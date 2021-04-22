Celebrating Colin Hylton (Part 2)

Annette & Mark Barnett

Colin delighted our senses with his culinary mastery! It was the consistent mouth-watering food and desserts, presented with panache, that made us as host/hostess confident that a great time would be had by all at our event. It was his care, easy charm, generous spirit and stories that connected and we claimed him as friend.

Gone too soon!

Kim Edwards-Hamilton

I can't think of an important celebratory moment in my life or that of my close friends that Colin wasn't central. He was the epitome of good taste, elegance and creativity, taking you on a culinary excursion that tantalised your taste buds and he did it with style. He understood that sharing great food with friends created stronger bonds and sharing food with strangers opened the gateway for new friendships. I thoroughly enjoyed my last meal of cod fish pasta alongside his signature passion fruit cake at a friend's milestone celebration a year ago. I will forever cherish those valuable chats we shared.

With Love, Kim

Bradford Thompson

Colin was a source of many of our life memories — from the fact that Kerry remembers all her dinners at Guilt Trip back in the '90s with her best friends to our wedding in 2006. I remember us telling Colin that we wanted him to do a 'dessert table” for our wedding and we wanted him to just run with it. We wanted him to do exactly what he did best. He exceeded our expectations with the amazing desserts as well as with the décor. He created such an amazing spread, which our wedding guests still talk about. He will be missed.

Thompson's wife Kerry says:

A chef among chefs.

A bon vivant who was unapologetically himself. With boundless talent and a flair for all things beautiful, Colin was a unique and beautiful soul who was a part of many of the most important moments of our lives.

Colin epitomised what it means to live life to its fullest. We will miss you, dear friend.

Kerry & Brad

Eroleen Anderson

Colin Hylton gone too soon! I shall miss his abundant talent.

I met Colin in 1993 when Norma Shirley introduced him to my parents as an amazing and talented chef. He transitioned from an accounting profession into the world of culinary art.

The encounter came at my first marriage. My parents planned several events over two weeks, leading up to the wedding. Colin provided all the desserts, even my favourite Canadian desserts which were part of my diet, while in boarding school and university in Canada

Many of the 400+ guests at the wedding festivities who tasted Colin's delicious and delicate delights wanted his number.

Colin over the years lamented on the knock-on effect of his debut, with the multiple calls from guests requesting a repeat of all they saw and ate.

Colin's personality like his famous desserts was consistently delightful and full of smiles.

Colin was a class act!

Michelle Rousseau and Suzanne Rousseau

Colin was a supreme talent, a unique and unapologetic voice in Jamaica's culinary landscape. His style was memorable and iconic; much like Norma Shirley, Colin did things his own way and he never dimmed that down for anyone. We always respected and appreciated his bold authenticity. His first restaurant, Guilt Trip, and later Guilt, in Kingston, was filled with innovative culinary creations stamped with his iconic style. Chic dishes like Spicy Corn Fritters with Smoked Marlin and Crème Fraiche, Deboned Oxtail Pasta with Guinness Stout and Chocolate, Ginger Lychee Trifle, Fire and Ice Warm Chocolate Spring Roll with Bordeaux Cherry Ice Cream touched all the senses. Colin's use of local fruits and contrasting ingredients in his dishes was nothing short of extraordinary. In our opinion his culinary creations, both sweet and savoury, define modern Caribbean cuisine at its most glorious.

Christopher Reckord

“I can bring a tiramisu,” he promised in our wine WhatsApp group as we were planning the next wine tasting event at The Rib Kage Grill. That was several weeks ago. We were planning the raid Bobby Stewart's cellar and have some fun with food and wine. This is what we did, observing all the protocols, to reduce the stress and fatigue of the pandemic. He was looking forward to it. I have not had the courage to remove his name from the group as yet. Rest in peace, my friend.

Burchell & Joline Whiteman

Colin was a friend to four generations of our family. For decades, he and his culinary creations were a part of every major milestone — birthdays, weddings and even funerals. He was a part of the fabric of our lives.

His talent for transforming everyday Jamaican ingredients into works of art was extraordinary. It would be difficult to identify his equal in the trade over the years.

Our family spent many, many evenings enjoying his culinary artistry at Guilt Trip. We enjoyed the food and drinks without doubt, but it was the time spent with Colin that made the evenings especially enchanting.

The relationship with Colin began before the Guilt Trip days, when he was working from a tiny space in the heart of Half-Way-Tree. Joline was one of his first customers there and the friendship they built from those early days never wavered no matter how busy or well-known Colin became.

He brought much joy not just with his culinary delights but as a caring, generous, thoughtful person. His self-confidence made him a model of good relationships with professional colleagues, personal friends and clients.

We celebrate his life and contribution, and treasure the impact which he made on those who knew him.

RIP, Master Chef

Lisa & Matthew Hogarth

It is difficult to put into words a proper tribute for a personality and creative character such as Colin Hylton. Our relationship with Colin goes back to the origins of Guilt Trip and his decadent desserts and the many weddings and parties that he catered for in flawless and truly creative executions. We were all members of the Chaine de Routisseurs where he always provided entertaining and candid commentary and insights to food preparation and travel. He was one of the first chefs to confirm his participation in our fund-raising event for the University Hospital of the West Indies paediatric ward, Ackee for Charity. His support allowed for us to raise much-needed funds to the support the ward and he committed to always being a part of this venture as it was for the improvement of the country's health facilities. As always, his execution was flawless and decadent. Colin's unique culinary interpretations and fusions will forever be missed along with his wit and savvy sense of humour. Although his mark is left here on earth, his physical presence will be missed. SIP, Colin.

Debra Taylor-Smith

I remember the first time I saw Colin…this gorgeous man, smooth dark chocolate skin, stylishly dressed, a twinkle in his eye, and a disarming smile. We were introduced and over time became very good friends. Colin was travelled, classy, sophisticated, witty, fun-loving, generous and most of all, unapologetically himself. He loved art, books, museums, travel, reading, music, food, wine, watches, athletics and beautiful things.

Colin was a culinary genius. He had a way with food; he was a natural. “You eat first with your eyes,” he would say. Talented in his presentation, creative in his combinations, adventurous with flavours, his dishes were layered and multi-dimensional. A meal from Colin always excited your palate and stimulated your senses. He created outside the box and had a flair that is inimitable. I loved wine and he loved food, I also loved food and he also loved wine, so our relationship was symbiotic and resulted in many, many delightful gatherings. A favourite dish for me was chicken and pigtails that he would make in two ways - a Thai coconut sauce and also a Chinese BBQ style. For years that was my treat for my birthday and thankfully I had it most recently in January of this year. Colin's death by chocolate gateaux were legendary, his cheesecakes gave many of us a guilt trip and his piece de resistance Pork on Pork on Pork burger called Divine Swine was pigs heaven.

We have lost a true master of the art and craft of cuisine. Sleep well Colin, I know you are changing the culinary landscape in gastronomy heaven. Salud!