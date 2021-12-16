A Plant-Based Sagicor Brunch Drew the Curtains on JFDF 2021

After almost two weeks of events, the 2021 iteration of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) came to a delicious close on Sunday, December 5, with a brunch hosted by Sagicor Investments featuring plant-based fare from Stush in the Bush and wines from Select Brands. The seven-course menu was an ode to Jamaican farming and seasonal vegetables. And in true Stush in the Bush fashion, each guest left satiated, with nary a thought given to meat.

Stush in the Bush principals Lisa and Chris Binns pulled out all the stops for this special brunch. Upon arrival, guests plucked cones, filled with delicious goodness on which to nibble, from their holders and sipped on lemon, cucumber and basil margaritas. Once sat around the tables decorated by Trudi Hamilton, guests readied themselves for the seven-course treat.

First out of the kitchen was a coconut yogurt, passion fruit curd and basil gel tuile amuse-bouche. It was bright, refreshing, whimsical and packed with flavour. It did amuse the mouth.

The Jamaican mezze second course consisted of artfully arranged plantain ceviche, crispy plantain chips, chimichurri sauce, almond hummus, eggplant accras with remoulade, and sweet potato and pineapple croquettes. The Santa Margherita prosecco, meanwhile, with its notes of ripe pineapples, peaches, and apples, made the ingredients on the plate sing as much as it prepared the palate for what would follow.

Left in the hands of the Binnses, salad is transformed into a dish that everyone is eager to sample. On this occasion, guests were tantalised by a salad consisting of salt-baked beets, lemon ricotta, baby arugula, basil oil, avocado crema, balsamic reduction, and microgreens. Fun fact: the vegan lemon ricotta was made at Zionites — Stush in the Bush's sustainable organic farm. The dish, though seemingly uncomplicated, was nuanced, intricate, and divinely balanced. The Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio, with its luscious golden delicious apple and citrus notes, made the flavours of the salad dance across the tongue.

The soup course, too, had a bit of drama as it was served tableside. Guests 'oohed' as coconut lemongrass and cilantro bisque filled their soup plates. It was unctuous and deeply satisfying. The predominantly Asian flavours got the Jamaican treatment and what was served was a harmonious symphony of flavours. Warm fresh-baked herb and garlic focaccia, with homemade butter, accompanied and almost upstaged the bisque. What held its own for this course was the Passimento Bianco, bold and plush with citrus, apricot, and peach notes.

The fifth course featured in-season local vegetables. Deep-fried oyster mushrooms drizzled with a burnt scallion crème were enjoyed alongside sweet potato gratin, garlic green beans, and tied together with a drizzle of watermelon-basil molasses. It was the sort of dish you wished you could imitate, much less pull off. The striking red fruit notes and spicy overtones of the Passimento Rosso made for a delightful pairing.

Though further along in the meal than most tasting menus, the palate-cleansing intermezzo — a refreshing grapefruit, Campari, and mint granita — was perfectly placed. As the sixth course, right before dessert, the brightness of sun-ripened grapefruit and perfumey mint conspired to create something that caressed the palate. Dessert comprised New Orleans-style beignets filled with passion fruit curd drizzled with chocolate and strawberry cheesecake. Everyone had room for this “sweet ending”. Dessert was paired with Santa Margherita Sparkling Rosé, redolent with red berry and floral notes.

At the event's culmination, guests received packages of Stush in the Bush condiments to continue the experience at home.