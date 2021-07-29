Chef Haye's Family Meal

Summer is here! The young ones have no school for a few weeks, and they have a lot of time on their hands to explore and experiment. How about having them help out in the kitchen, preparing a full family four-course meal? Sandals Negril's Executive Chef Delroy Haye is here to help you indulge the entire household, including the young ones, in exciting meal prep — gourmet style.

According to Chef Haye, all these ingredients are easy to source and are oftentimes a part of the shopping list for many households. He has taken these common ingredients and created a deliciously appealing four-course gourmet meal that is easy for any family to make and enjoy together.

Freshly Caught Fish Tea

Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 1hr

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1.5 lb red snapper (or any other fish available)

3.5 oz okra, cut 1 inch

6 oz carrots, diced

5.5 oz Irish potato, diced

9 oz pumpkin, diced

1 whole medium Scotch bonnet pepper, chopped

Small tie thyme sprig

1.5 oz scallion

1.5 onion, diced finely

3.5 oz cho-cho (chayote), diced

2 tbsp garlic, chopped

10 ea allspice berries pimento, crushed

5 ea cloves

1 tsp lime zest

5 tbsp fish base (fish soup base)

Salt to taste

½ tsp black pepper, coarse

4 tbsp olive oil or vegetable oil

1,500 ml water

3 tbsp lime juice

Method:

To begin this recipe, ensure your fish is properly cleaned and free from all scales and gills. Wash thoroughly in water with 3tbsp lime juice, then cut into 1 ½ inch thick slices, season with salt and pepper and set aside in refrigerator.

Start washing and cleaning all vegetables, cut all according to instructions and prep before you start to cook.

Over a medium heat, sauté the most flavourful ingredients - onion, Scotch bonnet, garlic, allspice berries and cloves for about 3-4 minutes until you start getting that wonderful fragrance. Add carrots, pumpkin, Irish potato and chayote, season with half of your salt and pepper just before you pour in your 1,500 ml of water.

Bring to a boil; cook all ingredients partially before adding fish, okra, scallion, thyme sprig and lime zest. As fish tea starts to re- simmer, reduce flames and add fish base. Adjust with salt and pepper and skim off any oil settling on top.

Continue to simmer until all ingredients are fully cooked to your liking. Serve hot.

Garnish with a piece of fresh lime and scallions. Enjoy with Jamaican mini coco bread.

Spicy Tuna Salad-Plantain Crostini

Prep time: 20 min

Cooking time: 40 min

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

10 oz tuna chunks, canned

1.5 oz red onions, diced

¼ tsp lime zest

1 tbsp cilantro, chopped

1 tbsp Scotch bonnet peppers, chopped

4 oz tomatoes, diced

2 oz green pepper, diced

3 oz sweet corn, canned

3 oz mayonnaise

4 tbsp olive oil

3 medium green plantains

250 ml vegetable oil

Salt to taste

2 stalks spring onion (green part only sliced rings)

1 tsp coarse black pepper

Method:

Clean and wash red onions, green pepper, tomato, Scotch bonnet pepper and cilantro. Drain, prep and set aside.

Open ready-to-serve tuna chunks, sweet corn and drain oil and liquids with a strainer. Scoop out into a mixing bowl and set aside.

Combine all prepared ingredients in mixing bowl and add lime zest, mayonnaise, salt and pepper and season to perfection. Place salad in the refrigerator to keep chilled.

For the plantain crostini — start by peeling green plantains and add them to a bowl of salted water. Remove, pat dry with paper towel and cut them into one-inch-thick slices.

Preheat vegetable oil to 300°F and fry sliced plantains for about two minutes on both sides. Place fried plantains on dry paper towel or grease paper, let them cool for a few seconds and press them in between two pieces of paper. Return them to continue frying until golden for another 5-7 minutes, remove drain and sprinkle them with salt. Repeat the process until all is completed.

Arrange dish by topping plantain crostini with chilled tuna salad.

Garnish with sliced scallion rings and serve.

Grandma's Braised Chicken

Prep time: 20 min

Cooking time: 1 h 30 min

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

3 lb whole chicken, cut in 10 pieces

7 oz carrots, diced

7 oz potatoes, diced

2.5 oz yellow onion, diced

1 oz thyme

1.5 oz scallion, chopped

1 tsp allspice berries (cracked pimento)

½ tsp cloves

2 tsp coarse black pepper

1 tbsp salt (enough to taste)

1 tsp paprika

1 tbsp all-purpose mix (my preferred is badia seasoning blend)

10 ml white cane vinegar

1 oz margarine butter

4 oz green bell pepper, diced

1 tbsp Scotch bonnet pepper, optional

200 ml tomato sauce

10 ml soya sauce

2 oz tomato paste

2 oz ketchup

2 tbsp cornstarch

500 ml water (or as desired)

Method:

To ensure you are off to a great start, your chicken should be properly thawed from overnight in refrigerator. Cut half chicken by separating them from the joints, clean thoroughly and wash in vinegar and water; drain to make sure there is no excess water left before applying seasoning.

Start preparing dry rub by mixing salt, paprika, all-purpose, black pepper, soy sauce and thyme leaves. Apply to chicken with your oil of choice and leave to marinate for minimum of 2 hrs.

While chicken marinates, peel and clean carrots, potatoes, onions, green peppers, scallion and garlic. Cut potatoes and carrots into large pieces and immerse in water in a separate container. Dice onions and bell peppers, smash garlic and cloves and place all separately on prep tray.

After chicken is well marinated, preheat oil to 340°F. Sear chicken, starting with the skin side down for about 5 minutes until it is nice and crispy, turn over and do the same to the opposite side and remove from the braising pan. Continue this until all is completed.

Remove excess fat from the braising pan and begin to stir in onion, garlic and cloves. Crack allspice berries, add tomato paste, cook for 1 minute then add tomato purée. Reintroduce chicken and water, leaving the top section of the chicken uncovered, cook for 15 minutes over medium heat before adding vegetables.

Add potatoes, carrots, Scotch bonnet pepper, ketchup, butter and continue to simmer for an additional 8 minutes. Add green peppers and simmer until the chicken is fully cooked, adjust the seasoning to taste and swirl in mixed cornstarch to desired thickness.

Side options — rice and peas, festival, corn on the cob, salad

Beetroot Cake

Prep time: 20 min

Cooking time: 1h 30 min

Ingredients:

8 oz self-rising flour

4 tsp baking powder

10 oz soft brown sugar

14 oz beetroot, grated

10 oz vegetable or sunflower oil

4 medium eggs, lightly beaten

Appleton rum syrup (adults only)

4 oz Appleton rum

1 oz sugar

8 oz water

Method:

Preheat oven to 160°C/Gas 3.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl and stir in the soft brown sugar. Add the sultanas and grated beetroot.

Beat the oil and eggs together and add to the bowl. Combine with either a wooden spoon or an electric mixer.

Spoon the mixture into a greased and lined 20cm spring form cake tin and bake in the oven for 1-1 ¼ hours, until a skewer inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes, then turn out on to a wire rack to cool completely.

Reduce all ingredients together over medium heat by half and drizzle the syrup over the warm cake.

Decorate with fresh fruits.