade
Egg nog
Grapefruit, ginger pineapple mocktail
Dessert
Fruitcake
Individual mini fruitcakes
Chocolate tarts
Lemon tarts
Crème brûlée tarts
Biscotti, cinnamon cheesecake
Mixed berry cream cake shooters
Chocolate mousse cups
Pistachio cheesecake
