Cheers To The Tangelo

The Jamaican tangelo, otherwise known as tangerine, or uglifruit or uniq fruit, is a citrus fruit that was born in Jamaica through the natural hybridisation of a tangerine or orange with a grapefruit (or pomelo) and is thus a tangelo. This sweet and sour citrus, discovered in Jamaica over a century ago, is used in culinary creations and craft cocktails.

I've been seeing quite a bit of this fruit of late and managed to get my hands on a few. There's nothing quite like a good tangerine! Once you begin peeling you immediately get the delicious sweet citrus aroma and zest that it is known for. It is energising and really awakens your senses. The fruit is just as inviting with its brightly coloured segments bursting with flavour. It is plump, juicy and offers a refreshing dose of vitamin C.

Tangerine season begins September and runs through November so it's no surprise that it's starting to pop up at the markets. You can squeeze these beauties into a tart and sweet juice, add to a salad, boil into marmalade, or pop in your mouth for a juicy treat. You can also swap Jamaican tangelo into any of your favourite recipes calling for citrus segments, juice, or zest for a twist. As a fan of the delightfully dizzying craft cocktail culture, I couldn't let the season pass without crafting a fun seasonal cocktail. In honour of the season, here are some cocktails that you can try at home. If you own/run a restaurant and/or bar, beg you a tangerine cocktail nuh? Please and thanks!