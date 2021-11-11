Boozy Bartender Stories: Meet and Greet! Part 2

@Gussi_Badz_Cocktail_Enthusiast, The Rockhouse Hotel

Hailing from Montego Bay, St James, is Gossett Malachi Brown Jr, more affectionately known as “Gussi Badz,” “Gussi,” or “Junior” by his family. This award-winning bartender (2018 Taste of Jamaica Bartender) uses culinary techniques to build cocktails. It would be fair to deduce that the stove is his secret weapon. From the cooker he creates and infuses flavour and concocts his own tinctures and syrups. Gossett is currently bar supervisor at The Rockhouse Hotel, Negril, Westmoreland, where he has spent the last 10 years honing and sharing his craft.

Malachi Brown Jr started at Rockhouse as a busser, but had his sights set on becoming an integral part of the bar team. He was a few months later, given the opportunity to step in to the role of a barback. From this support bartender role he immersed himself in everything and further honed his skills by entering numerous bar competitions. He further beefed up his resume with courses at HEART and JCTI (Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation). For Malachi, creativity is a lot more than just shaking pineapple and orange juice!.. It is about relating #TalesoftheCocktail. And this he does admirably with each handcrafted cocktail.

One of his most popular creations at Rockhouse is the Xaymaca — made with ginger wine, silver tequila, lime juice, and hibiscus (sorrel), and served garnished with a hibiscus flower. This cocktail perfectly combines our history and is appropriately called Xaymaca, a name given by the Taino Indians.

So what are Malachi Brown's favourite libations? Let's start with mezcal margaritas (emphasis on the mezcal), Japanese whiskey and end with Champagne — in particular, Moët & Chandon and Laurent Perrier Rosé.

Xaymaca Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz Tequila Blanco ​​​​​​​​​​

1 oz ginger wine​​​​​​​​​

0.25 oz lime juice​​​​​​​​​​

3 oz sorrel juice

Method:

Build this beverage over ice in a slim Mason jar filled with ice. Stir and garnish with three hibiscus petals.

Jamencello Sparkle

Ingredients:

1 oz homemade key lime liqueur

0.5 oz Cointreau

3 oz Kreamer sparkling Brut

Flute glass

Method:

Add homemade keylime liqueur and Cointreau in a chilled Champagne flute. Then top off with Kreamer sparkling Brut.

Garnish with a twist of lime

Americano

Ingredients:

1 oz Campari

1 oz Sweet vermouth

Splash of soda water

Method:

Pour first two ingredients in a highball filled with ice and top with club soda.

Garnish with an orange twist.

Gin Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Tanqueray gin​​​​​​​​​​

0.5 oz homemade rum liqueur ​​​​​​​​

0.25 oz lime juice​​​​​​​​​

Wycliff sparkling wine

Method:

Begin by making two cucumber ribbons with a vegetable peeler.

Place on the side of a cabernet glass and pack with ice.

Next, add Tanqueray, homemade rum liqueur, and lime juice, top off with Wycliff and give it a light stir.

Garnish with a bruised basil sprig (use the top of a sprig if possible)

NB: Place basil sprig in your palm and lightly tap to release the fragrance of the herb.