Acronyms — Speaking the Lingo

In a discussion on food safety and standards, acronyms are often bandied about like balls at a tennis match: PPE, GFSI, FSMA, PCQI, MSDS vs SDS, and the list goes on, particularly if you are dealing with different standards or country requirements. What do these mean and how applicable are they?

Clothing worn to reduce the risk of hazards and cross-contamination is called personal protective equipment (PPE). PPE protects from physical, environmental, chemical and biological hazards. Examples of commonly worn PPE include hairnets, safety glasses or face shields, aprons, overcoats, gloves and safety shoes. The type of PPE required will be based on the nature of business operations.

GFSI refers to the Global Food Safety Initiative, which is a collaborative private organisation whose aim is safe food for consumers everywhere. GFSI achieves this by harmonising food safety standards thereby, strengthening food safety systems. GFSI maintains a scheme that harmonises food safety standards resulting in mutual acceptance of GFSI benchmarked standards regardless of the scheme owner. The intent, according to GFSI, is to enable the premise of “once certified, recognised everywhere”.

The Food Safety Modernization Act or FSMA is the law under which the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) operates. The intent of the FSMA is to shift the way of thinking from reactive to preventive; moving from dealing with foodborne illness to actually preventing the occurrence. Under the FSMA, the FDA has seven major rules that communicate requirements along the supply chain to prevent contamination. A food business operator that intends to export to the United States must be aware of the FSMA and applicable rules before attempting to ship goods.

Preventive controls qualified individual (PCQI) is a term that is linked to the FSMA and specifically to the preventative controls for human foods rule. Therefore, a PCQI is someone who has completed risk-based preventive control training as per the curriculum of the FDA. Under the Code of Federal Regulations, preparation of the food safety plan, validation of preventive controls and review of records must be conducted by a PCQI. Again, this is important and applicable for companies exporting food and beverages to the United States.

A material safety data sheet (MSDS) is documented information on the possible hazards that a product can cause. Information presented includes hazardous ingredients, physical and chemical characteristics, what to do in case of exposure, emergency and first aid. Currently, MSDS is being phased out and being replaced by the safety data sheet (SDS); the information remains similar but is presented in a more user-friendly format and aligned to the Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labelling of Chemicals (GHS). In a nutshell, SDS is a communication tool from the manufacturers to customers. An SDS is required for any type of chemical that is being used by the food business operation.

Note: Do not store chemicals in food containers or with food.

It is important that food business operators, workers and consumers understand the meaning and various acronyms that are often used and their applicability to the process.