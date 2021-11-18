Boozy Bartender Stories: Meet and Greet!

Meet Andre Guthrie, the bar supervisor at the AC Hotel Kingston located at 38-42 Lady Musgrave Road.

“I ended up in bartending accidentally,” says Guthrie. He kids not! A summer job at Sandals Montego Bay at the age of 17 introduced him to the hospitality industry and to the importance of customer service.

It was not until 2010, after graduating from The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill (Barbados) with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management, that Guthrie started to hone in on his bartender skills! It all began when he applied and was successful in being hired at a neighbouring hotel in Kingston. His employers were only looking for an “expediter for the kitchen” at the time. After interviewing Guthrie however,, the decision was made to place him in the bar as the bar & lounge supervisor. It was there that his love grew for mixology and the craft that is bartending. Guthrie recalls being incredibly involved.

“I did not just supervise,” he shared before adding, “I served and would frequently create and practice behind the bar.” There was a lot of research, too, to deepen his knowledge in his quest to become a better mixologist. On hearing that the AC Hotel was opening, he quickly submitted his resume. The rest is history!

Guthrie prides himself on being successful at anything he goes after. For him it is about style — “You have to have style! You can be perfect at the craft but if you do not have presence and presentation, it still will not come off the right way. It is about the way you make a client feel — your ability to anticipate their needs, and your attention to detail. You have to be able to read body language and have the ability to find out more about your customer in an authentic way that encourages natural sharing and meeting of the minds.” His customers seemingly concur since many have followed him to the AC Hotel.

His philosophy is pretty straightforward: “I want people to feel good while they are in my care.What you want for yourself you should want for others. This is my credo. I am also motivated to build a better future for my child.”

Cocktail time: Standard pour at AC is 1.5 oz of any alcohol. Other bars are 1 oz. “We are happy to love our customers some more,” Guthrie adds.

First up is the Gincello made with Beefeater Gin, Limoncello Liqueur, and Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water. Guthrie's inspiration behind this cocktail – first and foremost – “We are always thinking of a way to boost revenue while creating affordable cocktails. Complementary flavour profiles are important, like the limoncello and gin that afford sour and bitter notes. Instead of simple syrup I muddle maraschino cherries to get that sweet, candied cherry flavour. When muddled with a few slices of orange, you get bright notes of citrus. It is truly a refreshing beverage. Popular client comments are: “I'm not a gin drinker but I like it!” That is success. Taste profile: Refreshingly bittersweet.

Next up, the Remington. This cocktail is made with Bacardi 8 YO Rum, Mango Syrup, Sour Apple Liqueur, and Cranberry juice. It is garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry. “It's about creating awareness that no one expects or knows” informs Guthrie “while also creating awareness of other rums from the region.” Guthrie loves a good challenge and shares that he likes to challenge himself and his creativity. This cocktail was named after Remington Steele, an American crime drama of intrigue and espionage. Andre wanted to create a fun, memorable name. His clients have even started creating nicknames for the drink often asking for a Remy Steele or the Steele — Taste profile: Tart and sweet.

The Beergarita combines Jose Cuervo Gold, Coronita Beer, Sweet & Sour (lime and simple syrup), and is garnished with a wedge of lime. Guthrie's focus is on driving the craft cocktail culture and to have his guests think outside the shot glass when it comes to tequila. It was this thinking that led him to create another tequila-based cocktail: the El Fuego.

El Fuego incorporates the iconic Scotch bonnet pepper. It combines Jose Cuervo Silver, Lime Juice, and Simple Syrup. You then shake the mix with Scotch bonnet pepper, pour into a glass with ice and top with Ting grapefruit soda. “When you shake with the seeds — you get the fire from the burst of the seeds” It is the OG of cocktails, as this cocktail has been around and was rolled out when the bar at AC Hotel just started. It is still standing strong! Taste profile: It has the spice without the burn. It tastes like a Scotch bonnet lemonade with tequila — smokey and spicey!

It has been a masterclass in mixology and I have enjoyed the immersion. But Guthrie has yet another to share.

The Thunderstorm — A bourbon-based beverage using American Whiskey. Guthrie shares with me some of the specificities of whisky — North American versus Europe. He's well versed, the result of being mentored by Troy King, group beverage manager, Sandals Group. “What I love about Troy is that he is always positive. It's a contagious attitude that encourages you to be a better person. He is not afraid to get his hands dirty and has been known to jump behind the bar and roll up his sleeves... willing to go to war with his soldiers.”

The Thunderstorm combines Jim Beam Kentucky Whiskey, Grenadine, Blue Curaçao, lime juice, and is garnished with a slice of orange and a maraschino cherry.

Pro tip: Citrus in an alcoholic beverage takes some of the edge off. Fun fact: the colour scheme looks like a big thunderstorm evidenced by the cloudy purple visual effect from combining the Blue Curaçao and the red Grenadine. Taste Profile: it is unassumingly good. More sweet than sour. The inspiration behind the drink is to represent whiskey. If you are chilling by the pool, grab one!

Let's lift your spirits! Find and follow me @raihndrops

