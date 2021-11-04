Caribbean Restaurateurs Hitting Millions in Sales

The headline of @businessinsider was hard to ignore: “I'm a 27-year-old Brooklyn restaurant owner hitting nearly US$4 million in sales... Thursday Food immediately hit the phone. Numerous calls later we had restaurateurs Kevol and Ria Graham on the line.

Kevol was born in Kingston, Jamaica. His mum is from the parish of St Ann and dad from St Mary. “I did not attend school in Jamaica because I left at an early age. I lived with my grandmother until my mother and father sent for me to live with them in New York. My grandmother, 'Mama Mac', was the heart of my household and raised me and my siblings in St Catherine, Spanish Town,” he shares with Thursday Food. His wife Ria is of Trinidadian and Grenadian descent. “My mother is from the southern part of Trinidad called Point Fortin and my father is from a small island off of Grenada called Carriacou,” she adds.

Thursday Food (TF) How did you meet?

Kevol Graham (KG): Ria did marketing for a Caribbean restaurant and hired a group of private chefs to promote an upcoming event at my job. One of chefs happened to be me. I was smitten from the moment I saw her. I kept making excuses to come into the office to talk to her until her boss commented that there are only five items on the menu; how many times do you have to go over the details? I asked her out the following day, she said yes, and the rest, as they say, is history.

TF: How and why did you get involved in food?

KG: Ria worked in the restaurant hospitality industry since she graduated from college. I was a pioneer in party promotions for multicultural millennials. I had 15 years of experience in promotional marketing under my belt with a fan base of cutting-edge, roving chefs that hosted culinary events all over the United States. It was during this time that my passion for things culinary was birthed. When Ria told me about a restaurant she saw for sale, I knew that this was our chance to add our unique expression to the culinary landscape.

TF: What would you say has contributed to the success of your establishment, considering how many restaurants were forced to shutter as a result of the pandemic?

KG: We were able to bring something new to our culture in a time where people were looking for something different. We filled a void in a location where Caribbean food was lacking.

TF: How has the fusion of two cultures known for excellent food played out in your menu offerings?

KG: The fusion has given us the opportunity to go against the norm. Recreating the narrative of how Caribbean food is perceived. We are able to be free and not follow the blueprint while maintaining authenticity in flavour. We based our Caribbean recipes on it but it does not have to be exactly how grandma makes it. We want people to taste grandma's recipe, but with a spin on it.

TF: You speak in the Business Insider of balance and the importance of family. This is a major challenge for restaurateurs. How have you successfully juggled business and family?

KG: Juggling business and family is a balancing act that took us a while to get a hang of. It took a lot of compromising and communication to come to a mutual agreement for how we want to structure our family. We both own this business but that doesn't mean we both have to be there all day. The best method that we found is to divide and conquer. When we work as a team, neither the business nor our children feel neglected.

TF: What's next for you both?

KG: They say if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere. We plan on testing out that theory and expanding the Kokomo brand.