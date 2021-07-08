Avonmore Cheese: For Summertime Entertaining

Avonmore cheddar cheese has hit supermarket shelves islandwide and these rich, flavoursome cheeses are sure to delight even the most discerning cheese connoisseur. Imported from Ireland, which produces some of the world's best dairy products, Avonmore cheeses are made from the milk of grass-fed cows and are 100% natural — free from any artificial preservatives or additives.

The Rainforest Caribbean team, distributors of Avonmore, collaborated with Karina Matalon of Karina's Kitchen to create something that would allow these cheeses to shine and inspire easy summertime entertaining ideas. Enter the charcuterie board — an artfully arranged tray of cured meats, cheeses, artisan breads, fruits, nuts, and more. To enjoy, invite a few friends over, open a bottle of wine and graze through the delicious selections and delightful flavour combinations. Here's Matalon's best advice on how to build your own charcuterie board:

Must-have items on any charcuterie board:

Something creamy (Avonmore cheeses)

Something sweet (honey, fresh fruits, dried fruits)

Something salty (cured meats)

Something crunchy (crackers, nuts, toasted bread)

Something spreadable (pepper jelly, pesto, mustard, jams, hummus)

Something briny (olives, pickles)

Fresh edible garnish that ties in with the flavours on the board (eg, with the board pictured, fresh basil complements the pesto)

It's nice to choose a couple different types of each of the above categories for the ultimate board

How to assemble a visually appealing and delicious charcuterie board:

Pick a wide platter, tray or board.

Place a few small bowls on the platter for spreads and nuts.

Choose a couple different cured meats.

Choose a few different types of your favourite cheeses. (Lay slices, crumbles, and chunks and don't forget cheese knives!)

Add a couple different types of vessels for your cheeses and cured meats (eg, different types of crackers)

Add your extra sweet, salty, crunchy, briny, creamy, and spreadable ingredients

Grab your favourite wine and enjoy.

Bonus food stylist's tip: Arrange the items by alternating colours and textures to really make your board pop.