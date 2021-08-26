Candy Craze's Sweet New Digs

On July 24, 2021, Candy Craze Candy Bar and Creamery opened its newest location in Progressive Plaza on Barbican Road. This has been the realisation of a sweet dream for many who have supported the brand since its inception. “Our customer base asked for a Kingston 6 location, and we listened,” informs founder and CEO Melanie Levy.

For those who've never been, upon walking into Candy Craze, you're greeted with song and applause by the staff, who seem to have indefatigable levels of energy. It's not a sugar rush but part of the brand experience. Indulging in something sweet should be fun, upon which Levy and her team have added a layer of memorability with unique tunes.

In addition to its wide assortment of bulk candy, customers can find popular brands of packaged candy in hard-to-find flavours. Every touchpoint within Candy Craze is thoughtful. Instead of promoting single-use plastic sleeves, for example, customers are encouraged to opt for reusable candy bins. Whenever you bring them back to refill with your favourite assortment of sweets, you'll receive a discount.

Also on offer are the brand's signature creations, including milkshakes, malt shakes, and ice cream that customers can customise with items mixed in on the store's cold stone slab. Candy Craze also has six dairy-free flavours made with a coconut milk base and sweetened with cane sugar. These are guava-passion, Peruvian chocolate, soursop, coconut-vanilla, rum and raisin, and strawberry-banana. And there are over a dozen toppings ranging from candy, brownie and cookie pieces, to fruit that you can add to your ice cream.

Celebrating a special occasion? Candy Craze Barbican has you covered. The new location will also serve Instagram-worthy candy mocktails and mega sundaes. Also new to the location will be popsicles dipped to order in chocolate and toppings, cookie sandwich sundaes, brownie sundaes, crêpes, and Belgian waffles. Levy is also bringing back the brand's dessert offerings, including homemade treats and a rotating roster of items from local purveyors.

Levy's sweet smell of success has come with hard work, dedication, creativity, and delighting customers of all ages for the past seven years. At the new Barbican location, customers will receive the “same great service” and options to satisfy every kind of sweet tooth.

Candy Craze Candy Bar and Creamery

Address: Shop #2 Progressive Plaza

24-28 Barbican Road

Credits:

Photos: Mystique Integrated

Styled by: Trudi Alexis Design Studio