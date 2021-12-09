A Meatless Monday at JFDF

Meatless Monday took centre stage when the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) kicked off its second week. During the three hours of It's Veggies, So What?, chefs Jacqui Sinclair and Alex D-Great led guests through making a Thai red curry with local oyster mushrooms, string beans and baby corn; vegan crab cakes made with Grace young green jackfruit and Grace garbanzo beans; and a green salad with salsa verde. With such a healthful menu, the presence of Hendrick's Gin cocktails offered a bit of balance. Wink. Select Brands' mixologists created three cocktails — Apple & Mint Spritzer, Classic Gimlet, and Strawberry Lychee Gin Fizz to pair with the vegan menu. Leave it to the folks at the JFDF to make Meatless Mondays fun, informative and downright tasty.