A Jamaican Christmas in Minnesota

“I am 100 per cent Jamaican and proud of my culture,” shares Dr Altreisha Foster as she reveals her red, white and silver tablescape finished with black silverware and black wine glasses for a modern, unconventional touch, at the recently concluded Jamaica Observer Lifestyle Webinar. Her Christmas tree is consistent with the tablescape and includes ornaments peculiar to the family: A hanging bentho family ornament, a cake mixer, cupcakes, Taekwondo blackbelt ornaments, ballet slippers, and anime toys.

Thursday Food opens a napkin (albeit virtually)!

Table setting for 8.

Menu

Appetiser

Crab cakes

Beef patties

Entrée

Escoveitch fish

Brown stew chicken

Curry chicken

Curry goat

Oxtail

Honey baked ham

Tomato rough

Rice and peas

White rice

Mashed potatoes

Brussels sprouts

Asparagus

Beverages:

Sorrel wine served in clear ornaments

Italian pink lemonade

Egg nog

Grapefruit, ginger pineapple mocktail

Dessert

Fruitcake

Individual mini fruitcakes

Chocolate tarts

Lemon tarts

Crème brûlée tarts

Biscotti, cinnamon cheesecake

Mixed berry cream cake shooters

Chocolate mousse cups

Pistachio cheesecake