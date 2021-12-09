All Ale D'JFDF Grill

Few things are as ideal a match as grilled foods and beer. On Tuesday, November 30, Roast Meats principal Simon Levy and Heneiken led All Ale D'Grill — another of the Jamaica Food and Drink Festival (JFDF) cooking and cocktail classes. Participants made Asian-style pork chops, quick-cured oven-roasted salmon, a basic barbecue sauce, a jerk scallion-ginger dressing, and an Asian barbecue sauce. On the beverage front, the class created two beer-based cocktails — a Heineken Mojito and Heineken French Connection. As JFDF patrons sipped and noshed, you could tell that they were (probably) thinking, “all hail the grill.”