Cellar 8's New Menu Offerings

Cellar 8's New Menu OfferingsThursday, September 30, 2021
In the wake of COVID-19, which completely destroyed my foodie frolicking around town, I'd been looking forward to going out to eat once again. So I was excited to be invited to taste a well-needed revamping of Cellar 8's menu. We headed upstairs to the private loft and were sat at a lovely table setting.
The appetisers arrived as a beautifully plated trio of spiced orange cauliflower with raita, a seafood croquette, and a chicken and mushroom roll. The favourite here was the cauliflower. It is interesting and refreshing to enjoy a vegan offering that's loaded with flavour; the raita was the perfect addition to calm the heat. The seafood croquette was perfectly crisp and delicious. The wrap was quite tasty with the sun-dried tomato filling although I would have preferred a lighter naan instead of the traditional wrap. The sauces were complementary and much effort went into the presentation.
I selected the fish as my main course but I couldn't help but ask for two ribs on the side …. I had to try them! A lightly herbed deep sea fillet of snapper was highlighted by a smooth flavourful pumpkin purée. For those interested in fresh flavours and not too much spice, this is the healthiest option on the new menu offerings. I'll be honest and say I should have had the ribs because …. yum! They fell right off the bone and I didn't even get messy. I wish I had asked for more than two — it was not enough.
The desserts were hard to choose from, so even though I don't have a sweet tooth, I took one for the team and tried them all! Death by chocolate cake had a triple layer of fudge cake, mousse and ganache all in one bite, which ended with a hint of spice — I feel like it was nutmeg or cinnamon. Next I tried the lychee puff. I'm not a fan of warm lychee, but it was a surprisingly flaky delicious crust shaped like a wonton, perfect with ice cream.
Lastly, and my favourite for the evening, was the blackberry and chocolate chip gelato which is made in-house by a dedicated dessert chef who came out to explain that all their gelatos are made not bought. I have no shame in admitting that while I just tasted the others, I actually finished the entire bowl and licked the spoon.
David Wellington, the new executive chef, has really made a commendable effort in updating the menu. Thought has gone into flavour, portions and presentation. The restaurant's director introduced several wines to accompany our meal, but I was too busy eating to remember the names, so I suggest you give Cellar 8 a visit and ask for what's new.
— Mala Morrison
Cellar 8
Address: Shop 10, Upper Manor Park Plaza,
Kingston 8
Opening hours: Monday - Friday 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tel #: 876-648-2573 or 876-220-1367
