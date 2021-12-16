Belver Williams-Niblett's Christmas Dinner

Trelawny-born Belver Williams-Niblett understands the power of making a joyful noise, especially around Christmas time. The gifted singer, who wooed the likes of former Prime Minister of Jamaica Michael Manley with her voice, built a reputation 'Down Under' for bringing Jamaicans together around her Christmas table. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, Niblett hosted a smaller contingent of guests in her Melbourne home with all the traditions of a Jamaican feast.

Australia and Jamaica celebrate Christmas the same way. With copious amounts of food and in the sun. The difference? There is no such thing as a by-invitation-only in a Jamaican home during Christmas... or any day of the year.

Trademarked with that warmth, friendliness and fiery culinary passion, Niblett begins the festive spirit like her family did. “I usually invite all the ex-pats that don't have a family here. I make the Christmas spread the way Mum makes it,” she says, recounting her dishes for the day.

A buffet of flavours serenades her guests. Curried goat, callaloo, escoveitched fish and rice and peas are some dishes that pay homage to her homeland. Baked chicken, roast beef with tomato and zucchini stew and cold salads pay homage to her Australian husband Shane's homeland.

“If people come to Jamaica and love the food, then it should be the same here in Australia,” the former Falmouth Parish Church member says. That's precisely what satisfied guests, including renowned deejays Stick Mareebo and Zare Demus, think too. But this gathering is also a reminder that Jamaicans celebrate each other no matter where in the world they go.

Like many of Williams-Niblett's Christmas guests, Kingston-born Marsha-Ann Thompson, a cardiovascular senior hospital specialist representative, and Dawn Haye-Warren, a teacher's aide, met the songstress through the Jamaican community. “The food is always amazing, just like back home, so you feel a little closer to Jamaica even though we are so far away,” Thompson says. There are Jamaican traditions that never gets old. Like playing dominos and cards after a good meal and consuming sorrel like a panting deer.

The bright and cheerful taste of sorrel pairs perfectly with the spirit of Christmas. Mulled wine could not compare to the fruity almost sourish deep beetroot-coloured drink. Clarendon resident Maxine Angwin, an assistant accountant, is another fan of Williams-Niblett's cooking and community. “Spending Christmas with other Jamaicans in Australia means home, like only another Jamaican would understand. Being in the kitchen at Belver's with the other Jamaican ladies brings back a lot of childhood memories for me.”

Rohan Lawson, vice-president of Speciality and Emergency Hospitals across Australia, thinks so too.

He moved from Spanish Town to Melbourne in 1998, and his delight is in the community of laughter and Niblett's traditional cooking. “Curry goat is always my favourite. Even better when you get to wash it down with a tall glass of sorrel and a hint of rum. My taste buds eagerly await the next seating.”

Indeed. Between a songbird and a festive table, Jamaicans down under light us up with their infectious spirit and a very spicy culinary trail.

— Bridgett Leslie

Instagram:

Belver Williams-Niblett: @williamsniblett

Photo Credit: Charlie Hawks @chawks

Art Direction: Thomas_Benson